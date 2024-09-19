Where Is Ivy Calvin From "Storage Wars" Now?

We don’t know if or when another season of Storage Wars will be on our screens, so it’s nice to know the cast are doing well and making the most of their down time. Ivy Calvin, one of the featured buyers on the hit A&E show, has been part of the group since season 3, joining just after Dave Hester’s departure. His aggressive tactics and business acumen makes for great TV—but what about his life off-screen? Here’s what he’s up to now.

The King of Palmdale Copyright @Grandma's Attic/Facebook Calvin still owns local thrift/second-hand store Grandma's Attic in Palmdale, California. According to the official Facebook page , the store is still doing well. “Yard sale every Saturday and Sunday all month long at our Grandma’s Attic store. 7-3 p.m. come and check out all the cool stuff from the show and behind the scenes,” reads one post.

Instagram Action Copyright @storage_wars_ivy/Instagram Calvin is fairly active on Instagram, occasionally posting pictures of cool items ready for auction. “Cool little star war monopoly and pop. $45 quick sale. Or what’s your price $$,” he captioned a post featuring Baby Yoda and Han Solo collectibles.

He’s Still Got It Copyright @storage_wars_ivy/Instagram Calvin is known for his no-nonsense attitude on the show. “When auctions are scarce in the desert, he’s willing to travel as far as it takes to fill his shelves,” says A&E. “Wherever he goes, he lets his presence be known by the locals, and attributes his competitive spirit to his early years as an MMA fighter and arena football player. Thanks to his 16 years of buying experience, Ivy is rarely tripped up by other buyers’ shenanigans.” RELATED: The Best TV Shows of 2024 So Far.

Football Star A & E Calvin played for the San Jose SaberCats of the Arena Football League in 1995 before getting into the storage locker game. He was also briefly an MMA fighter. No wonder he’s so competitive on Storage Wars!

Family Man A & E Calvin had a good business going before Storage Wars and there’s no doubt he will continue doing so, no matter what happens to the show. Married to wife Wendy, dedicated family man, Calvin’s two kids Ivy Jr. and Isaiah both made appearances in season 13 of the show. Maybe we will get to see more of them!



