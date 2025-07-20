 Skip to content
Gastroenterologist Reveals 3 Vegetables He Eats for Liver Health

Number three might surprise you, the doctor says.

July 20, 2025
July 20, 2025

Many of us assume that if we’re not drinking in excess, we’re probably keeping our livers pretty healthy. And while alcohol can certainly wreak havoc on this organ, there’s a lot more to it, since your liver performs more than 500 vital bodily functions. Taking certain supplements, eating too much sugar or fat, and not exercising can all negatively affect the liver.

On the flip side, staying active and maintaining a healthy diet can do just the opposite. To this point, gastroenterologist Joseph Salhab, MD, recently shared the three vegetables he regularly eats to maintain his own liver health.

1. Broccoli

broccoli on a plate
Shutterstock

In a recent TikTok video, Salhab shares that “as a liver doctor,” he eats certain veggies “for optimal liver health.”

First on his list is broccoli since it aids in the liver’s detox process, helping to remove toxins from the body.

“That’s because broccoli contains something called sulforaphane [which] increases the enzymes that support the liver’s detoxification abilities,” he explains.

In fact, studies show that sulforaphane can improve the symptoms of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). These benefits have even prompted people to start taking broccoli supplements.

You can get similar benefits from other cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and cauliflower. In addition, leafy greens like kale, spinach, and Swiss chard are known to detoxify the liver.

2. Beets

whole and sliced beets on a wooden cutting board
iStock

“Beets contain something called betalains,” Salhab notes, which are antioxidants responsible for giving the veggie its deep purple-red color.

“Betalains reduce oxidative stress within the liver, and it allows it to heal,” he continues.

Jason Itri, MD, PhD, founder of the Longevity Health Clinic in Charlottesville, Virginia, previously told Best Life that beets’ high betalain concentration can also help the liver by promoting bile flow, supporting fat digestion, and helping eliminate toxins.

Itri added that beets enhance nitric oxide production within liver cells, which thereby promotes healthy blood flow. And, bonus: Beets can improve blood flow throughout your body.

Brynna Connor, MD, general practitioner and healthcare ambassador at NorthWestPharmacy, told Best Life that people who regularly eat beets “have better blood flow in the brain, specifically the part of the brain that’s essential for memory and critical thinking.”

3. Artichokes

roasted artichokes
Shutterstock

Rounding out Salhab’s list are artichokes, which he says might surprise some people.

“We have some good evidence that artichokes are one of the best liver-health foods, and that’s because they include something called cynarin, which is a powerful antioxidant for the liver,” the doctor explains.

He’s referring to a 2022 study that found artichoke leaf extract can have protective effects against nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Salhab shares that he often makes an artichoke spread and puts it on sourdough bread to have for lunch.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life.
