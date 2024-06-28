Hot New Movies Coming Out in 2024 That We Can't Wait to See

We're somehow already halfway through the year, but some of the best and most exciting movies of 2024 are still to come. Summer blockbusters and fall award season contenders are on the way, so if you love keeping up with the latest theatrical releases, you'll want to check out the list below. You'll find details of over 30 films that are still to come out this year, as well as their release dates. You'll also see a list of the most notable movies that have already been released this year, in case you've missed anything that you want to catch up on.

When it comes to the films still to be released, though: If you're looking for an updated take on a beloved disaster movie, there's something for you. If you need a family-friendly sequel with plenty of sing-along songs, you're covered. Excited for another thriller-y twist from M. Night Shyamalan? We've got that too, and so much more. Read on for all the movies we still can't wait to see in 2024.

Movies Coming Out in 2024

July

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — July 3

Thirty years after Beverly Hills Cop III, Eddie Murphy returns once again as Axel Foley. The police officer heads to Beverly Hills once again, this time, to protect his criminal defense lawyer daughter (Taylour Paige) after her life is threatened. Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton, Bronson Pinchot all also reprise their roles from the previous movies.

Despicable Me 4 — July 3

The adventures of Gru (Steve Carell) and his minions (Pierre Coffin) continue in Despicable Me 4. In this new chapter, Gru and his family are being pursued by villains Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and Valentina (Sofía Vergara), who are looking for revenge. The movie also introduces some new characters in the form of Gru's new neighbors, the Prescotts, who are voiced by Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman.

Fly Me to the Moon — July 12

Set in the '60s, Fly Me to the Moon is an alternative history about the moon landing in which NASA produces a fake moon landing video in case the mission isn't accomplished. (Some conspiracy theorists might argue whether or not this plot is fiction, however.) The film is also a rom-com focused on a NASA employee played by Channing Tatum and a marketing specialist hired by the organization played by Scarlett Johansson. The supporting cast includes Woody Harrelson and Ray Romano.

Sing Sing — July 12

The real Sing Sing maximum security prison has a program called Rehabilitation Through the Arts. The film Sing Sing is about that program and prisoners creating their own theater productions. Colman Domingo stars, and the cast also features previously incarcerated men who actually participated in Rehabilitation Through the Arts.

Twisters — July 19

The sequel to 1996's Twister is Twisters, implying that we'll be getting even more scary tornadoes in this update. This time around, the tornado chasers are played by Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos. The movie is a standalone sequel, though, so don't expect it to continue the stories of the characters from the original, who were played by Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton.

Deadpool & Wolverine — July 26

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the franchise's latest movie. (Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox is responsible for these X-Men characters making the jump.) The film shows the two superheroes reluctantly teaming up for a mission. Emma Corrin joins the franchise as the villain Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen plays Paradox, a Time Variance Authority agent.

August

Trap — Aug. 2

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is known for his twists, but his latest film reveals one huge twist in the trailer itself, leaving us to wonder what else is to come. Trap is about a father (Josh Hartnett), who takes his daughter (Ariel Donoghue) to a massive concert only to find out that the concert is actually a trap for a serial killer—him. Shyamalan's own musician daughter Saleka Shyamalan plays Lady Raven, the pop star Hartnett's character's daughter wants to see.

The Instigators — Aug. 2

The comedy-thriller The Instigators stars Matt Damon as a dad, Rory, who's in need of some cash and thus gets involved in a heist led by a criminal played by Casey Affleck. When the heist goes wrong, the two end up on the run, taking Rory's therapist (Hong Chau) along with them.

Borderlands — Aug. 9

Inspired by the video game of the same name, the sci-fi comedy Borderlands stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, an outlaw who returns to her home planet to try to locate the missing daughter of the most powerful being in the universe, Atlas (Edgar Ramírez). Lilith teams up with a ragtag group of allies in her mission, including a robot voiced by Jack Black, a teenage demolition expert played by Ariana Greenblatt, and a former solider played by Kevin Hart.

It Ends with Us — Aug. 9

Colleen Hoover's hit novel It Ends with Us has been adapted into a movie starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar. Lively stars as Lily, a woman who begins a relationship with a man named Ryle (Baldoni) that turns abusive, while also harboring feelings for a man from her past, Atlas (Sklenar). Lily is also coming to terms with the abusive relationship that her parents had when she was younger following her father's death.

