The 2021 Cannes Film Festival has been full of huge Hollywood names and exciting red carpet fashion. Over the past week, actor Tilda Swinton has been making headlines for her show-stopping looks, and on her most recent red carpet, Swinton not only brought her outfit A-game, but she also brought along her daughter, 23-year-old Honor Swinton Byrne. The mother-daughter duo stunned at the event as they held each other's hands on the red carpet. To see photos of Tilda Swinton's daughter, who's also a burgeoning actor and her mom's co-star, read on.

RELATED: See Marlon Brando's Grandson, Who Is a Major Model.

Tilda Swinton and her daughter Honor turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival.

On July 14, Tilda Swinton attended the premiere of Les Olympiades (Paris, 13th District) and by her side was her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne. Swinton wore a designer oversized white button-down shirt while her daughter sported a blazer and mini skirt. The pair last walked the red carpet together at Cannes in 2019.

Swinton shares Honor with her former partner, playwright John Byrne, who she was with from 1989 to 2003. They also have a son, Xavier Swinton Byrne, who's Honor's twin brother.

RELATED: See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now.

Honor is following in her mother's footsteps.

Tilda Swinton's accomplished career as an actor was not something Honor always wanted to emulate. In May 2019, she told W that the idea of being an actor didn't even cross her mind until an opportunity was offered to her. "It never occurred to me that I would be remotely…valuable to this at all," Honor said. However, once her godmother and director Joanna Hogg asked her to star in the movie The Souvenir, she said yes immediately.

Since the movie's release in 2019, Honor has also shot part two of that film, which made its debut at Cannes this year as well. (Here are Honor and Swinton at the premiere of The Souvenir Part 2 on July 8.) She's also narrated a short film that's in post-production called Born Again. In Aug. 2019, Honor told The Guardian that she was heading to college to study forensic psychology, but that doesn't mean she's saying goodbye to acting. "I'm not ruling anything out," Honor said. "I'm excited to try everything."

Honor worked with her mother on her first big movie and its sequel.

Swinton appeared in The Souvenir alongside Honor, and the young actor said it was great having her mother around for her first starring role. "It was the happiest thing to work with my mum," Honor told The Guardian. She added that "it came naturally," but noted that their mother-daughter dynamic in the movie varied greatly from the one the two share in real life. "It was hilarious because our relationship on screen was so different to our real relationship."

Honor explained that she and her mother have "always been physically affectionate and close." However, in the film, they had to play characters who didn't have that, so Honor said she and Swinton would "cuddle between takes, it was so much fun."

Swinton also reprises her role with Honor in The Souvenir Part 2, due in theaters this fall.

For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Xavier Swinton Byrne works in the film industry as well.

Honor told The Guardian that she and her twin brother Xavier are "best friends." "I love him so much," she added.

Xavier is also in the movie industry, but he works behind the scenes in the art department. He's worked on iconic movies including Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Cruella, and F9: The Fast Saga.

RELATED: 23 Celebrities You Didn't Know Have a Twin.