See Grace Kelly's Lookalike 23-Year-Old Granddaughter

Grace Kelly was revered for her beauty and poise, and is fondly remembered as a Hollywood icon. Surprisingly, she only worked as an actor for around six years before leaving the film industry in 1956 to marry Rainier III, the Prince of Monaco, which made Kelly the Princess of Monaco. As it turns out, the iconic film star passed down her distinctive glamor to her 23-year-old granddaughter, Camille Rose Gottlieb, whose hints of blonde hair and blue eyes are strikingly similar to Kelly's. Read on to see the star's lookalike granddaughter.

Camille Rose Gottlieb is the daughter of Grace Kelly's youngest child.

Camille is the daughter of Stéphanie Marie Elisabeth Grimaldi, the Princess of Monaco and Kelly's youngest child with Rainer III. Kelly had two other children before Princess Stéphanie, Princess Caroline and Prince Albert.

Princess Stéphanie gave birth to Camille with former palace bodyguard Jean-Raymond Gottlieb, whom she did not marry and left off Camille's birth certificate. (Camille has confirmed that Jean-Raymond is her father in Instagram posts). Camille is Stéphanie's third child, but her other two children share the same father, Daniel Ducret, whom she married in 1995 and divorced the next year.

Camille is not in line for the throne because her parents never married.

Despite being a child of the royal family of Monaco, Camille herself is not actually royal. Since her parents never married, she is not in line for the throne. According to The Daily Express, Stéphanie is fourteenth in line for the throne, and her other two children are fifteenth and sixteenth in line. Royal or not, Camille appears to have a positive relationship with both her parents.

"My father is my right lung, my mother is my left lung. Without them, I could not live," Camille told French royalty magazine Point de Vue in 2018, per Hola US. "They did not stay together very long, but they always said to me, 'We have desired you and our happiness is that you are here.' I am very lucky. I would not trade my family for another—for nothing in the world."

Camille says she appreciates comparisons to her grandmother.

Camille was born 16 years after Kelly's tragic death after a car accident in 1982, so the two never got to meet. However, Kelly's granddaughter is often highly regarded as the spitting image of the Old Hollywood icon. In 2017, Camille shared an Instagram photo wearing a red lip and a burgundy jacket, which resulted in both fans and headlines comparing Camille to her grandmother.

"I was especially honored to be told about this resemblance to my grandmother, the Princess Grace," Camille told Point de Vue, addressing the Instagram photo. "Every time my mother tells me about her, it's to say what an extraordinary woman and what an exemplary mother she was."

And she has also gotten involved with charitable organizations, like Kelly.

Kelly's looks were all that Camille inherited. The actor turned princess was often praised for her charitable nature, and it seems as if Camille picked that up as well. In 2017, she founded Be Safe Monaco, an organization that raises awareness for the dangers of drunk driving, and provides resources to combat it.

"I do not drink," Camille told the French news outlet in 2018, adding that she has tasted alcohol before. "It's not for me, I do not like it. I hate the idea of losing control."

Camille also said she had the full support of her mother when starting the organization. "I asked my mother, 'Do you think it's a good idea, and do you think it's good for me?' She said, 'Do what you really want, you are made to help others, I support you one hundred percent,'" Camille said.

