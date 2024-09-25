Skip to content
Where is Jarrod Schulz From "Storage Wars" Now?

Here’s where the “young gun” is now.

Jarrod Schulz in 2011
Shutterstock
Sep 25, 2024
Jarrod Schulz was part of Storage Wars since 2010 but fans of the hit reality show haven’t seen anything of him since 2021. Schulz, 47, and his partner Brandi Passante were on the show for 13 seasons, but certain events ended not only the relationship but their time on the show. So what exactly is the reality star up to now? Here’s what Schulz is doing, and whether it's likely he will return to TV screens anytime soon.

Legal Issues

Jarrod Schulz on "Storage Wars"

A&E

Schulz was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence battery against Passante on April 30, 2021 after an incident in an Orange County, CA bar. No arrest was made. “The courts have really not allowed out-of-custody misdemeanors so that's why it'll be a while before he's in court," public information officer Kimberly Edds of the Orange County District Attorney's office said at the time.

Secret Split Up

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz on "Storage Wars"

A&E

In the season 13 premiere of Storage Wars, Schulz and Passante revealed they had actually split up two years earlier. The couple previously starred in Storage Wars spinoff Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job for eight seasons until 2014.

New Business

Jarrod Schulz

Copyright @Jarrod Schulz/Instagram

Schulz is now busy with his new business venture—the Rush Bar & Grill in Lake Forest, CA, an entirely different business from thrifting and storage. He sometimes shares pictures and updates of his restaurant on Instagram.

New Relationship

Jarrod Schulz and Rochel Beckman

Copyright @Jarrod Schulz/Instagram

Schulz appears to have found happiness with new partner Rochel Beckman after his split from Passante, with whom he shares two sons. The couple have posted pictures of themselves together on his Instagram page.


