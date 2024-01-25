210 Awesome Car Names to Reflect Your Ride's Color, Personality, and More
If you're ready to christen a new vehicle, check out these fun nicknames
Car names are serious business. They show your enthusiasm for your purchase and might make all those hours you spend on the open road feel a little less lonely. And sure, they also provide a subtle enough way to brag about your new whip. Today, these titles are no longer limited to obvious and easy nicknames, though, no offense if you choose one of those options. But now, drivers are embracing names based on what they love and their car's personality. If you're looking to christen a new car with a unique name, read on for some inspiration.
How to Select Your Car Nickname
Be sure to read through these tips before deciding on a new name for your car.
Consider your make and model.
Unlike when you're welcoming a new baby, you have the luxury of knowing exactly what a new car looks like and will look like as soon as it comes into our possession—and that means you can lean on appearance as much as you want when selecting a name. Are you investing in a sports car that you can show off? Or are you in the market for a large car, maybe something fit for a soccer mom? Think about the make and model of your car, what it resembles, and the experiences you're likely to enjoy while driving.
Consider the color of the car.
Don't be afraid to go with an obvious choice based on your paint job. The color of your car already says a lot about your personality, so it makes sense to lean into that theme. Think of different ways to dress up the color or spin its name into something a little more original.
Consider your own personality.
Don't let that new car smell prevent you from making yourself at home. It is, after all, your car. Imagine how the seat will feel after a couple of years on the road or the feeling of the steering wheel in your hands. Think about how you'll feel manning the vehicle and how you'd like the new ride to represent you.
Consider fictional character names.
Who says a cool car name can't be inspired by a fictional world? Honor your favorite character from television or literature by turning your new car into a tribute. Think about what helped sell you on the car and draw some parallels to characters you've already fallen in love with.
Consider names inspired by athletes and sports.
You can invoke your real-life heroes, too. If you're getting a sporty car, why not name it after a sporty celebrity? For example, if it's renowned for its speed, list some athletes who are celebrated for that same quality. You might be surprised to discover just how many similarities there are between vehicles and sports stars.
Fast Car Names
- Bullet
- Burner
- Dash
- Furiosa
- Gearify
- Kapow
- Lighting
- Racer
- Roadrunner
- Screech
- Smoke
- Snap
- Speedy
- Turbo
- Vroom
Funny Car Names
- Axcel
- Bon Bon
- Bone Crusher
- Delirium
- Giggle Wagon
- Lugnut
- Mr. Speedy
- Road Rage
- Rush Hour
- Sparky
- The Crypt
- Tiresome
- Transmission Impossible
- Truckenstein
- Zoom Zoom
Cute Names for Sports Cars
- Bam Bam
- Beep Beep
- Bolt
- Chaos
- Cyclone
- Falcon
- Gizmo
- Greased Lightning
- Mad Max
- McQueen
- Pocket Rocket
- Pronghorn
- Squeaker
- Swoosh
- Valkyrie
Cool Car Names
- Baby Girl
- Blaze
- Blinker
- Comet
- Cruise
- Joyride
- Kash
- Nitro
- Optimus Prime
- Ponyboy
- Porkchop
- Slick
- Sparkle
- Undertaker
- Wheelie
Car Names Inspired by Movies
- Ant-Man
- Captain America
- Captain Marvel
- Doctor Strange
- General Lee
- Harry Potter
- Hawkeye
- Herbie
- Iron Man
- Loki
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Incredible Hulk
- The Lord of the Rings
- The Pink Panther
- Thor
Best Names for Big Cars
- Big & Tall
- Bigfoot
- Carpool
- Chief
- Clunker
- Doughboy
- El Grande
- Grande
- Junker
- Maximus
- Rust Bucket
- Tanker
- The Beast
- Titanic
- XXL
Names for Old Cars
- Antique
- Bugs
- Eleanor
- Gatsby
- Grandma
- Grandpa
- Honky
- Last Legs
- Ol' Betsy
- Old Faithful
- Old Yeller
- Pops
- Renee
- Rusty
- Sailor
Names Inspired by Car Designers
- Gerard [Welter]
- Gilles [Vidal]
- Giorgetto [Giugiaro]
- Ikuo [Maeda]
- Jean-Pierre [Ploue]
- Klaus [Bischoff]
- Leonardo [Fioravanti]
- Lorenzo [Ramaciotti]
- Lowie [Vermeersch]
- Luc [Donckerwolke]
- Marcello [Gandini]
- Marek [Reichman]
- Nobuki [Ebisawa]
- Shiro [Nakamura]
- Wolfgang [Egger]
Best Car Names for Black Vehicles
- Ace
- Ash
- Bandit
- Black Beauty
- Black Mamba
- Black Stallion
- Dahlia
- Grim
- Midnight
- Nightmare
- Nightshade
- Sirius Black
- The Dark Knight
- Vader
- Zorro
White Car Names
- Angel
- Blizzard
- Crystal
- Diamond
- Diamond
- Elsa
- Frost
- Ghost
- Ivory
- Malfoy
- Marshmallow
- Milkshake
- Pearl
- Polar Bear
- White Witch
Yellow Car Names
- Blondie
- Buttercup
- Cheesy
- Clementine
- Colonel Mustard
- Daffodil
- Ducky
- French Fry
- Goldfinger
- Goldie
- Honey
- Liz Lemon
- Pixie
- Sunshine
- Wario
Red Car Names
- Cardinal
- Cherry Bomb
- Clifford
- Crimson
- Daredevil
- Garnet
- Hot Rod
- Merlot
- Red Velvet
- Redbull
- Ron Weasley
- Rosie
- Ruby
- Scarlett
- Siren
Green Car Names
- Broccolini
- Dollar Benz
- Emerald
- Esmerelda
- Fern
- Fiona
- Frogger
- Granny Smith
- Green Goblin
- Ivy
- Jolly Green Giant
- Kiwi
- Lucky
- Olive
- Pistachio
Blue Car Names
- Aqua
- Azure
- Blue Belle
- Blue Devil
- Denim
- Jade
- Jay
- Lapis
- Morning Glory
- Neptune
- River
- Robin
- Sapphire
- Sky
- Tidal Wave
