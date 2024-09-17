"Pawn Stars" Cast: Where Are They Now? Surprising Updates

Pawn Stars has been on TV since 2009, and made household names of the cast. “When we first started, it was kind of a new concept,” Austin “Chumlee” Russell tells Y105 . “There have been other similar stuff like Antiques Roadshow, but there was any like actual cash involved. I just think in the time Pawn Stars started, the economy was down, people had a bunch of stuff in their basement, and they were just excited to start being educated to see if that stuff could be worth anything.” Here’s what the cast is up to now.

Rick Harrison Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Rick Harrison is still going strong on Pawn Stars, but aside from TV fame, he’s also responsible for one of the most ubiquitous memes on the internet: the “best I can do is” meme. This viral meme is basically everywhere and is introducing Pawn Stars to people who have never seen the show. Rick has also had his share of heartbreak: His son Adam Harrison sadly died from an overdose at 39 years old.

Corey Harrison Mindy Small/FilmMagic Corey lost a stunning 192 pounds after learning he was prediabetic. "Literally, I'm driving home from the doctor's office kind of freaked out about it and I see the place where they do lap band [surgeries] and I just pulled in and said, 'What does it take to have the surgery?'" he told Good Morning America . "I didn't have much money at the time. I pulled out four credit cards and put it on that and there you go!" In less positive news, he was arrested for alleged DUI in Las Vegas in 2023. “You’re obviously nervous every time you get pulled over. It’s not a normal thing for me. It’s, stand on this leg, stand on that leg, walk in a straight line. I felt I passed it. But the test is meant for you to fail, no matter what,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal .

Austin "Chumlee" Russell is doing well after a few tumultuous years. He was arrested in 2016 and charged with 20 felony counts that were eventually downgraded to misdemeanors after police found illegal drugs and unregistered weapons in his home. He pled guilty to the charges and agreed to three years of probation and counseling, which he completed. Russell lost a huge amount of weight (160 pounds!) and opened a candy store in Las Vegas called Chumlee's Candy On The Blvd.