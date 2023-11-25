How to Easily Adjust Your Wardrobe as You Age, According to a Stylist

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As you age, you want to transition your wardrobe to feel mature and sophisticated but still fun and unique. It can be a tough thing to do, and even the pros get tripped up. In a recent TikTok video, personal stylist Kenzie (@stylingwithkenzie) explains the trouble she had with it: "I went through this exact same feeling—and I'm a stylist who went to fashion school." To help others navigate the transition, she outlines four tips for creating a more elevated look. Whether you're entering your fourth decade or your seventh, you'll find her advice helpful.

1 Collect quality, timeless pieces.

Kenzie's first tip has nothing to do with style at all. Instead, it's about the types of pieces that comprise your closet.

"Stop worrying about dressing for your age and start focusing on building a wardrobe that has quality timeless pieces," she says.

In another video, she explains more of what she means and why you might want to skip fast fashion if this is something you're interested in.

"The best thing that you can do is look at the fabric contents on the tag and pay attention to see if something is viscose, polyester, any of those really cheap fabrics that are not going to hold up over time—those are probably things to avoid," she says.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

As for where to shop to find better pieces, she suggests Dissh, NA-KD, The Cotton Brand, Source Unknown, Quince, and Modern Citizen. These brands offer a range of prices, from affordable to luxury.

2 Pinterest, edit, shop.

Kenzie's next tip is to go through a series of actions she calls Pinterest, edit, shop.

"This means figuring out your style by searching for outfits on Pinterest and creating a style board that you can refer back to," she explains. "Once you know your style aesthetic, then you're going to start editing your current wardrobe to remove pieces that don't align with your new style."

Once you've done that, you can go shopping to fill in the pieces that you need to create the aesthetic. It's best to do this over time rather than all at once to ensure you're only buying pieces you truly need and not creating more junk.

3 Get a bra fitting.

As we get older, our breasts change, and the bra that suited you a few years ago might not work anymore, even if you replace it frequently. Because of that, Kenzie suggests getting a professional bra fitting. "Sometimes all you need is a little lift," she says.

You'll be amazed by how much better you look and feel in your clothes once you invest in the proper undergarments. According to Marie Claire, you should get fit every six months.

4 Ask yourself how you want to feel.

Finally, Kenzie suggests asking yourself how you want to feel when you wear your clothes.

"Maybe you want to feel confident, successful, sexy, or even relaxed," she says. "It's not about being the most fashionable person in the room. It's about feeling confident about yourself, expressing your personality, and being intentional with what you wear."

You can constantly tweak your response to this answer, too, and update your wardrobe accordingly.

Commenters loved the advice.

Many TikTok users in Kenzie's comments agreed with her advice. "Great advice, at 43, I'm all over the place with my style," said one. "I'm turning 43 next month and I'm having the biggest fashion identity crisis," said another.

Others said they'd implemented similar tips and had great results. "Am 30. I feel like I dress the same as I did at 20 aesthetic-wise but now I'm WAY more into fabrics. Like it has to be comfy or it's a no," wrote one person. "<3 this. I'm a 30 y/o lawyer and I've been slowly creating a mixed 'work' and 'weekend' wardrobe by using timeless pieces that I can dress up or down," wrote another.

