 Skip to content
Aging | Wellness

Potent New Anti-Aging Therapy is "the New Ozempic" in Hollywood's Hottest Craze

Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston love NAD+ but is it safe?

Avatar for BLO Author
By Lauren Gray
August 6, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Lauren Gray
August 6, 2024

Move over, Ozempic—there's a new beauty secret sweeping Hollywood these days. Following a series of celebrity endorsements from A-listers Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston, the NAD+ supplement craze is now capturing the public imagination and being touted as a panacea for the ills of aging.

NAD+ stands for Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, a crucial molecule found naturally in our cells. This coenzyme plays a big role in energy production, DNA repair, and regulating hundreds of vital cellular processes. As we age, our NAD+ levels naturally decline, which some scientists believe contributes to the aging process and various age-related health conditions. Certain environmental factors, including drinking excessive alcohol, leading a sedentary lifestyle, and following a diet that's high in sugar and fat, may further lower your levels.

RELATED: Doctor Says You Might Be Taking the "Wrong" Magnesium—Here's How to Know.

The theory goes that replenishing these stores can turn back the sands of time and reverse the visible signs of aging on a cellular level. That's where NAD+ supplements come in. By boosting NAD+ levels using a peptide therapy administered via an IV drip, shot, or pill, some researchers say that you'll likely notice fewer wrinkles, dark spots, and other signs of skin aging, resulting in a more youthful appearance.

"I do think that's the future," Aniston told the Wall Street Journal in a feature published last year.

Maintaining adequate NAD+ levels can also help you prevent certain age-related illnesses, including diabetes, chronic inflammation, and heart disease. Researchers have recently begun to probe whether NAD+ supplements might prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, obesity, stroke risk, metabolic disorders, and more. As a result, many doctors are optimistic that NAD+ might also help boost longevity.

"Is it a cure for aging? It's the best thing we've got right now," said Michael Setareh, MD, a board-certified family medicine doctor, longevity specialist, and medical content creator, in a recent TikTok post. He calls the newfound interest in peptide therapies "really interesting and really promising."

This type of buzz has translated into a booming industry led by beauty experts and biohackers alike. According to Vogue Business, the market was valued at $184 million in 2022, and Google searches for NAD supplements are predicted to rise by 10 percent over the coming year.

NAD supplements are generally considered safe for most people to take, especially when they're taken within recommended doses. However, some people experience side effects as a result of the anti-aging therapy. These can include headaches, nausea, gastrointestinal upset, fatigue, and bruising at the injection site when administered by IV.

As is the case with any supplement, it's important to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider before starting a new regimen. They can help ensure it's a good fit for you and won't interact with any other medications or conditions you might have.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
Latest News
  • Closeup of the name and logo on a blue walmart store
    Closeup of the name and logo on a blue walmart store
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Is Opening 25+ New Stores This Year

    The locations aren't what you expect.

  • Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) bottle
    Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) bottle
    Aging

    NAD+ Supplements Called "Future" of Anti-Aging

    But is the latest craze safe?

  • Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in a rowboat in a scene from the movie The Notebook
    Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in a rowboat in a scene from the movie The Notebook
    Entertainment

    25 Movies Like “The Notebook” You’ll Love

    Check out these modern and classic favorites.

  • Walmart mixed-media hoodie in beige
    Walmart mixed-media hoodie in beige
    Smarter Living

    This $20 Walmart Hoodie Sells Out Every Year

    But you can get it now!

  • upset-looking woman sitting alone at table eating caesar salad
    upset-looking woman sitting alone at table eating caesar salad
    Wellness

    Popular Diet Can Harm Your Health

    It "may not suit everyone," research shows.

  • America’s Next Top Model - Tyra Banks Gets Mad
    America’s Next Top Model - Tyra Banks Gets Mad
    TV

    Top 10 Shocking Moments From Popular Reality TV Shows

    Table flipping and prosthetic legs, anyone?

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.