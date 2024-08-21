7 Morning Rituals to Melt Fat Away

Is your morning routine conducive to health and wellness? “Beginning your day with a morning routine can have a profound impact on your physical and mental health,” Joanne Sotelo, MD, tells Baylor Scott & White Health. “A well-structured routine can help you feel more energized, focused and ready to tackle the day ahead with a clear mind.” Good habits not only make your mornings better, they can affect the rest of your day. Here are 7 things to do every morning to help melt fat, lose weight, get fit, and be happy.

RELATED: 15 Low-Carb Foods for Weight Loss

Go For a Brisk Walk iStock Starting the day with a brisk walk is beneficial for both physical and mental health. “After a full night’s sleep, walking helps jump-start your metabolism, allowing you to burn calories at a faster rate,” Nick Parkinson, M.Ed., AT, ATC, TSAC-F tells Henry Ford Health . “Along with a healthy diet, walking can help manage weight. Even if you only have time for a 10-minute walk each morning, you’ll have up to 70 minutes of exercise by the end of the week.”

Pack Your Lunch Shutterstock Take a few minutes every morning to pack a healthy lunch for yourself. “When you’re hungry and your blood sugar drops, you’re more inclined to eat whatever you can get the fastest,” according to Corewell Health. “This is why some of us settle for the closest fast food joint with unhealthy options. Meal planning eliminates this issue when you have a balanced meal at your fingertips, filled with nutrient-dense food prepped and ready to go!”

Work Out Shutterstock If exercise is the first thing you do every morning, you’re more likely to do it every day without anything getting in the way. “It’s easy to put off self-care and to say, ‘I’ll just let my exercise go today because I’m too busy and something has to go,’” Ross Andersen, a professor of exercise physiology, medicine and nutrition at McGill University in Montreal, tells NBC News . “Our metabolism doesn’t just return to baseline after a tough workout, it remains a little higher. If people are walking around most of the day with a higher metabolic rate, it’s a good thing.”

Eat a Good Breakfast Shutterstock Eating a protein-packed breakfast can help you stay on track for the rest of the day. “Eating a diet that’s rich in protein is important for your muscle health,” Allegra Picano , RDN, tells Henry Ford Health. “And the more muscle mass you build, the faster your metabolism is and the easier it is to maintain a healthy weight. After a high-protein breakfast, your blood sugar can remain low for up to four hours. Getting enough of it in your breakfast may help you eat more healthfully the rest of the day.”

Enjoy the Sunshine iStock Research shows exposure to early morning light can impact BMI. “The earlier this light exposure occurred during the day, the lower individuals’ body mass index,” says Kathryn Reid, research associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “The later the hour of moderately bright light exposure, the higher a person’s BMI.” “Light is the most potent agent to synchronize your internal body clock that regulates circadian rhythms, which in turn also regulate energy balance,” says “Light is the most potent agent to synchronize your internal body clock that regulates circadian rhythms, which in turn also regulate energy balance,” says Phyllis C. Zee, MD . “The message is that you should get more bright light between 8 a.m. and noon.”

Morning Coffee Shutterstock Your morning tea or coffee could help with fat-burning. “There have been quite a few studies that suggest higher blood concentrations of caffeine may be associated with a lower body mass index (BMI) and lower body fat mass,” Picano tells Henry Ford Health . “One of the studies stated that a person who consumed twice as much caffeine as another had 22% more reduction in weight, 17% more reduction in BMI and 28% more reduction in body fat.”