If you want steady energy and focus, what you eat can have a significant impact on your day. “Much of the research just makes good common sense," Christy C. Tangney, PhD , tells Rush Medical University Center. "If you start with a healthy, satisfying meal in the morning you're less apt to nibble on less nutritious things during the day, which we often do out of hunger — you grab the first or easiest thing in front of you." Here’s what you should eat to feel amazing all day long.

Quality Protein Shutterstock Quality protein from foods such as yogurt and eggs are ideal. “Yogurt is a good choice; Greek yogurt has more protein than regular yogurt,” says Harvard Health . “Eggs (up to one a day) are okay for healthy people. Although yolks are high in cholesterol, eggs have proteins, vitamins, and other nutrients and don't appear to increase the risk for developing heart disease. You might also include foods that have healthful fats such as those in nuts or salmon. Limit processed meats to the occasional treat as these foods are associated with a higher risk of colorectal cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.”

Lean Meat Shutterstock Pick healthy lean meats for an energy-boosting breakfast. “Typical breakfast meats, such as sausages, bacon and ham, are heavily processed and are associated with adverse health outcomes,” clinical dietitian Regina Shvets of Sibley Memorial Hospital tells Johns Hopkins Health. “Many are loaded with preservatives to make them shelf stable, as well as sodium, nitrosamines and synthetic food dyes. They can also be high in saturated fats. It’s best to eat these breakfast meats occasionally and in small amounts. Other, low-sodium sources of lean protein such as chicken breast, turkey or even roast beef [not processed deli/lunchmeat versions, which are high in sodium] could be a healthier alternative.”

Avocado Toast Shutterstock Avocados are full of healthy fats to keep you going all day. “Having the healthy fat keeps me full, but I’m also having a healthier carb to get me going in the morning,” Brooklyn-based dentist Dr. Tricia Quartey tells TODAY . “In just one little piece of toast, you have enough calories and sustenance to make it through until lunch and you feel good,” says cardiologist Dr. Andrew Freeman. RELATED: 11 High-Protein Breakfasts to Burn Fat.

Healthy Whole Grains Shutterstock Choose whole grains for a filling, energy-boosting breakfast. “High-fiber, whole-grain cereals and breads can help keep your blood sugar on an even keel and avoid a mid-morning energy crash,” says Harvard Health. “With the hundreds of types of cereal on the market, bran cereal, bran flakes, and steel-cut oatmeal are typically the healthiest bets. To choose the healthiest breakfast cereal, read the label and look for: 5 grams or more of fiber per serving, less than 300 milligrams of sodium per serving, less than 5 grams of sugar per serving of whole grain as the first item on the ingredient list.”