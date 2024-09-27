Whatever Happened to Brandi Passante From "Storage Wars"

Brandi Passante appeared on A& E’s Storage Wars when the show first aired in 2010, as one half of the “Young Guns” with then-partner Jarrod Schulz. Fans enjoyed the couple, who behaved as if they were married, as they bickered on screen and raised their family in the business. Passante, 44, disappeared from TV briefly in 2021, but she’s moved on in her personal life—here’s what the reality star is up to now.

Secret Split On Storage Wars A&E Schulz and Passante actually split in 2018 but didn’t reveal the news until 2021. She and Schulz previously starred in Storage Wars spinoff Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job for eight seasons until 2014.

Keeping a Distance Shutterstock Passante and Schulz share two sons: Cameron and Peyton, but otherwise are estranged. "Luckily I don't run into him that often," she told Distractify in 2021. "It's been three years since we broke up and I would like to say that it was a little nicer than it is but it's not. It is a little tense but we seem to get through it."

Schulz Charged With DV A&E The split took an acrimonious turn on April 30, 2021, when Schulz was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence battery against Passante after an incident in an Orange County, CA bar. No arrest was made. “The courts have really not allowed out-of-custody misdemeanors so that's why it'll be a while before he's in court," public information officer Kimberly Edds of the Orange County District Attorney's office said at the time.

Brandi Returns A&E Passante returned to Storage Wars solo when the show was renewed in 2023. "I'm actually really excited that I'm out there by myself doing this," she told Distractify. "I brought a couple of friends with me and I think it's going to be funny and interesting and I think I'm more excited about this season than I have been in the past."