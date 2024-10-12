12 Classic Thriller Movies Every Film Fan Needs to See

Out of all film genres, thrillers have a special way of standing out in audiences’ memories. Tense moments on screen can get our hearts pounding and keep us on the edge of our seats, where the only formula is anything that causes an adrenaline surge. From bank heists to murder mysteries and sci-fi to psychological, there’s a long list of essentials to add to your must-watch list. Read on for some of the best classic thriller movies every film fan needs to see.

1 | The Fugitive (1993) Warner Bros. After he’s wrongfully accused of killing his wife, Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) manages to escape and go on the run. But even while he’s being closely pursued by a group of U.S. marshalls (led by Tommy Lee Jones), he begins to unravel the mystery surrounding the crime and who’s actually responsible in an attempt to clear his name. This Best Picture Oscar nominee helped set the bar for films with its breakneck pacing that still manages to develop characters, maintain tension, and keep the audience guessing along the way.

2 | Léon: The Professional (1994) Columbia Pictures After a corrupt cop (Gary Oldman) murders her family, Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is taken in by her mob hitman neighbor (Jean Reno). She then convinces him to teach her the ways of his trade so she can exact revenge while also getting the normally shut-out contract killer to open up about his past. Director Luc Besson perfectly blends these elements to create a truly stylish and unique film.

3 | Blood Simple (1984) Focus Features In their directorial debut, Joel and Ethan Coen manage to craft a pitch-perfect neo-noir film that follows the story of a jealous bar owner (Dan Hedaya) who hires a private detective to gather proof that his girlfriend (Frances McDormand in her on-screen debut) is having an affair with one of his employees. Far from being reductive or formulaic, the brothers manage to weave in some of their now-trademark dark humor that cuts through the film's densely tense atmosphere built by the mounting insecurities of every character.

4 | Heat (1995) Warner Bros. It’s not a stretch to say that this Michael Mann thriller remains one of the most iconic heist films in cinematic history. In planning his last bank heist, career thief Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) attempts to make up for past mistakes while trying to elude a hard-nosed detective (Al Pacino) who’s also struggling with elements from his personal life. A star-studded cast, masterful action sequences, and a plot that dissects how criminals and the law are two sides of the same coin make it truly unforgettable.

5 | North by Northwest (1959) MGM/Warner Bros. After he’s mistaken for a spy and wrongfully accused of murder, Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant) is pursued across the country while trying to solve the mystery of who’s chasing him. This seminal Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece marries deceit, intrigue, and action sequences in a way that makes it an indispensable classic.

6 | Children of Men (2006) Universal Pictures Set in a dystopian future in which there have been no children born for nearly two decades, Children of Men follows the story of Theo (Clive Owen) who suddenly finds himself tasked with protecting a young pregnant woman. Alfonso Cuaron masterfully blends the setting of a bleak, downtrodden society with thrilling action sequences and shows how the human spirit can react when it finds a reason to hope.

7 | Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Warner Bros. Based on a true story, this classic film follows down-on-his-luck Sonny Wortzik (Al Pacino) as he inexpertly attempts to rob a Brooklyn bank. But when things go wrong and his heist turns into a hostage situation and media frenzy, he’s able to spin the narrative—even as he grapples with the inevitable conclusion he knows is coming.

8 | No Country for Old Men (2007) Miramax In this adaptation of the gripping Cormac McCarthy novel, a ruthless hitman (Javier Bardem) pursues a hunter (Josh Brolin) who made off with a suitcase of cash he discovered in the aftermath of a botched drug deal. Soon, a local sheriff (Tommy Lee Jones) joins in on the hunt to help prevent another killing. Blending elements of a modern Western and crime thriller, it's one of the Coen Brothers' best works to date.

9 | The Dark Knight (2008) Warner Bros. Many argue this is the best superhero film of all time. The second installment from director Christopher Nolan in his three-film run with the Batman franchise stands out as a seismic cinematic moment whose effects can still be felt. With stellar performances from its cast, CGI-free action sequences, and a nuanced plot that gets at the heart of what makes the titular hero so complex, it's truly one for the ages.

10 | The Departed (2006) Warner Bros. In this intricate and multi-layered thriller, a rookie cop (Leonardo DiCaprio) goes undercover to smuggle information out of a Boston kingpin’s (Jack Nicholson) crime syndicate. Meanwhile, the mobster plants a mole of his own (Matt Damon) within the Massachusetts State Police, leading both to scramble and uncover the other first. Director Martin Scorcese excels at building tension while saving enough time to build rich character depth, making this one of the more well-rounded films in its genre of the last few decades.

11 | Blue Velvet (1986) Paramount Pictures When a young college student (Kyle MacLachlan) sets out to solve a local mystery, he quickly gets pulled into a dark and twisted web in the criminal underworld. This heady, dense neo-noir thriller mystery blends masterful performances (including a truly sinister Dennis Hopper) with unsettling elements of horror in a way that only director David Lynch can.

12 | The Prestige (2006) Warner Bros. As they struggle to best one another, two rival magicians end up diving deeper than illusion and misdirection to win over the crowd. The slow build and final reveal—or prestige of the film, if you will—make this a deeply psychological and haunting thriller.



