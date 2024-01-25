210 Awesome Car Names to Reflect Your Ride's Color, Personality, and More

Car names are serious business. They show your enthusiasm for your purchase and might make all those hours you spend on the open road feel a little less lonely. And sure, they also provide a subtle enough way to brag about your new whip. Today, these titles are no longer limited to obvious and easy nicknames, though, no offense if you choose one of those options. But now, drivers are embracing names based on what they love and their car's personality. If you're looking to christen a new car with a unique name, read on for some inspiration.

RELATED: 116 Fish Names All Owners Should Know.

How to Select Your Car Nickname

Be sure to read through these tips before deciding on a new name for your car.

Consider your make and model.

Unlike when you're welcoming a new baby, you have the luxury of knowing exactly what a new car looks like and will look like as soon as it comes into our possession—and that means you can lean on appearance as much as you want when selecting a name. Are you investing in a sports car that you can show off? Or are you in the market for a large car, maybe something fit for a soccer mom? Think about the make and model of your car, what it resembles, and the experiences you're likely to enjoy while driving.

Consider the color of the car.

Don't be afraid to go with an obvious choice based on your paint job. The color of your car already says a lot about your personality, so it makes sense to lean into that theme. Think of different ways to dress up the color or spin its name into something a little more original.

Consider your own personality.

Don't let that new car smell prevent you from making yourself at home. It is, after all, your car. Imagine how the seat will feel after a couple of years on the road or the feeling of the steering wheel in your hands. Think about how you'll feel manning the vehicle and how you'd like the new ride to represent you.

Consider fictional character names.

Who says a cool car name can't be inspired by a fictional world? Honor your favorite character from television or literature by turning your new car into a tribute. Think about what helped sell you on the car and draw some parallels to characters you've already fallen in love with.

Consider names inspired by athletes and sports.

You can invoke your real-life heroes, too. If you're getting a sporty car, why not name it after a sporty celebrity? For example, if it's renowned for its speed, list some athletes who are celebrated for that same quality. You might be surprised to discover just how many similarities there are between vehicles and sports stars.

RELATED: 240+ Cool Last Names From Around the World.

Fast Car Names

Bullet Burner Dash Furiosa Gearify Kapow Lighting Racer Roadrunner Screech Smoke Snap Speedy Turbo Vroom

Funny Car Names

Axcel Bon Bon Bone Crusher Delirium Giggle Wagon Lugnut Mr. Speedy Road Rage Rush Hour Sparky The Crypt Tiresome Transmission Impossible Truckenstein Zoom Zoom

Cute Names for Sports Cars

Bam Bam Beep Beep Bolt Chaos Cyclone Falcon Gizmo Greased Lightning Mad Max McQueen Pocket Rocket Pronghorn Squeaker Swoosh Valkyrie

RELATED: 100+ Gender-Neutral Names (With Meanings) and Why It Matters.

Cool Car Names

Baby Girl Blaze Blinker Comet Cruise Joyride Kash Nitro Optimus Prime Ponyboy Porkchop Slick Sparkle Undertaker Wheelie

Car Names Inspired by Movies

Ant-Man Captain America Captain Marvel Doctor Strange General Lee Harry Potter Hawkeye Herbie Iron Man Loki The Fast and the Furious The Incredible Hulk The Lord of the Rings The Pink Panther Thor

Best Names for Big Cars

Big & Tall Bigfoot Carpool Chief Clunker Doughboy El Grande Grande Junker Maximus Rust Bucket Tanker The Beast Titanic XXL

RELATED: A Comprehensive Guide to Greek God Names, Meanings, and Mythology.

Names for Old Cars

Antique Bugs Eleanor Gatsby Grandma Grandpa Honky Last Legs Ol' Betsy Old Faithful Old Yeller Pops Renee Rusty Sailor

Names Inspired by Car Designers

Gerard [Welter] Gilles [Vidal] Giorgetto [Giugiaro] Ikuo [Maeda] Jean-Pierre [Ploue] Klaus [Bischoff] Leonardo [Fioravanti] Lorenzo [Ramaciotti] Lowie [Vermeersch] Luc [Donckerwolke] Marcello [Gandini] Marek [Reichman] Nobuki [Ebisawa] Shiro [Nakamura] Wolfgang [Egger]

Best Car Names for Black Vehicles

Ace Ash Bandit Black Beauty Black Mamba Black Stallion Dahlia Grim Midnight Nightmare Nightshade Sirius Black The Dark Knight Vader Zorro

RELATED: 85 Adorable Grandma Names for Your Family Matriarch. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

White Car Names

Angel Blizzard Crystal Diamond Diamond Elsa Frost Ghost Ivory Malfoy Marshmallow Milkshake Pearl Polar Bear White Witch

Yellow Car Names

Blondie Buttercup Cheesy Clementine Colonel Mustard Daffodil Ducky French Fry Goldfinger Goldie Honey Liz Lemon Pixie Sunshine Wario

Red Car Names

Cardinal Cherry Bomb Clifford Crimson Daredevil Garnet Hot Rod Merlot Red Velvet Redbull Ron Weasley Rosie Ruby Scarlett Siren

RELATED: 114 Hawaiian Names Your Baby Will Thank You For.

Green Car Names

Broccolini Dollar Benz Emerald Esmerelda Fern Fiona Frogger Granny Smith Green Goblin Ivy Jolly Green Giant Kiwi Lucky Olive Pistachio

Blue Car Names

Aqua Azure Blue Belle Blue Devil Denim Jade Jay Lapis Morning Glory Neptune River Robin Sapphire Sky Tidal Wave

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of car names, but be sure to check back with us soon for more fun. You can also sign up for our newsletter so you don't miss out on what's coming next!