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 2 — Aug. 16

Kevin Costner's latest project is Horizon: An American Saga, a four-part epic about the American west set around the time of the Civil War. Costner stars, directs, produces, and co-wrote the films. The first part was released on June 28 with part two hitting theaters only two months later. The next two chapters are in production. In addition to Costner, the cast of the second part includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Blink Twice — Aug. 23

Blink Twice is the directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, and it co-stars her real-life partner, Channing Tatum. The thriller is about a waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie), who begins a relationship with a billionaire (Tatum), who made his money in technology. He invites her to his private island, which ends up being way less fun and way more terrifying than it initially seems, and she begins to question her reality. The cast also includes Adria Arjona, Christian Slater, Geena Davis, and Kyle MacLachlan.

September

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — Sept. 6

Thirty-six years after the release of Beetlejuice, Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) make their return. In the first movie, a pair of ghosts (Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin) contact Beetlejuice to scare away the new inhabitants of their home, the Deetz family. This includes teenage Lydia, who is an adult with a daughter of her own in the new movie. In the sequel, Lydia's daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), accidentally releases Beetlejuice when they visit Lydia's old house. Catherine O'Hara returns as Delia Deetz, and Justin Theroux joins the cast as Astrid's dad.

His Three Daughters — Sept. 6

Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen play three sisters who reunite when their father's health takes a turn for the worst in His Three Daughters. Interestingly, the film does not include the father who brings them back together but instead focuses on their disparate personalities and relationships to one another.

Speak No Evil — Sept. 13

Horror fans might be interested in Speak No Evil, which is essentially a warning against befriending people while on vacation. It's a remake of a Danish movie from 2022 and is about a couple who invite another couple they met when they were away to visit their country home. Of course, when the pair arrive for their visit, things turn horribly wrong. James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis star.

Transformers One — Sept. 20

A lot of Transformers movies have come out in the past 20 years—seven to be exact—but the latest is different from the rest: It's animated. Transformers One is about the early days of the Transformers, meaning it's set before the events of the live-action films. The voice cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Jon Hamm, and Laurence Fishburne.

Wolfs — Sept. 20

Ocean's Eleven franchise and Burn After Reading co-stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite for Wolfs, a movie about two fixers who end up hired for the same job—in this case, to cover up a murder. But while they usually operate separately (like, lone wolves… or wolfs, in this case), they end up having to team up when things go wrong on the job.

Megalopolis — Sept. 27

Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis has been in the works ever since the '70s when he first came up with the idea. Now, it is finally being released after being self-financed by the director. The story compares a devastating event in a future New York City to the fall of Rome. Adam Driver stars as an architect, who wants to help rebuild New York—or New Rome, in the case of the film. The ensemble cast also includes Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Nathalie Emmanuel, Shia LeBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Voight.

October

Joker: Folie à Deux — Oct. 4

The sequel to 2019's Joker is another psychological thriller, but this time, it's also a musical and a romance. Joaquin Phoenix returns as the Joker while Lady Gaga joins him as love interest and supervillain cohort Harley Quinn. The two meet while the Joker is imprisoned in the psychiatric hospital where Harley Quinn works following the murder he committed in the first film. By the way, Folie à Deux translates to "madness for two."

Greedy People — Oct. 10

Greedy People is a mystery/comedy about a murder that shocks a small town. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel play police officers investigating after a dead body is found with $1 million next to it. Co-stars include Lily James, Tim Blake Nelson, and Uzo Aduba.

Piece by Piece — Oct. 11

A Lego biopic? That's what you'll get with Piece by Piece, which tells the life story of musician Pharrell Williams through animated Lego blocks. The producer and singer is known for his work with N.E.R.D., the Neptunes, and his solo music, as well as for his fashion sense and design work. In addition to Williams, the voice cast for the film also includes many other artists all playing themselves, such as Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar.

We Live in a Time — Oct. 11

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield co-star in We Live in a Time. Not much information has been released about the plot yet, but we know that it is a romance. The stars were spotted filming in London together and had previously hinted at their collaboration by presenting an award at the Oscars together in March.

Venom: The Last Dance — Oct. 25

Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock/Venom for the third time in Venom: The Last Dance. The symbiote Venom and Eddie are still attached and living a double life, and in this movie, they're both on the run from each of their worlds. The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple as two of the people keeping track of and trying to capture the journalist and his alien buddy.

Nickel Boys — Oct. 25

Colson Whitehead's 2019 novel The Nickel Boys is being adapted into a drama. The story is about the fictional Nickel Academy, which is based on a real Florida reform school, the Dozier School for Boys, at which many students were mistreated and abused in the '60s. Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Ethan Herisse, Daveed Diggs, Fred Hechinger, and Hamish Linklater star.

