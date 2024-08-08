15 Low-Carb Foods Proven to Melt Fat, Says New Research

Losing weight is about so much more than tracking calories consumed and burned: Your macronutrients matter. The particular foods you choose can not only affect how you feel—they can also be the difference between seeing results on the scale or watching your progress peter out until your motivation hits rock bottom. Low-carb foods have long been a popular way to lose weight since they help the body enter the metabolic state of ketosis. When this happens, you begin burning fat instead of glucose, helping to melt away those excess pounds.

However, a 2023 meta-analysis reviewed data from over 123,000 subjects and determined that not all low-carb foods are created equally when it comes to weight loss. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, found that low-carb diets focused on high-quality macronutrients from healthy plant-based foods were associated with less weight gain than those of lower macronutrient quality or those from animal sources.

That's why if you're following a low-carb diet—or any diet for that matter—it's crucial to include a high volume of nutrient-dense foods from plant sources. Read on to learn the 15 best foods to reach for if you want to lose weight by counting carbs.

1 Dark leafy greens

Low in carbs and calories and rich in fiber, folate, and antioxidants, dark leafy greens such as kale, arugula, swiss chard, collard greens, and spinach are some of the most nutrient-dense foods you can eat. On average, they have just three grams of carbohydrates per serving.

2 Zucchini

With only six grams of carbohydrates per medium vegetable, zucchini can also help you lose weight. It's especially effective when you use it as a replacement for carbohydrate-dense foods like pasta (hello, zoodles!).

3 Avocados

A medium avocado contains 13 grams of carbohydrates and roughly 240 calories. Packed with fiber and healthy fats, they can keep you fuller for longer, helping to curb cravings and making it easier to stick to your other dietary goals.

4 Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are high in healthy monounsaturated fats and protein yet low in carbohydrates—making them a keto-friendly snack that can aid in weight loss. Try pecans, macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts, or walnuts, all of which have an especially low-carb content.

5 Tofu

A half-cup serving of tofu contains 180 calories, 21 grams of protein, 11 grams of fat, and only 3.5 grams of carbohydrates, making it a health-conscious alternative to animal-based protein sources that may be higher in saturated fat.

6 Pumpkin

Low in calories and high in fiber, pumpkin is another plant-based food that can aid in weight loss. With only four to 12 grams of carbohydrates per 100-gram serving, this fruit can help fill you up, regulate blood sugar, and serve as a more nutrient-dense alternative to grains and starchy vegetables such as potatoes.

7 Cabbage

Besides being low in calories and containing only four grams of carbohydrates per cup, green and red cabbage are also rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber. Whether you eat cabbage soup as part of your weight loss diet or use shredded cabbage as a health-conscious base for keto or low-carb meals, this vegetable is packed with nutrients that benefit your heart health and inflammation levels, in addition to your waistline.

8 Broccoli

Broccoli is low in calories, rich in fiber, and has a high water content—meaning it can help you stay fuller for longer and ward off sudden cravings.

9 Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are colorful and flavorful, adding not only nutrients and antioxidants to your diet but also a bit of excitement. One cup of peppers contains under 40 calories and nine grams of carbs, making them beneficial for weight loss.

10 Cucumbers

Cucumbers contain just 16 calories and four grams of carbs per cup, making them one of the lowest-calorie foods you can eat. Pair them with hummus for a high-protein, low-carb snack.

11 Berries

Berries are low in calories and high in fiber, water, vitamins, and antioxidants. This makes them a nutrient-dense snack that can help aid in weight loss, reduce inflammation, regulate blood sugar, improve heart health, and even reduce cancer risk.

12 Garlic

One of the best things you can do to lose weight is to avoid highly processed foods full of artificial ingredients. Adding garlic to your cooking can help ramp up the flavor naturally while keeping your calorie and carb count low.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

13 Mushrooms

Mushrooms are low in calories and carbs but high in fiber, antioxidants, and protein. Thanks to their meaty texture, they make an excellent replacement for or addition to animal-based protein sources, which may be higher in saturated fat and calories.

14 Sauerkraut

As scientists learn more about the gut microbiome, it has become increasingly clear that your gut health can influence weight loss. Sauerkraut is one such food that can help balance your microbiota. The fermentation process breaks down carbohydrates into lactic acid and carbon dioxide and ultimately helps populate the intestines with "good" probiotic bacteria.

15 Salmon

Though the study found that low-carb foods were most likely to lead to weight loss when they came from plant-based sources, salmon is an excellent source of protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients. At just 180 calories and zero carbs per three-ounce serving, it's one of the best ways to add protein to your diet while shedding those unwanted pounds.