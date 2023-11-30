6 Winter Accessories to Elevate Your Wardrobe as You Get Older

While the cold weather may be a downer, it doesn't need to diminish your style. And one easy way to stay warm, comfortable, and fashionable all at the same time is through your accessories. The tricky part is deciding what items to invest in and how to style them—especially as you get older. Ahead, stylists share the top winter accessories that will help you stay chic and cozy no matter your age.

RELATED: 6 Winter Wardrobe Essentials You Need at Every Age.

1 Cashmere items

Quality cashmere items are well worth it in the winter. "Don't be fooled by the simple design and single-strand knit because cashmere packs a big punch when it comes to keeping things toasty," says Elizabeth Kosich, personal stylist at Elizabeth Kosich Styling. This means you can keep bulky layers to a minimum.

Kosich recommends investing in cashmere socks and beanies. As for the latter, she says it's "compact enough to stash in a purse or pocket, [but also] a stylish topper that keeps ears covered and warmth in."

Loshane A. Vasilyeva, fashion expert and stylist at Cabana Catalogs, recommends cashmere scarves to keep your neck and shoulders warm while adding an extra element to any ensemble. "Opt for shades like camel or gray as they effortlessly complement coats and jackets," she says.

RELATED: 7 Winter Jacket Styling Tips If You're Over 60, According to Stylists.

2 Faux-fur stoles

Nothing screams elegance quite like a faux fur stole.

"One stylish way to wear a faux fur stole is by draping it over your shoulders and securing it with a chic brooch," suggests Tracy Cheng, personal stylist and founder of Girl Shares Tips. "This classic styling technique adds instant glamour to any winter coat or ensemble, giving you a touch of old Hollywood sophistication."

If the faux fur is too much, any blanket shawl also offers a nice alternative to a regular winter scarf. "Look for oversized silhouettes made of wool, cashmere, or a lightweight silk blend in classic equestrian graphics, plaids, and textural detailings this season—jacquards last a lifetime," says Yenia Hernández Fonseca, stylist, luxury fashion expert, and contributor to Margo Paige.

RELATED: 7 Scarf Styling Tips If You're Over 60, According to Stylists.

3 Leather gloves

Kosich notes that luxury materials like leather seem less frivolous when the cold weather really sets in.

"Leather gloves are timeless and exude style," agrees Vasilyeva. She suggests choosing a pair in black or brown. "To create a refined look, wear them with a tailored coat or a sleek leather jacket," she adds.

4 Wool tights

No need to push your dresses aside; a good pair of wool tights will keep your legs nice and toasty.

"Ribbed, textured, or smooth, they add visual interest to tone-on-tone looks, or steal the spotlight as an outfit's focal point," says Kosich. "Stock up on a rainbow of colors and patterns, then pair with monochromatic looks or hodgepodge separates to keep outfit after outfit looking fresh."

RELATED: How to Easily Adjust Your Wardrobe as You Age, According to a Stylist.

5 Bold earrings

Cheng notes that a pair of bold earrings can instantly add a touch of glamour and personality to any outfit, whether you're having a cozy night in with friends or a night out on the town.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"When choosing bold earrings, consider opting for statement studs or eye-catching hoops in rich jewel tones like emerald, sapphire, or amethyst," she advises. "These colors complement the winter season and bring warmth to your overall look."

She suggests pairing them with cozy turtleneck sweaters because the boldness of the earrings and the softness of the knits create an elegant look.

6 Top-handle bag

The right handbag can do wonders for your wardrobe.

"The sculpted silhouette of a top-handle bag will help ground your ultra-soft, multi-layered looks of the season," explains Hernández Fonseca. "They are classic, and brands are brimming with stylish options to suit every taste, from sculptural and fun to classic and refined."

For more style tips sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.