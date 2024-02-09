Smarter Living

140 Best Discord Names Your Friends Will Never Forget

These Discord names will help you attract new friends and stand out across servers.

By Carrie Weisman
February 9, 2024
Did you know that you can use different Discord names across multiple servers? The platform, which allows users to communicate through video and text, is now used by over 100 million people worldwide. Friends, colleagues, and community members can share their enthusiasm about any one common interest, including what the platform was originally intended for: gaming. And—in true online fashion—many rely on their usernames to emphasize their interest in a certain subject. If you're unsure how to introduce yourself on Discord, then keep reading. We've put together a list of creative ideas you can use to get started. We'll also walk you through how to set up your account and make changes when necessary.

Creating an Account and Selecting a Discord Server Name

Discord is an increasingly popular platform for people to connect. Each discussion gets its own Discord server, which operates kind of like a chat room, only there, users can enjoy additional features including voice channels, customizable roles, and integrated bots.

The best part? Creating an account isn't hard, and assigning yourself a Discord username is even less of a challenge. Follow the steps below to get started.

  1. Go to the official site or download and open the Discord app on your phone.
  2. Click on the "Login" button located on the top right of the screen and hit "Register."
  3. Enter your email address and create a password. Using a healthy mix of letters, numbers, and symbols here will give you a better chance of keeping your account secure. This is also where you'll input your preferred Discord username—the handle that other Discord users will see when interacting with you on the platform.
  4. You may be asked to complete a few additional verification steps like solving a captcha or confirming your email address. You must complete the prompt before moving forward.
  5. Review your information and click on "Continue" to create your Discord account.
  6. From here, you can choose a profile picture and customize your description. You can also join different Discord servers, participate in discussions, and begin interacting with other users on the platform.

Funny Discord Names

  1. Adulting
  2. Hold My Purse
  3. Potahto
  4. Hairy Potter
  5. FOMOhNo
  6. Baba Yaga
  7. My_Name_Was_Taken
  8. Still Typing
  9. Too_Old
  10. Catfishing
  11. Gattlestar Balactica
  12. Average Student
  13. Sweaty Granny
  14. Cookie Eater
  15. Dont@me
  16. Dead Inside
  17. Day Drunk
  18. Noob Legend
  19. Unemployed
  20. Lonely Fan

Discord Anime Usernames

  1. Senpai
  2. Kawaii Chan
  3. Keiko Mana
  4. Naruto
  5. Cameraboi
  6. Adorn Kyo
  7. Janasto
  8. Ichiro Ryuu
  9. Munda Shinzahisa
  10. Naybordoom
  11. AkiChie
  12. Have-a-go Masao
  13. Wacky Ayano
  14. Naru
  15. Twinkleti
  16. Edagaki Oridashi
  17. Yasusaka Nobutoshi
  18. Intense Satoko
  19. Kenta
  20. Watashii

Cute Discord Server Names

  1. Someone Anyone
  2. Warm Hearted
  3. Coffee Talker
  4. A_Girl_With_No_Job
  5. Disney Daughter
  6. Sun Chaser
  7. Rose Account
  8. Talking to Myself
  9. Zero Chill
  10. Hello_Its_Me
  11. Blossom
  12. The Vegan
  13. Dimples
  14. Date_Me
  15. Frowny Face
  16. Whisker Kisses
  17. I_Am_Groot
  18. Lemon Squeezy
  19. Slumber Party
  20. Funny Bunny

Cool Discord Names

  1. Duke Shadow
  2. Ride Or Die
  3. Multiple Scorgasms
  4. Major League
  5. Meme_Ruler
  6. Masher
  7. Rum Guru
  8. Bullet Pen
  9. American_Failure
  10. Ratman
  11. Toasted
  12. Zero Deaths
  13. Your_Name_Here
  14. Master Chief
  15. Komedian
  16. Sniper Llama
  17. The Crimson Queen
  18. Star Lord
  19. Faulty Devils
  20. Pizza Chaser

Usernames for a Discord Girl

  1. Queen Bee
  2. Romeos Girl
  3. Strawberry Eclair
  4. Spikey Hugs
  5. Brunch Pistol
  6. Dress Up Dolly
  7. Savage Clic
  8. Rebel Walker
  9. Contour Camouflage
  10. They Call Me Hangry
  11. Investigative Diva
  12. Tuna Glass
  13. Wispy Willow
  14. Cats_Not_Brats
  15. Magic Peach
  16. Ocean Echo
  17. Beautiful_But_Moody
  18. Celestial Serenade
  19. Pixie Chick
  20. Champagne Traveler

Punny Discord Names

  1. Hairy Poppins
  2. The_Fast_And_The_Curious
  3. Lana Del Ranch
  4. Hanging With The Gnomies
  5. Shaquille Oatmeal
  6. Julias Seizure
  7. Fedora The Explorer
  8. Oprah Windfury
  9. Lactose The Intolerant
  10. Kentucky Cried Friction
  11. Count Swagula
  12. Bread Pitt
  13. Severus Vape
  14. Elfish Presley
  15. Bud Lightyear
  16. Tootin' Putin
  17. Cereal Killer
  18. The Milky Weigh
  19. Heir_Of_The_Dog
  20. Scooby_Dont

Aesthetic Discord Names

  1. sHeS CaSe SeNsItIvE
  2. hOOsier_DADDY
  3. BoSS_baby
  4. bADKarma
  5. real_name_hidden
  6. OP_rah
  7. V.AA.VV.AA.V
  8. Spaghetti_ittehgapS
  9. usERNAme_copied
  10. me_for_president
  11. sOmEtHiNg
  12. I.YELL.ALOT
  13. unFRIEND_me
  14. manEATSpants
  15. SAINTbroseph
  16. chin_chill_chillin
  17. iNEED2p
  18. HaRmLeSS_potato
  19. PLASTIQUE
  20. cOOcOOc

What Makes a Good Discord Username?

Figuring out a good username on Discord isn't so different from settling on an Instagram handle or something similar. You want to stick to names that are relevant to your interests and what you plan to post on the platform.

Don't be afraid to get creative, either. The more originality you inject into your username, the easier you'll be to find online. And, if you're worried about account security, you can always throw in numbers, random letters, or symbols to better protect against hackers.

At the same time, you don't want to make your name too complicated. The platform recently implemented a site-wide refresh whereby all members must change their usernames. The founders are specifically trying to rid the site of "discriminators," or any four-digit code followed by a hashtag.

These variations allowed users to share a similar username while remaining somewhat distinct across the platform. Though the site owners have more recently backtracked on that option, citing concerns over usability.

"Our current usernames can often be too complicated or obscure for people to remember and share easily," Discord co-founder Stanislav Vishnevskiy announced via blog post.

FAQ

How can I change my Discord username?

Each active Discord user has the option of changing their username up to two times per hour. All you need to do is go to "User Settings" and click the "My Account" tab. You'll see an "Edit" button next to your username. Click it and enter your new name of choice. You may also want to update your current password while you're at it.

How can I make changes to my Discord server name?

Not only is it possible for members to finesse their Discord usernames, but they also have the option of changing their Discord server's name as well—though they'll need to be an owner or a moderator to do so. All you have to do is go to "Server Settings." Then, go to the "Server Overview" section and make whatever changes you'd like to the server name.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of Discord names, but be sure to check back in with us soon for more fun life advice!

