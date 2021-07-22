The Sutherland family has given us many talented actors. The patriarch of the family, 86-year-old Donald Sutherland, has taken on a number of iconic roles throughout his decades-long career in movies like M*A*S*H, Ordinary People, and the Hunger Games films. Most recently, you might have seen Donald on the HBO limited series The Undoing. Donald's son, Kiefer Sutherland, is probably best known for his role as Jack Bauer on 24, but he's also been in a slew of major movies. And while you may not have known she was part of the family line, there's a good chance you've seen Kiefer's daughter—and Donald's granddaughter—on a popular TV show. Read on to find out more about 33-year-old Sarah Sutherland.

Sarah Sutherland starred on HBO's Veep for seven seasons.

Although Sarah has a famous last name, she's managed to skirt much of the unwanted attention that comes with it and focus on building an acting career of her own. Sarah was on Veep as Julia Louis-Dreyfus' daughter for seven seasons. Additionally, Sarah has appeared in The Kid Detective, Beneath the Harvest Sky, Innocence, and other films over the past 10 years. She is Kiefer's only child, and her mom is his ex-wife Camila Kath.

Sarah refused to use her famous lineage to her advantage.

In March, Sarah told ABC News that she intentionally stayed away from cashing in on her famous name to benefit her career. "For me personally, it was really important that it was something I did on my own terms and in my own way," she said.

Sarah's father had confirmed this years earlier. Per ABC News, Kiefer told Kelly Ripa in 2016 that "the truth is she's worked so hard to do this on her own." He added that he was so uninvolved in the process that "I couldn't even tell you her agent's name. I would have no idea." Kiefer said he had asked Sarah to do him a favor and take parts in a handful of his movies, but she said no.

She got her role on Veep right out of college.

After graduating from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, she landed a role on HBO's Veep alongside comedy legend Louis-Dreyfus. Sarah admitted that she was nervous about taking on the role at first, but ended up being grateful for the unique experience. "Working with such heavyweight comedic improvisers, I really felt out of my depth," she told ABC News. "Like I'd kind of gotten this one-way ticket to this really foreign, beautiful, amazing planet where I got to learn all of these things."

Kiefer was not initially excited that Sarah wanted to go into acting.

While many parents would be happy to see their children follow in their footsteps, that was not how Kiefer felt when Sarah decided to go into acting. In 2017, he told The Hollywood Reporter, "Both of my parents were quite disappointed that this was what I wanted to do. I think I felt the same way for my daughter." Maybe it's because of this that Sarah told ABC News the family rarely discusses acting when they sit down for dinner. She said they use those moments to catch up on the other aspects of life.

"I'm very close with my father and grandfather, and I'm so proud to come from the family that I do," Sarah told ABC News. "Because independent of them as men, I admire them so much as actors."

