The 10 Most Anticipated Movie Releases of 2025 You Can’t Miss

Next year is already shaping up to be a banner year for movie fans. “2025 will again be emblematic of the IP-and-nostalgia-driven status quo for Hollywood, but those aren’t necessarily dirty words,” Shawn Robbins, founder and owner of Box Office Theory, tells CNBC. “Some of the most well-received box office hits in recent memory have been sequels or films based on existing brands and there is still a variety of original content out there.” Here are 10 of the most hotly anticipated movies coming in 2025.
1. Mission: Impossible 8
Paramount Pictures
Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in what was originally slated as Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 2. The official name for the next installment in the franchise has yet to be announced, but fans can watch the movie In theaters everywhere on May 23, 2025.
2. Paddington In Peru
StudioCanal
The beloved bear returns for the third installment in the popular franchise on January 17, 2025. Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Julie Walters lend their voice acting talents to the film.
3. Better Man
Paramount Pictures
Robbie Williams stars as himself in this documentary from Micheal Gracey (The Greatest Showman). Expect a U.S. release on January 17, 2025.
4. The Running Man
Paramount Pictures
Glen Powell stars in this remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger sci-fi hit, based on a book by (who else?) Stephen King. In theaters November 21, 2025.
5. Mickey 17
Warner Bros. Pictures
This follow up to Parasite starring Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Steven Yeun will be out on January 31, 2025. Based on the sci-fi novel by Edward Ashton, this is sure to be another hit for director Bong Joon-ho.
6. Captain America: Brave New World
Walt Disney Studios
Comic book fans rejoice: Captain America: Brave New World is coming to theaters on February 14, 2025. Anthony Mackie plays the titular character in this Marvel superhero movie.
7. Disney’s Snow White
Walt Disney Studios
Disney’s live action remake of Snow White hits theaters on March 21, 2025. Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, and Andrew Burnap star in this movie co-written by Greta Gerwig.
8. A Minecraft Movie
Warner Bros. Pictures
Starring Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, and Jack Black, A Minecraft Movie will come out in theaters on April 4, 2025. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps but you know the kids will be flocking to see it.
9. Karate Kid Legends
Sony Pictures Releasing
It’s not confirmed if the new Karate Kid movie is a spinoff of Cobra Kai (which is of course a spinoff of the original Karate Kid movies), but Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan will both be starring in the new film. In theaters May 30, 2025.
10. F1
Warner Bros. Pictures
This eagerly-awaited Brad Pitt racing movie will hit theaters on June 27, 2025. Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzies round out an impressive cast.