See Marlon Brando's Grandson, Who Is a Major Model

Although Marlon Brando passed away in 2004, his legacy as one of the most legendary actors of all time lives on. The Hollywood icon left behind many children and grandchildren, including some who inherited Marlon's classic good looks. In fact, 31-year-old Tuki Brando has enjoyed a successful career as a model, working for some of the world's biggest fashion brands over the years. Read on to see Tuki and learn more about the challenges he has faced.

RELATED: See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Grandson, Who Is Carrying on Her Legacy.

Tuki Brando is a successful model.

Tuki was first discovered when he was photographed with his grandmother Tarita Teriipaia by iconic photographer Bruce Weber. Weber later shot Tuki for the cover of L'Uomo Vogue, which launched Tuki's modeling career. Tuki has since modeled for Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and TechnoMarine timepieces, among other notable brands.

RELATED: See Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter, Who's Performing Her Grandmother's Hits.

Tuki's parents both died when he was young.

Tuki became an orphan at the age of five. His mother, Cheyenne Brando, died by suicide at 25. His father, Dag Drollet, was killed by Cheyenne's half-brother, Christian Brando, right before Tuki was born. According to L'Uomo Vogue, Christian killed Drollet because he had hit Cheyenne, who was eight months pregnant at the time. Tuki ended up being raised by his Teriipaia, Marlon's third and last wife.

And he was left out of his grandfather's will.

When Marlon died, he left behind a massive fortune. According to The Age, Brando left his money to his children, producer, associates, and friends. However, he barred his adopted daughter and Tuki from receiving any of his inheritance. "I intentionally and with full knowledge of the consequences do not provide in my will or in my living trust for Cheyenne's issue or for Petra Brando-Corval, or for any of Petra's issue," the will read.

RELATED: For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tuki's earliest memory of his grandfather was swimming with him.

In 2012, during a behind-the-scenes interview with MR PORTER, Tuki reflected on his memories of his grandfather. "My earliest memory of my grandfather is when we were together swimming in the pool, and he was talking about everything he saw in his life," Tuki recalled. "And he told me how to work my abs in the swimming pool." Tuki also remembered Marlon telling him that "being comfortable is the best thing in style."

RELATED: See Elvis Presley's 3 Granddaughters Now.