November

Conclave — Nov. 1

A conclave is a meeting of Catholic cardinals to name a new pope. And that's exactly what the thriller Conclave is about—except it also involves one cardinal discovering a dark secret of the previous pope. Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, and John Lithgow star.

Here — Nov. 15

Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite with each other and with director Robert Zemeckis and writer Eric Roth 30 years later for Here. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire, the movie is about one location and the people that inhabit it over the years, ranging from the far past to the far future. Wright and Hanks will both be digitally de-aged for portions of the film.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Back in Action — Nov. 15

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are both back in action in Back in Action—Foxx following a health setback in 2023, and Diaz in her first movie since 2014. The pair play a couple, who were formerly CIA spies but retired to have a normal life and start a family. Of course, the movie is about them getting pulled back into the world of espionage while trying to maintain their everyday lives as parents.

Spellbound — Nov. 22

Spellbound is an animated musical that follows a princess, Ellian, whose parents have been transformed into monsters and whose kingdom has been divided by a spell that she must break. Rachel Zegler voices Princess Ellian, while her parents Queen Ellmere and King Solon are voiced by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. The cast also includes John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Titus Burgess, and Nathan Lane.

Gladiator II — Nov. 22

The original Gladiator won Best Picture following its release in 2000. Now, 24 years later, there's a sequel. Gladiator II is centered around Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), the nephew of Commodus, Joaquin Phoenix's character in the first film. Lucius was the heir to the empire, but has been living away from society. The movie shows his return to Rome. Connie Nielson returns as Lucilla, Lucius' mother, with new additions to the cast including Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal.

Wicked — Nov. 27

The hugely popular Broadway musical Wicked is being adapted into two movies. Part one is being released this November, while part two is scheduled to hit theaters a year later in November 2025. The musical itself is based on Gregory Maguire's Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which is based on characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Galinda, two characters who become best friends in school before later turning into the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Moana 2 — Nov. 27

Another of this year's many sequels is Moana 2, which comes eight years after the original movie became a huge success thanks to its inspirational story and catchy songs. After learning of her connection to the ocean and the power she holds in the first movie, Moana is summoned by her ancestors for a new adventure that has to do with uniting communities in Oceania. Auli'i Cravalho returns as as the titular hero, while Dwayne Johnson comes back as her demigod sidekick Maui.

December

Nightbitch — Dec. 6

Based on the novel by Rachel Yoder, Nightbitch stars Amy Adams as a stay-at-home mom to a toddler, who begins to believe that she is turning into a dog. Like, an actual dog. The movie is described as a mix of horror and comedy, but it sounds like one you'll have to see to really grasp its vibe.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim — Dec. 13

This new take on J. R.R. Tolkien's novel is set nearly 200 years before the events of Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. This latest adaptation of the classic fantasy book is animated and is focused on Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), a king of Rohan, and his kingdom defending itself against the people of Dunland. The voice cast also includes Luke Pasqualino, Gaia Wise, and Miranda Otto.

Mufasa: The Lion King — Dec. 20

Mufasa: The Lion King is a prequel to the 2019 version of The Lion King. It tells the story of Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) when he was young, before he became King of the Pride Lands, which is being told to Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, so that she can learn about her grandfather. Donald Glover once again voices Simba, and Beyoncé returns as Nala while her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joins the cast as Kiara.

Babygirl — Dec. 20

Nicole Kidman stars in the erotic thriller Babygirl as a CEO, who begins an affair with a younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson. No other details have been released about the plot yet, except that the film explores office power dynamics. Antonio Banderas co-stars as the husband of Kidman's character.

Nosferatu — Dec. 25

One of the last big releases of 2024 is Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. It's a remake of two earlier Nosferatu movies—the first was a silent film way back in 1922—and is based on Bram Stoker's Dracula. Bill Skarsgård stars as the vampire alongside co-stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Emma Corrin.

Movies That Have Already Come Out in 2024

January

Night Swim

Mean Girls

The Beekeeper

The Book of Clarence

February

Argylle

Lisa Frankenstein

Bob Marley: One Love

Madame Web

March

Dune: Part Two

Kung Fu Panda 4

Love Lies Bleeding

Shirley

Road House

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

April

Monkey Man

The First Omen

Civil War

Challengers

May

The Idea of You

The Fall Guy

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

IF

Furious: A Mad Max Saga

Hit Man

June

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

The Watchers

The Bikeriders

Kinds of Kindness

A Quiet Place: Day One

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1

A Family Affair