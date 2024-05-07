 Skip to content
15 Easy Daily Habits to Boost Your Metabolism and Shed Fat

You can boost your metabolism and begin the journey towards a healthier, more energetic life.

Imagine a world where you didn't have to torture yourself at the gym for hours on end or slash tons of calories from your diet to face down the scale in your bathroom. Imagine a world where you didn't have to feel pangs of guilt every time you indulged in your favorite tasty foods. This is not just a fantasy; it's a very achievable reality when you activate your metabolism, your body's own superpower. Deep inside your cells, a biochemical process—a fire so to speak—powers your existence. This mysterious, energy-churning life force can mean the difference between having the lean, strong body of your dreams and trudging woefully through your days saddled with unwanted weight.

To unleash the full potential of your metabolism, you need solid, scientifically-backed advice, not a fleeting diet trend. The good news is, it's easier—and more attainable—than you ever imagined. By incorporating simple, everyday habits—like these from our book, The Super Metabolism Diet—you can boost your metabolism and begin the journey towards a healthier, more energetic life. Each of the following habits is designed to optimize your energy burn and maximize your metabolic rate, turning your body into a more efficient, fat-burning machine. So, buckle up and prepare for a transformative experience that goes well beyond the ordinary approach to diet and exercise.

Eat Breakfast Every Day

Avocado toast with eggs
Start your day with a nutrient-rich breakfast to kickstart your metabolism. Include Super Proteins like eggs and lean meats, which are essential for building muscle and burning fat. This simple morning ritual sets the pace for a day of healthy eating and sustained energy. Super easy at-home meals are designed to keep your fat burning all day long.

Stay Hydrated

girl drinking from a water bottle after a walk or hiking, aging quicker
Drink plenty of water throughout the day, starting first thing in the morning. Hydration is crucial for maintaining a high metabolic rate. Consider adding a slice of lemon to your water for extra flavor and metabolic benefits. Maximizing your daily intake of the simplest and most plentiful resource on the planet: water!

Incorporate Protein in Every Meal

Fresh Salad with Grilled Chicken
Focus on including a good source of protein in every meal to help maintain muscle mass and increase satiety, which can prevent overeating. High-protein foods also require more energy for digestion, boosting your metabolism further. Super Proteins like eggs, salmon, and lean beef are ideal choices.

Eat Your Carbs at Night

Young woman looking into fridge at night
Save most of your carbohydrate intake for dinner. This strategy can enhance your body's ability to manage insulin levels and may contribute to greater fat loss, especially around your midsection. Eating carbs at night boosts your protein, especially at breakfast!

Make Your Food Spicy

Food with Chili Peppers Lower Blood Pressure Naturally
Adding spices like cayenne pepper to your meals can boost your metabolism. The capsaicin in peppers has been shown to increase energy expenditure and promote fat burning. Make your food spicy and tasty and interesting!

Move More Throughout the Day

Woman taking a walk in nature.
Incorporate simple activities like walking or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Regular movement throughout the day keeps your metabolism active and helps burn calories. Engage in strength training for muscle maintenance and growth.

Stand More

man stretching and standing tall
Reduce the time you spend sitting by using a standing desk or taking frequent breaks to stand and stretch. This habit can help counteract the negative health effects of prolonged sitting. Stand and sit and even fidget more!

Get Quality Sleep

brown noise - overhead shot of a woman sleeping soundly in bed
Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night. Sleep is crucial for regulating your metabolism and helping your body repair itself. Getting good slumber is about more than rest—it's about optimizing your body's inner reboot.

Manage Stress Effectively

Young woman breathing at park.
Chronic stress can lead to hormonal imbalances that affect your metabolism. Techniques such as meditation, yoga, or even simple breathing exercises can help manage stress. It's one of the deadliest metabolism killers of them all.

Limit Sugar Intake

Bowl of Sugar Cubes
Avoid sugary drinks and high-sugar foods as much as possible. Excess sugar can lead to weight gain and slow down your metabolism. Refined carbohydrates and high-fructose corn syrup are particularly detrimental.

Eat More Fiber

bowl of oats
High-fiber foods like vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can boost your digestion and provide a steady supply of energy. Fiber-rich Super Carbs like oatmeal, whole wheat, and quinoa are excellent for weight loss.

Use Smaller Plates

empty plate on a table
Eating from smaller plates can help control portion sizes and reduce calorie intake without feeling deprived. This strategy is an easy way to manage your food intake and support a healthy metabolism.

Drink Green Tea

Bearded man drinking green tea from a mug
Consuming green tea can enhance your metabolism due to its combination of caffeine and catechins, which help break down fat. Embrace the magic elixir of tea for its metabolism-boosting effects.

Cook With Coconut Oil

coconut oil in a jar and on a spoon with pieces of coconut around it
Replace cooking fats with coconut oil, which contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) known to increase energy expenditure and help reduce body fat. Super Fats like avocados, nut butters, and olive oil also boost metabolism.

Regularly Change Your Exercise Routine

Side gigs tennis hobby
Varying your workout routine can prevent your body from adapting to the same exercises, which can help you burn more calories and improve your overall fitness level. Engage in varied exercises to keep your metabolism humming.

