11 High-Protein Breakfasts to Burn Fat and Kickstart Your Day

A healthy breakfast packed with quality protein can seriously benefit your weight loss efforts. “A high protein breakfast has been shown to benefit muscle health and to support weight loss by increasing muscle mass, energy expenditure (calories burned), satiety hormones, glucose regulation and by decreasing the desire to snack at night," says the American Society for Nutrition . “Although breakfast may be the most frequently skipped meal in America, it continues to live up to its reputation as the most important meal of the day. So, when making your next breakfast choice, consider how much protein you have on your plate. Your first meal of the day can have long lasting effects throughout your day and on your long-term health!” Need some ideas for what to have? Here are 11 high-protein breakfasts to burn fat, give you energy, and kickstart your day.

1. Eggs, Eggs, Eggs Shutterstock Scrambled, boiled, poached, baked; there are so many ways to eat eggs, and they are easily one of the best choices for a high-protein breakfast. “Each egg contains 6.3 grams of protein and all nine essential amino acids to support muscle growth, recovery and maintenance,” Rachel Bunch, RD, LD, says via Parkview Health . “The egg yolk contains 2.7 g protein and the egg white contains 3.6 g protein. Egg protein is recognized to have the highest attainable protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score.”

2. Smoked Salmon Shutterstock Smoked salmon is low in calories, and high in healthy fats and protein. “Though most types of fish and seafood are lean and low in fat, salmon is famous for its higher fat content,” Allison P. Lutz, RD, tells UPMC HealthBeat . “It’s a top source of omega-3 fats, particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). These fats (also known as fish oil) support heart health, reduce inflammation and promote optimal brain function.”

3. Greek Yogurt Shutterstock Greek yogurt is delicious and versatile—enjoy it with eggs, fruit, oatmeal, anything! “Greek yogurt is an excellent source of protein and a great option if you’re looking for something quick, filling, and portable,” clinical nutritionist Heather Hodson, RDN, CDCES at NYU Langone Health tells Vogue .

4. Cottage Cheese Shutterstock Cottage cheese with fruit is the ultimate quick and healthy protein-packed breakfast. “Dairy products like cottage cheese and Greek yogurt provide plenty of bone-building minerals and pack in the protein,” says Dana Angelo White, MS, RD, ATC, via Food Network . “With 30 grams per cup for cottage cheese and about 20 grams for Greek yogurt, they’re ideal, hunger-fighting additions to any smoothie, breakfast or snack.” RELATED: 215 Good Morning Texts for Your Loved Ones.

5. Quinoa Shutterstock Quinoa can be added to breakfast bowls for a delicious savory meal. “Quinoa is one of the few plant foods that contain all nine essential amino acids,” Beth Czerwony, RD, LD, tells the Cleveland Clinic. “Most complete proteins are meat, so eating quinoa helps you get your protein without the possible health risks of meat. It’s a great protein option for vegans and vegetarians — and omnivores, too.”

6. Tofu Shutterstock Tofu is a fantastic plant-based protein you can add to scrambled, burritos, and much more. “Tofu provides you with high levels of calcium, manganese, iron and vitamin B5, which is needed to break down carbs and fat for energy,” says the Cleveland Clinic. “And tofu contains all the essential amino acids your body needs. It’s also a primary source of isoflavones — a type of plant-made flavonoid with a range of health benefits, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties.”

7. Protein Waffles Shutterstock Protein pancakes are a great option for a hearty breakfast. “Meeting the recommended daily protein requirement can be trickier for those with dietary restrictions, such as those who are vegan or vegetarian,” Georgia Chilton, senior nutrition manager at Fresh Fitness Food, tells Runners World . “Supplementing a plant-based diet with protein powder, in a breakfast or a shake, can be a great way of ensuring someone meets the recommended amount. When choosing a plant-based protein powder, it’s important to consider choosing a blended protein powder, to ensure it contains all the essential amino acids you require and is therefore considered a complete protein.”

8. Lean Meats iStock Not all breakfast meats are created equal, experts warn. “Many are loaded with preservatives to make them shelf stable, as well as sodium, nitrosamines and synthetic food dyes,” clinical dietitian Regina Shvets tells Johns Hopkins Medicine. “They can also be high in saturated fats. It’s best to eat these breakfast meats occasionally and in small amounts. Other, low-sodium sources of lean protein such as chicken breast, turkey or even roast beef [not processed deli/lunchmeat versions, which are high in sodium] could be a healthier alternative.” RELATED: What Happens to Your Body If You Skip breakfast.

9. Overnight Oats Shutterstock Add protein to your oats for a delicious, healthy breakfast. “Protein powder is by far the easiest way to boost the protein content of your oatmeal and is available in a variety of flavors,” Stephanie Wells, MS, RD, LD, ACSM-CPT, tells Garage Gym Reviews . “A typical serving of whey or plant-based protein powder will add an impressive 20 to 25 grams of protein to your breakfast. Just be sure to add extra liquid when preparing your oats!”

10. Nuts and Seeds Shutterstock If you don’t have time to cook or enjoy a sit-down breakfast, opt for a handful of nuts. "In just a handful of nuts, which is about an ounce or a quarter of a cup, you get a lot of bang for the buck,” registered dietitian Kathy McManus, director of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital, tells Harvard Health. “They contain anywhere from 3 to 7 grams of protein per ounce, 1 to 3 grams of fiber, and 160 to 200 calories.”

11. Whole Grains Shutterstock Whole grains are a good source of protein. “Whole grains, as they’re grown in the ground, are full of nutrients,” Ashli L. Greenwald, MS, RD, LN, tells Johns Hopkins Health . “They can contain several B vitamins and trace minerals, such as iron, zinc, magnesium and copper. Some whole grains are good sources of protein. You also get phytonutrients: plant-based compounds that can reduce inflammation and may lower your chances of developing heart disease, diabetes and even some kinds of cancer.”



