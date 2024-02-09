140 Best Discord Names Your Friends Will Never Forget
These Discord names will help you attract new friends and stand out across servers.
Did you know that you can use different Discord names across multiple servers? The platform, which allows users to communicate through video and text, is now used by over 100 million people worldwide. Friends, colleagues, and community members can share their enthusiasm about any one common interest, including what the platform was originally intended for: gaming. And—in true online fashion—many rely on their usernames to emphasize their interest in a certain subject. If you're unsure how to introduce yourself on Discord, then keep reading. We've put together a list of creative ideas you can use to get started. We'll also walk you through how to set up your account and make changes when necessary.
Creating an Account and Selecting a Discord Server Name
Discord is an increasingly popular platform for people to connect. Each discussion gets its own Discord server, which operates kind of like a chat room, only there, users can enjoy additional features including voice channels, customizable roles, and integrated bots.
The best part? Creating an account isn't hard, and assigning yourself a Discord username is even less of a challenge. Follow the steps below to get started.
- Go to the official site or download and open the Discord app on your phone.
- Click on the "Login" button located on the top right of the screen and hit "Register."
- Enter your email address and create a password. Using a healthy mix of letters, numbers, and symbols here will give you a better chance of keeping your account secure. This is also where you'll input your preferred Discord username—the handle that other Discord users will see when interacting with you on the platform.
- You may be asked to complete a few additional verification steps like solving a captcha or confirming your email address. You must complete the prompt before moving forward.
- Review your information and click on "Continue" to create your Discord account.
- From here, you can choose a profile picture and customize your description. You can also join different Discord servers, participate in discussions, and begin interacting with other users on the platform.
Funny Discord Names
- Adulting
- Hold My Purse
- Potahto
- Hairy Potter
- FOMOhNo
- Baba Yaga
- My_Name_Was_Taken
- Still Typing
- Too_Old
- Catfishing
- Gattlestar Balactica
- Average Student
- Sweaty Granny
- Cookie Eater
- Dont@me
- Dead Inside
- Day Drunk
- Noob Legend
- Unemployed
- Lonely Fan
Discord Anime Usernames
- Senpai
- Kawaii Chan
- Keiko Mana
- Naruto
- Cameraboi
- Adorn Kyo
- Janasto
- Ichiro Ryuu
- Munda Shinzahisa
- Naybordoom
- AkiChie
- Have-a-go Masao
- Wacky Ayano
- Naru
- Twinkleti
- Edagaki Oridashi
- Yasusaka Nobutoshi
- Intense Satoko
- Kenta
- Watashii
Cute Discord Server Names
- Someone Anyone
- Warm Hearted
- Coffee Talker
- A_Girl_With_No_Job
- Disney Daughter
- Sun Chaser
- Rose Account
- Talking to Myself
- Zero Chill
- Hello_Its_Me
- Blossom
- The Vegan
- Dimples
- Date_Me
- Frowny Face
- Whisker Kisses
- I_Am_Groot
- Lemon Squeezy
- Slumber Party
- Funny Bunny
Cool Discord Names
- Duke Shadow
- Ride Or Die
- Multiple Scorgasms
- Major League
- Meme_Ruler
- Masher
- Rum Guru
- Bullet Pen
- American_Failure
- Ratman
- Toasted
- Zero Deaths
- Your_Name_Here
- Master Chief
- Komedian
- Sniper Llama
- The Crimson Queen
- Star Lord
- Faulty Devils
- Pizza Chaser
Usernames for a Discord Girl
- Queen Bee
- Romeos Girl
- Strawberry Eclair
- Spikey Hugs
- Brunch Pistol
- Dress Up Dolly
- Savage Clic
- Rebel Walker
- Contour Camouflage
- They Call Me Hangry
- Investigative Diva
- Tuna Glass
- Wispy Willow
- Cats_Not_Brats
- Magic Peach
- Ocean Echo
- Beautiful_But_Moody
- Celestial Serenade
- Pixie Chick
- Champagne Traveler
Punny Discord Names
- Hairy Poppins
- The_Fast_And_The_Curious
- Lana Del Ranch
- Hanging With The Gnomies
- Shaquille Oatmeal
- Julias Seizure
- Fedora The Explorer
- Oprah Windfury
- Lactose The Intolerant
- Kentucky Cried Friction
- Count Swagula
- Bread Pitt
- Severus Vape
- Elfish Presley
- Bud Lightyear
- Tootin' Putin
- Cereal Killer
- The Milky Weigh
- Heir_Of_The_Dog
- Scooby_Dont
Aesthetic Discord Names
- sHeS CaSe SeNsItIvE
- hOOsier_DADDY
- BoSS_baby
- bADKarma
- real_name_hidden
- OP_rah
- V.AA.VV.AA.V
- Spaghetti_ittehgapS
- usERNAme_copied
- me_for_president
- sOmEtHiNg
- I.YELL.ALOT
- unFRIEND_me
- manEATSpants
- SAINTbroseph
- chin_chill_chillin
- iNEED2p
- HaRmLeSS_potato
- PLASTIQUE
- cOOcOOc
What Makes a Good Discord Username?
Figuring out a good username on Discord isn't so different from settling on an Instagram handle or something similar. You want to stick to names that are relevant to your interests and what you plan to post on the platform.
Don't be afraid to get creative, either. The more originality you inject into your username, the easier you'll be to find online. And, if you're worried about account security, you can always throw in numbers, random letters, or symbols to better protect against hackers.
At the same time, you don't want to make your name too complicated. The platform recently implemented a site-wide refresh whereby all members must change their usernames. The founders are specifically trying to rid the site of "discriminators," or any four-digit code followed by a hashtag.
These variations allowed users to share a similar username while remaining somewhat distinct across the platform. Though the site owners have more recently backtracked on that option, citing concerns over usability.
"Our current usernames can often be too complicated or obscure for people to remember and share easily," Discord co-founder Stanislav Vishnevskiy announced via blog post.
FAQ
How can I change my Discord username?
Each active Discord user has the option of changing their username up to two times per hour. All you need to do is go to "User Settings" and click the "My Account" tab. You'll see an "Edit" button next to your username. Click it and enter your new name of choice. You may also want to update your current password while you're at it.
How can I make changes to my Discord server name?
Not only is it possible for members to finesse their Discord usernames, but they also have the option of changing their Discord server's name as well—though they'll need to be an owner or a moderator to do so. All you have to do is go to "Server Settings." Then, go to the "Server Overview" section and make whatever changes you'd like to the server name.
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of Discord names, but be sure to check back in with us soon for more fun life advice!