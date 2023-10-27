7 Scarf Styling Tips If You're Over 60, According to Stylists
Whether you're wearing a scarf to stay warm or complete an outfit, here's what you need to know.
There's hardly any accessory more versatile or necessary than a scarf. No matter your age, these outfit finishers can keep you warm and add a dose of personality to your look. However, styling them isn't always easy, especially as you refine your wardrobe in your seventh decade. Fortunately, there are a few tried and true techniques. Ahead, personal stylists tell us their favorite ways to style scarves on women over 60. You just might want to welcome a few more to your closet.
READ THIS NEXT: 5 Chic Accessories If You're Over 60.
1
Get cozy.
While you can and should wear scarves year-round, they're most necessary during the colder months. For winter, invest in a thick knitted wool scarf, suggests Tara West, a fashion stylist who serves clients in Connecticut, Boston, New York City, and Los Angeles.
"It looks especially chic with a tailored long wool or cashmere coat," West says. "Style a layer-wrapped knit scarf with a puffer for a casual or sporty look." This type of scarf will never go out of style, and you'll find yourself wearing it year after year.
2
Try a versatile pashmina.
Another scarf that will serve you in various situations is the pashmina.
"Made of cashmere that's eight times warmer than wool, they are cozy, lightweight, and rarely pill, fluff, or snag," says Elizabeth Kosich, certified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. "Folding up to a weightless, compact square, pashminas are perfect for travel and as versatile as it gets—neck scarf by day, black tie shawl by night. It can even double as a blanket on a redeye or transatlantic flight."
Add a few to your wardrobe in neutral colors that will match anything—then watch as your reach for them for every occasion.
RELATED: 9 Coat Styling Tips If You're Over 60.
3
Invest in a seasonal silk scarf collection.
Silk scarves are particularly chic on women over 60.
"I personally like using my silk scarves for a pop of color to brighten up a neutral outfit," says Allie McKenna, wardrobe stylist and personal shopper. "For women over 60, I would suggest having a rotating seasonal silk scarf collection."
For cooler months, McKenna recommends jewel tones or darker patterns; for the warmer months, try more vibrant hues.
She also notes that these scarves don't have to be expensive to make an impact: "Check out your local second-hand or vintage store." They'll likely have a bevy of scarves in fun patterns, shapes, and hues. You might even snag a heavily discounted designer option.
4
Tie it ascot style.
OK, so you have your silk scarf. But what to do with it?
"Scarves tied ascot style—wrapped around and tied at the neck—is the most flattering way to style a silk scarf over 60," says Kosich. "It combines form and function by framing the face and drawing attention up while concealing the neck and its potential signs of age."
We love this technique paired with a crisp button-down or neutral sweater.
RELATED: 7 Tips for Wearing Cardigans Over 60, According to Stylists.
5
Or use it as a non-neck accessory.
Of course, you don't have to restrict your silk scarf usage to the neck area.
"They are at their most smashing when worn in unexpected ways—rolled up and worn as a belt, looped around the wrist as a bracelet, tied onto a handbag handle, or worn as a headscarf under a sun hat," says Kosich. "Styling a scarf in unconventional ways amps up personal style in a big way."
6
Consider your body type.
With so many scarves to choose from, it's important to select a style that works for your body type.
"If a person is petite, they should wear thinner scarves so they do not look overpowered by the scarf, whereas a taller woman can wear longer ones, which, when hanging down, are visually slimming," says Scarlett De Bease, personal wardrobe stylist at Scarlett Image Consulting.
7
Wrap it over the shoulders.
Finally, maximize the versatility of this accessory by wearing it over your shoulders, which tends to work best with larger scarves.
"An easy, high-drama look is simply draping a scarf over the shoulders capelet-style as a pseudo-wrap that adds interest and flair," says Kosich. "Fold [the] scarf in half using opposite corners, then drape over shoulders with [the] triangle in back and ends in front. Knot ends tightly enough so the scarf wraps snuggly around shoulders and hugs them."
For more style advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.