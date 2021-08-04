See Charlize Theron's 2 Daughters in Rare Instagram

Charlize Theron tries to maintain a private life, often shying away from cameras when she's not walking a red carpet at an awards show or doing an interview to promote a new movie. Theron is especially private about her two young daughters, who she has recently been enjoying some quality time with while on vacation in Greece and she just shared a rare Instagram post of her adorable family of three. To see the Hollywood mom in action with her girls, read on.

Charlize Theron shared a video with her two daughters.

In 2019, Theron opened up about the fact that her older daughter Jackson is transgender. When the Daily Mail asked Theron about her daughter, she responded, "Yes, I thought she was a boy, too, until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!'" She added, "I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive."

The mother of two emphasized that "they were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide." She said her job as a parent is to "celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be."

Theron shared a sweet photo of her with her daughters in Sept. 2020 for National Daughters Day. "My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same," she wrote alongside the picture.

Theron always wanted to adopt.

Theron has said she was a proponent of adoption from an early age. "My mom has a letter that I wrote to her when I was eight years old. In the letter, I ask her if we could, for Christmas, go to an orphanage and adopt a brother or sister for me," Theron said on Diane Von Furstenberg's InCharge With DVF podcast in 2020. She said her mom told her that she never asked her to have another baby but rather immediately asked for an adopted sibling.

During an interview with NPR in 2019, Theron shared her thoughts on adoption, saying she "wanted to believe that somehow my child would find me in the way that we were just meant to be."

She explained that she wasn't specific when applying. "In whatever country they would allow me as a single woman to adopt, that's where I filed. And it just happened to be that both my children ended up being American," she said. "Everything that I hoped would happen during my adoption process did happen because these two babies were meant to be in my life."

Theron said the best parenting advice she's received has been from her own mom.

During a Google questions panel, Theron was asked to share the best piece of parenting advice she's ever gotten and she credited her mother for teaching her patience. The most invaluable advice her mother ever gave her was "being patient and knowing that, no matter what is happening on that day, you're going to sleep and you're going to wake up and it's going to be a new day." Theron added that her mom is "always right around the corner" to remind her of that.

