210 Awesome Car Names to Reflect Your Ride's Color, Personality, and More

If you're ready to christen a new vehicle, check out these fun nicknames

By Carrie Weisman
January 25, 2024
Car names are serious business. They show your enthusiasm for your purchase and might make all those hours you spend on the open road feel a little less lonely. And sure, they also provide a subtle enough way to brag about your new whip. Today, these titles are no longer limited to obvious and easy nicknames, though, no offense if you choose one of those options. But now, drivers are embracing names based on what they love and their car's personality. If you're looking to christen a new car with a unique name, read on for some inspiration.

How to Select Your Car Nickname

Be sure to read through these tips before deciding on a new name for your car.

Consider your make and model.

Unlike when you're welcoming a new baby, you have the luxury of knowing exactly what a new car looks like and will look like as soon as it comes into our possession—and that means you can lean on appearance as much as you want when selecting a name. Are you investing in a sports car that you can show off? Or are you in the market for a large car, maybe something fit for a soccer mom? Think about the make and model of your car, what it resembles, and the experiences you're likely to enjoy while driving.

Consider the color of the car.

Don't be afraid to go with an obvious choice based on your paint job. The color of your car already says a lot about your personality, so it makes sense to lean into that theme. Think of different ways to dress up the color or spin its name into something a little more original.

Consider your own personality.

Don't let that new car smell prevent you from making yourself at home. It is, after all, your car. Imagine how the seat will feel after a couple of years on the road or the feeling of the steering wheel in your hands. Think about how you'll feel manning the vehicle and how you'd like the new ride to represent you.

Consider fictional character names.

Who says a cool car name can't be inspired by a fictional world? Honor your favorite character from television or literature by turning your new car into a tribute. Think about what helped sell you on the car and draw some parallels to characters you've already fallen in love with.

Consider names inspired by athletes and sports.

You can invoke your real-life heroes, too. If you're getting a sporty car, why not name it after a sporty celebrity? For example, if it's renowned for its speed, list some athletes who are celebrated for that same quality. You might be surprised to discover just how many similarities there are between vehicles and sports stars.

Fast Car Names

blue car driving fast on the road
Roman Vasilenia/Shutterstock
  1. Bullet
  2. Burner
  3. Dash
  4. Furiosa
  5. Gearify
  6. Kapow
  7. Lighting
  8. Racer
  9. Roadrunner
  10. Screech
  11. Smoke
  12. Snap
  13. Speedy
  14. Turbo
  15. Vroom

Funny Car Names

A funny cat with dark glasses looks out of the car window.
Regina Erofeeva/Shutterstock
  1. Axcel
  2. Bon Bon
  3. Bone Crusher
  4. Delirium
  5. Giggle Wagon
  6. Lugnut
  7. Mr. Speedy
  8. Road Rage
  9. Rush Hour
  10. Sparky
  11. The Crypt
  12. Tiresome
  13. Transmission Impossible
  14. Truckenstein
  15. Zoom Zoom

Cute Names for Sports Cars

yellow lamborghini in the middle of the road
Camerasandcoffee/Shutterstock
  1. Bam Bam
  2. Beep Beep
  3. Bolt
  4. Chaos
  5. Cyclone
  6. Falcon
  7. Gizmo
  8. Greased Lightning
  9. Mad Max
  10. McQueen
  11. Pocket Rocket
  12. Pronghorn
  13. Squeaker
  14. Swoosh
  15. Valkyrie

Cool Car Names

Bearded man leaning against green vintage car on the beach
4 PM production/Shutterstock
  1. Baby Girl
  2. Blaze
  3. Blinker
  4. Comet
  5. Cruise
  6. Joyride
  7. Kash
  8. Nitro
  9. Optimus Prime
  10. Ponyboy
  11. Porkchop
  12. Slick
  13. Sparkle
  14. Undertaker
  15. Wheelie

Car Names Inspired by Movies

Michelle Rodriguez in Fast & Furious 6
Universal Pictures
  1. Ant-Man
  2. Captain America
  3. Captain Marvel
  4. Doctor Strange
  5. General Lee
  6. Harry Potter
  7. Hawkeye
  8. Herbie
  9. Iron Man
  10. Loki
  11. The Fast and the Furious
  12. The Incredible Hulk
  13. The Lord of the Rings
  14. The Pink Panther
  15. Thor

