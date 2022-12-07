You might think you got away with some bad behavior this year, but nothing gets past the big man at the North Pole. (He even "sees you when you're sleeping," remember?) With Christmas fast approaching, some of us may want to start preparing ourselves for getting a lump of coal in our stockings. And as it turns out, astrology may hold the answer to whether or not we made it to the nice list. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about which zodiac signs are most likely to be on Santa's naughty list, from a little bit bad to downright wicked.

6 Virgo

As the perfectionists of the zodiac, Virgos find Christmas time extra anxiety-producing with so much to do and so many people to impress.

According to Frances Yahia, PhD, an archetypal astrologer and spiritual counselor, this sign will "re-wrap everything under the tree until it looks perfect, will criticize how you open the gifts, and then will save all of the bows for next year."

But what lands them on Santa's naughty list is their inability to accept what they perceive as imperfections in others. "They love nothing more than to stir up trouble, blaming problems on everyone around them," says astrologer, clairvoyant and spiritual coach Tara Bennet.

5 Gemini

Super-social Gemini loves the holiday season with its many parties and excuses to catch up with friends. But this also provides extra opportunities for gossiping, a favorite pastime of the sign of the twins.

"While this sign's mischievous behavior is unlikely to end them up in serious trouble, they are the living definition of naughty," says Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mysticsense. "You cannot trust Geminis to keep a secret or bite their tongue … They are also prolific rumor-spreaders and leave lots of messy drama in their wake."

4 Capricorn

Capricorns are considered the most hardworking sign of the zodiac. They have lofty career goals and will do just about anything to achieve them—including skipping time around the holidays with friends and family. They may not be intentionally hurting their loved ones, but Santa still sees their Scrooge-like attitude.

"There are more important things than love and power," notes psychic reader and astrologer Emily Newman. "As a result of their desire for power, they close off empathy or generosity."

3 Aries

Almost everyone finds the holidays stressful and gets annoyed with their family, but it's the fiery ram's selfish inability to bite their tongue for just one day that makes them likely to get a lump of coal in their stocking.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Arguably the zodiac's most aggressive and confrontational sign, it's little surprise that Aries have found themselves near the top of Santa's naughty list," shares Clare. "They are prone to starting explosive arguments and causing a scene when they feel their authority is under threat."

2 Leo

You probably know Leo as the confident, outgoing party animal of the zodiac. These are great qualities if you need to get things going at your holiday get-together, but very often, Leo's ego gets in their way.

"Ruled by the Sun, the center of the universe, Leos are prone to being arrogant and attention-seeking," says Clare. "While this can be funny to observe on the surface, their constant need to be in the limelight can cause them to take part in some pretty dishonorable activities."

And don't think Santa will look fondly on drinking too much at the office holiday party or interrupting someone's story at Christmas dinner.

1 Scorpio

Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, the planet of destruction, notes Clare. Yahia explains that this makes them jealous, vengeful, prone to control issues, and unable to open up to people—all traits that don't exactly land one on the nice list.

The root of their complexity is that they are actually an emotional water sign. But their fear of trusting others overwhelms any sensitivity and causes them to hurt people. "Respecting yourself and holding on to your dignity is one thing, but teaching someone a lesson is quite another," says Newman about Scorpio's spiteful side.

And no sign is as adept at getting away with their bad behavior. "Scorpios take great joy in being naughty in every way. But why? Simply because they can," says Bennet.