Eating These 12 Foods Can Improve Your Liver Health, Doctors Say

Your liver plays a vital role in filtering out toxins, supporting digestion, and keeping your energy levels steady. And while other organs, such as the heart and brain, tend to get top billing when it comes to prevention, maintaining your liver health is just as crucial to your longevity and well-being.

A handful of interventions can make all the difference in your liver health—for instance, minimizing or eliminating alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, and cutting down on saturated fats. Additionally, nourishing your liver with wholesome foods can help reduce inflammation, prevent fatty liver disease, and reduce your risk of cirrhosis. This gives your entire body the foundation it needs to feel vibrant and balanced.

Wondering which foods are most effective in protecting this hardworking organ? These are the 12 foods good for liver health, according to doctors.

1. Blueberries 3 | Blueberries Shutterstock Blueberries make an easy addition to your morning routine when you incorporate them into oatmeal or a smoothie. Ehsan Ali, MD, also known as "The Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor," notes that they also provide your liver extra support in fighting off cellular damage. "Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, specifically anthocyanins, that help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, both of which can put pressure on your liver over time," says Ali, who is double board-certified in internal medicine and geriatric medicine. "Some studies have shown that blueberries may even slow down the development of liver fibrosis."

2. Leafy greens 7 | Leafy greens iStock Leafy greens, such as spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and arugula, are rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, making them a powerhouse addition to your diet. They also come with a range of benefits for your liver health. "Leafy greens are full of compounds that help increase levels of glutathione, one of the liver’s most important detox enzymes,” Ali says. "They’re also rich in fiber, which helps with digestion and the elimination of toxins, taking some of the burden off your liver. Plus, greens are loaded with folate, which supports overall metabolic function." Jason Itri, MD, PhD, founder of the Longevity Health Clinic in Charlottesville, Virginia, shares another way that leafy greens could boost liver health: "These are rich in chlorophyll, which helps neutralize heavy metals and pesticides."

It may seem counterintuitive, but eating healthy fats like extra virgin olive oil can actually help reduce the accumulation of fat in your liver, Ali says. He notes that just a tablespoon a day can go a long way, and that this can be especially helpful for people concerned about non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. "It's anti-inflammatory, heart-healthy, and has been linked to improved insulin sensitivity, another major factor in liver health," he explains.

4. Coffee 4 | Coffee Shutterstock If your morning routine includes a cup of coffee or two, rest assured, you’re already benefiting your liver health. "It lowers liver enzyme levels, reduces inflammation, and may even help prevent scarring (fibrosis)," says Ali. "The liver benefits seem strongest with black coffee, so try to skip the heavy creams and sugar if you're aiming for increased liver health."

5. Cruciferous vegetables 16 | Broccoli Shutterstock Cruciferous veggies such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower can also help boost the liver’s natural detox enzymes and support the removal of toxins. "They’re high in fiber and compounds like sulforaphane, which have been linked to improved liver enzyme levels," explains Ali. "Lightly steaming or roasting them keeps their nutrients intact."

Fatty fish, including salmon, sardines, and mackerel, have well-documented benefits for the heart and brain, but experts say they're also good for the liver. "Omega-3 fatty acids in fatty fish help lower liver fat, decrease inflammation, and may even reduce triglyceride levels, things your liver has to work hard to manage," explains Ali. "Aim for two servings a week. It's a great source of lean protein that supports liver repair and overall function."

7. Turmeric 11 | Turmeric Shutterstock Flavoring your food with turmeric can also impact liver health, especially when you pair it with black pepper. "Turmeric’s curcumin is a powerful anti-inflammatory that reduces liver inflammation and oxidative stress," Itri explains. "It promotes bile production and may improve liver enzyme profiles and histology in NAFLD patients. Black pepper (piperine) enhances curcumin absorption, boosting its therapeutic effect."

8. Nuts ​1. Walnuts Shutterstock Ali next recommends incorporating a small handful of nuts, especially walnuts, into your daily diet. These are known to prevent cardiovascular disease and age-related cognitive decline, and reduce inflammation in the liver. "Walnuts, in particular, have been studied for their ability to improve liver function in people with fatty liver disease," the doctor says. "They’re also high in arginine, which may help the liver detoxify ammonia, a waste product your body naturally produces."

Less often featured on the menu but no less beneficial, Ali recommends eating dandelion greens for better liver health. "Dandelion isn't just a weed; it's been used in traditional medicine for liver support for centuries," he urges. "The leaves contain compounds that may help stimulate bile production, which is important for digestion and the removal of toxins. They're also high in antioxidants and can be tossed into salads or sautéed like spinach. Slightly bitter, but great for your liver."

Regardless of your specific health concerns, green tea is more often than not a good idea for boosting your overall health. In fact, it's known to stimulate your metabolism, manage blood sugar, promote brain health, and even reduce cancer risk. "While green tea is popular, most people don't realize how beneficial it is for the liver specifically," says Ali. "It's rich in catechins, especially EGCG, which have been shown to reduce liver inflammation and fat buildup." Ali suggests drinking two to three cups a day (sans sweeteners), noting that this may support liver enzyme levels and even offer some protection against liver disease.

11. Beets 5 | Beets Shutterstock Beets are known to reduce inflammation due to their high antioxidant content, but they also boost liver health. "Beets contain betaine, a key compound in liver methylation processes. They promote bile flow, support fat digestion, and help eliminate toxins," Itri says, adding that they also reduce oxidative stress in liver tissue, and enhance nitric oxide production, which is beneficial for circulation and metabolic health.