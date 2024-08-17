Broccoli Supplements Are the Latest Wellness Trend Everyone's Talking About

Adding raw cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts can help improve cholesterol levels, promote heart health, and regulate blood sugar. Another thing these crunchy, green-leaf vegetables have in common? Something called glucoraphanin. The compound produces sulforaphane molecules, which have health benefits ranging from anti-inflammation to cancer prevention. But for some, the idea of biting into a raw broccoli stalk is unappealing—that’s why many are turning to broccoli supplements instead.
Surveys reviewed by the American Medical Association (AMA) found that more than half of U.S. adults take dietary supplement products. The supplement industry in the U.S. is estimated to be worth $60 billion by 2025 and nearly $200 billion globally. More and more adults are finding new ways to invest in their overall health, and broccoli supplements are the current talk of the town.
You may be wondering, why broccoli? The cruciferous vegetable belongs to a group of “sulforaphane-producing foods” that also include greens like bok choy and kale, according to Health. However, broccoli (specifically, the stalks because they’re “younger” than florets) produces some of the highest levels of sulforaphane.
Sulforaphane can “promote antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits such as lowering blood sugar, reducing cancer risk, and delaying age-related cognitive decline,” explains Health. But to activate sulforaphane’s amazing health benefits, a compound called glucoraphanin must interact with a protein called myrosinase.
Glucoraphanin and myrosinase are naturally occurring molecules in broccoli. They produce sulforaphane when the vegetable has been chopped, pulverized, or chewed in raw form. However, most people prefer to cook their broccoli rather than eat it raw.
To clarify, sulforaphane is still released when broccoli is cooked in a pan, but in extremely low amounts. A study published in 2018 by the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry proved that stir-fried broccoli produces 2.8 times less sulforaphane than chopped raw broccoli.
For those who don’t enjoy eating raw broccoli, broccoli supplements are an easy way to get a regular boost of sulforaphane.
Made from broccoli stalks, broccoli supplements are higher in sulforaphane than the side of steamed or charred broccoli you’d serve with dinner. That said, you aren’t reaping all the other natural benefits of broccoli, such as fiber and vitamin K, with an oral supplement.
While broccoli supplements pose a convincing argument, it’s important to note that there isn’t a lot of long-term research or studies on the dietary supplement. Additionally, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) doesn’t approve supplements before they hit the mass market, so be sure to consult your doctor before starting any new supplements.