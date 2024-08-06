Potent New Anti-Aging Therapy is "the New Ozempic" in Hollywood's Hottest Craze

Move over, Ozempic—there's a new beauty secret sweeping Hollywood these days. Following a series of celebrity endorsements from A-listers Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston, the NAD+ supplement craze is now capturing the public imagination and being touted as a panacea for the ills of aging.

NAD+ stands for Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, a crucial molecule found naturally in our cells. This coenzyme plays a big role in energy production, DNA repair, and regulating hundreds of vital cellular processes. As we age, our NAD+ levels naturally decline, which some scientists believe contributes to the aging process and various age-related health conditions. Certain environmental factors, including drinking excessive alcohol, leading a sedentary lifestyle, and following a diet that's high in sugar and fat, may further lower your levels.

The theory goes that replenishing these stores can turn back the sands of time and reverse the visible signs of aging on a cellular level. That's where NAD+ supplements come in. By boosting NAD+ levels using a peptide therapy administered via an IV drip, shot, or pill, some researchers say that you'll likely notice fewer wrinkles, dark spots, and other signs of skin aging, resulting in a more youthful appearance.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I do think that's the future," Aniston told the Wall Street Journal in a feature published last year.

Maintaining adequate NAD+ levels can also help you prevent certain age-related illnesses, including diabetes, chronic inflammation, and heart disease. Researchers have recently begun to probe whether NAD+ supplements might prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, obesity, stroke risk, metabolic disorders, and more. As a result, many doctors are optimistic that NAD+ might also help boost longevity.

"Is it a cure for aging? It's the best thing we've got right now," said Michael Setareh, MD, a board-certified family medicine doctor, longevity specialist, and medical content creator, in a recent TikTok post. He calls the newfound interest in peptide therapies "really interesting and really promising."

This type of buzz has translated into a booming industry led by beauty experts and biohackers alike. According to Vogue Business, the market was valued at $184 million in 2022, and Google searches for NAD supplements are predicted to rise by 10 percent over the coming year.

NAD supplements are generally considered safe for most people to take, especially when they're taken within recommended doses. However, some people experience side effects as a result of the anti-aging therapy. These can include headaches, nausea, gastrointestinal upset, fatigue, and bruising at the injection site when administered by IV.

As is the case with any supplement, it's important to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider before starting a new regimen. They can help ensure it's a good fit for you and won't interact with any other medications or conditions you might have.