Best Names for Big Cars

big car with drunk open
Rajiv malkar/Shutterstock
  1. Big & Tall
  2. Bigfoot
  3. Carpool
  4. Chief
  5. Clunker
  6. Doughboy
  7. El Grande
  8. Grande
  9. Junker
  10. Maximus
  11. Rust Bucket
  12. Tanker
  13. The Beast
  14. Titanic
  15. XXL

Names for Old Cars

woman standing on the side of the road next to her old, broken-down car and calling for help
ShotPrime Studio/Shutterstock
  1. Antique
  2. Bugs
  3. Eleanor
  4. Gatsby
  5. Grandma
  6. Grandpa
  7. Honky
  8. Last Legs
  9. Ol' Betsy
  10. Old Faithful
  11. Old Yeller
  12. Pops
  13. Renee
  14. Rusty
  15. Sailor

Names Inspired by Car Designers

Automotive male designer creating sketch with duct tape on paper whiteboard
Frame Stock Footage/Shutterstock
  1. Gerard [Welter]
  2. Gilles [Vidal]
  3. Giorgetto [Giugiaro]
  4. Ikuo [Maeda]
  5. Jean-Pierre [Ploue]
  6. Klaus [Bischoff]
  7. Leonardo [Fioravanti]
  8. Lorenzo [Ramaciotti]
  9. Lowie [Vermeersch]
  10. Luc [Donckerwolke]
  11. Marcello [Gandini]
  12. Marek [Reichman]
  13. Nobuki [Ebisawa]
  14. Shiro [Nakamura]
  15. Wolfgang [Egger]

Best Car Names for Black Vehicles

close up of black car
S_Photo/Shutterstock
  1. Ace
  2. Ash
  3. Bandit
  4. Black Beauty
  5. Black Mamba
  6. Black Stallion
  7. Dahlia
  8. Grim
  9. Midnight
  10. Nightmare
  11. Nightshade
  12. Sirius Black
  13. The Dark Knight
  14. Vader
  15. Zorro

White Car Names

white SUV with the driver's door open
Dub Dub studio/Shutterstock
  1. Angel
  2. Blizzard
  3. Crystal
  4. Diamond
  5. Diamond
  6. Elsa
  7. Frost
  8. Ghost
  9. Ivory
  10. Malfoy
  11. Marshmallow
  12. Milkshake
  13. Pearl
  14. Polar Bear
  15. White Witch

Yellow Car Names

Yellow sport car driving fast
Nomad_Soul/Shutterstock
  1. Blondie
  2. Buttercup
  3. Cheesy
  4. Clementine
  5. Colonel Mustard
  6. Daffodil
  7. Ducky
  8. French Fry
  9. Goldfinger
  10. Goldie
  11. Honey
  12. Liz Lemon
  13. Pixie
  14. Sunshine
  15. Wario

Red Car Names

woman hugging her new car and deciding on a cool car name
PH888/Shutterstock
  1. Cardinal
  2. Cherry Bomb
  3. Clifford
  4. Crimson
  5. Daredevil
  6. Garnet
  7. Hot Rod
  8. Merlot
  9. Red Velvet
  10. Redbull
  11. Ron Weasley
  12. Rosie
  13. Ruby
  14. Scarlett
  15. Siren

Green Car Names

green car in a parking lot
Scharfsinn/Shutterstock
  1. Broccolini
  2. Dollar Benz
  3. Emerald
  4. Esmerelda
  5. Fern
  6. Fiona
  7. Frogger
  8. Granny Smith
  9. Green Goblin
  10. Ivy
  11. Jolly Green Giant
  12. Kiwi
  13. Lucky
  14. Olive
  15. Pistachio

Blue Car Names

a blue car in a parking lot
Lvivjanochka Photo/Shutterstock
  1. Aqua
  2. Azure
  3. Blue Belle
  4. Blue Devil
  5. Denim
  6. Jade
  7. Jay
  8. Lapis
  9. Morning Glory
  10. Neptune
  11. River
  12. Robin
  13. Sapphire
  14. Sky
  15. Tidal Wave

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of car names, but be sure to check back with us soon for more fun. You can also sign up for our newsletter so you don't miss out on what's coming next!

Carrie Weisman
Carrie Weisman oversees all SEO efforts at Best Life. She specializes in content optimization and editorial marketing. Read more
