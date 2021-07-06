See Elvis Presley's 3 Granddaughters Now

You might not realize it, but Elvis Presley's granddaughter is one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors at the moment. Riley Keough, Presley's oldest grandchild, has appeared in a number of hit movies and is currently starring in the buzzed-about Zola, which was just released on June 30. But Riley isn't Elvis' only grandchild; Elvis and his wife Priscilla Presley welcomed one child together, their daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and she went on to have four children of her own. Sadly, Lisa Marie's life has been marked by tragedy. Not only did she lose her father when she was young, but she recently lost one of her own children, who was only 27 when he died.

Read on to find out more about Elvis Presley's grandchildren and to see his three granddaughters now.

Elvis Presley's oldest granddaughter Riley Keough has really made a name for herself in Hollywood.

Lisa Marie welcomed daughter Riley and son Benjamin Keough with her first husband, musician Danny Keough, who she was married to from 1988 to 1994. After starting out as a model during her teens, Riley transitioned into acting and has built a very successful career. She's appeared in films including The Runaways, Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, and It Comes at Night. Her performance on the TV series The Girlfriend Experience earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2017.

More recently, she's starred in the movies The Lodge, The Devil All the Time, and Zola, and she is about to play the title character in the miniseries adaptation of the novel Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid. She's even learning guitar and starting to sing for the role.

Lisa Marie also has two young twin daughters.

Lisa Marie married Michael Lockwood in 2006, and in 2008, they welcomed fraternal twin daughters named Harper and Finley. Lisa Marie and Lockwood then split in 2016.

Lisa Marie sometimes shares updates about herself and her daughters on Instagram. Last year, she shared that she and the twins were fostering puppies. In 2019, she posted about a time the whole family went out for tea at The Plaza Hotel together. More recently, in February of this year, she shared a photo of herself with all three daughters while thanking fans for wishing her a happy birthday. "Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone," she wrote. "Like everyday, I couldn't have made it through without these three by my side."

Lisa Marie's son and Elvis' only grandson, Benjamin Keough, died last year.

In July 2020, Elvis' only grandson Benjamin died in what was ruled a suicide at 27 years old. In an Oct. 2020 post on Instagram, Lisa Marie marked what would have been her son's 28th birthday.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day," she wrote, adding, "Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley."

Recently, nearly a year after Benjamin's death, Riley posted an Instagram story in his honor. "A year ago this morning was the last time I got to see you," Riley wrote along with a photo of her and her brother. "I didn't hug you properly because I thought you had COVID. I wish I'd hugged you properly. I miss you every day."

The family is all very close.

In a 2014 interview with Healthy Living magazine, before Benjamin's death, Lisa Marie opened up about raising her four kids. "I just smother them in love and I am also ferociously protective," she said. "They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy." She added, "The older ones absolutely adore the younger ones and they help me with them. We all kind of hold each other up; we are all each other's best friends. I'm theirs but I am also their mother."

In May 2019, Lisa Marie shared a sweet moment between Riley and her little sisters on Instagram. For Riley's 30th birthday, Lisa Marie gave her a recording of herself singing Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," which she called their song together. But, an additional surprise was that Finley and Harper were part of the song, too. Lisa Marie wrote that the gift "was emotional enough. But the bigger surprise was when the chorus kicks in of her sisters singing." In the video, you can see Riley overcome with emotion when she hears her sisters singing along on the recording.

