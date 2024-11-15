Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Books
Expert-Based

This content includes information from experts in their field and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of editors strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions as it pertains to all aspects of your daily life. We constantly strive to provide you with the best information possible.

5 Best Thanksgiving Books, From Cozy Mysteries to Spicy Romances

These are the perfect stories to cozy up with after the big feast.

open book on a plaid blanket surrounded by fall things like pumpkins, apples, and hot tea
Shutterstock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverNov 15, 2024
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

The Thanksgiving holiday wouldn’t be complete without copious amounts of pumpkin pie, stretchy sweatpants, hot apple cider, and, of course, a cozy reading list. Whether you need a book for the long plane ride or something that will distract you from the chaos that’s ensuing in the kitchen, we found the best Thanksgiving books that play on all our favorite holiday tropes, including hometown crushes, family drama, and small-town traditions. Which title will you curl up with after the big feast?

RELATED: I'm a Book Editor and These Are the 10 Titles I'm Most Excited to Read This Fall.


1. You, Again by Kate Goldbeck

Book cover of "You, Again" by Kate Goldbeck

Penguin Random House

Touted as a modern retelling of When Harry Met Sally (the best fall movie, in our opinion), this slow-burn romance is about two nemeses who form an unlikely friendship amid a painful breakup. Their platonic relationship, packed with late-night phone calls, movie marathons, and city adventures, takes a complicated turn when they cross an unspoken line.

Amazon
$18 $10.69
Buy Now

2. The Thanksgiving Hookup by J. Sterling

Book cover of "The Thanksgiving Hookup" by J. Sterling

Inspire Magic

If enemies-to-lovers and forced proximity are two of your favorite romance tropes, then have we found the perfect holiday story for you! In this novella, a happy-go-lucky flight attendant and a pompous airline pilot get stuck spending Thanksgiving together after a threatening snowstorm derails their plans.

Amazon
$12.99
Buy Now

3. Turkey Trot Murder by Leslie Meier

Book cover of "Turkey Trot Murder" by Leslie Meier

Kensington Books

A small town’s annual Turkey Trot 5K goes awry when a woman’s body is found dead in a nearby pond. With a killer on the loose, Lucy Stone won’t rest easy until every runner has crossed the finish line.

If you’re craving more cozy mysteries, check out Meier’s other Thanksgiving titles, including Turkey Day Murder and Gobble, Gobble Murder.

Amazon
$7.97
Buy Now

4. Stuffed by Jessica Gadziala

The book cover of "Stuffed" by Jessica Gadziala

CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

The rousing tension between a college student and her childhood crush reaches a boiling point when they’re seated at the same Thanksgiving table in this spicy romance novel. The only problem is that he is her brother’s best friend, which makes him explicitly off-limits, but as if that could stop them…

Amazon
$8.99
Buy Now

5. A Match Made for Thanksgiving by Jackie Lau

Book cover of "A Match Made For Thanksgiving" by Jackie Lau

Jackie Lau Books

In this laugh-out-loud family drama, the Wong siblings travel back home for Thanksgiving only to discover that their parents and grandparents have invited three extra guests. No, scratch that—three blind dates for each of them. As if it couldn't get anymore awkward, Greg’s plus one happens to be his brother’s most recent fling.

Amazon
$10.99
Buy Now

The Latest

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn

Where Is Tim Gunn From "Project Runway" Now?

Big Night

The 8 Best Thanksgiving Movies to Watch This Year

Rick Harrison

What Happened To Rick Harrison After Pawn Stars?

Mike Wolfe on 'American Pickers'

Mike Wolfe’s Top Finds From American Pickers

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.