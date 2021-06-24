See a Rare Glimpse of Julia Roberts' 14-Year-Old Son

Some celebrity kids want to follow in their famous parents' acting or singing footsteps. Some just want to avoid the spotlight and live a normal life. Julia Roberts' three kids definitely seem to fit into the latter category. While they're not involved in show business (at least yet), Roberts' husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, sometimes posts pictures or videos of their children on Instagram, doing things like riding bikes, getting ready to surf, or just enjoying the outdoors. In keeping with the theme, Moder just shared a video of their youngest child skateboarding as a way to wish him a happy birthday. Read on to see this rare glimpse of Julia Roberts' son Henry and to find out more about the private couple's family life.

Henry just turned 14.

On June 18, Moder wished Henry a happy 14th birthday on Instagram. He shared a slow-motion video of his son skateboarding on a ramp and captioned it, "Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry." In response, Moder got some comments about how Henry is a "spitting image, chip off the ol block" and a "mini me". Of course, he also received tons of comments just wishing the teen a happy birthday.

They're an active family.

Moder's social media proves it. In May, he posted Henry's "morning commute"—a video of him skateboarding on a scenic road while wearing a backpack. Prior to that, he posted a video of his older son, 16-year-old Phinnaeus skating. Moder's passion for skateboarding is probably what got his kids started. The dad has also shared pictures of himself enjoying a good time on four wheels.

It seems like outdoor activities are popular with the whole family. When Phinnaeus and his twin sister Hazel turned 13, Phinnaeus got his first surfboard, and Hazel got a new bike.

Roberts is protective of her kids, but has talked about parenting in interviews.

While Roberts does not post about her children on her own Instagram account, she does occasionally talk about them publicly.

"I'm a strict mom, I don't really lose my temper, but I think it's important that children know their boundaries," Roberts told The Sun in 2019. "If something happens I don't really punish them, I prefer to have conversations with them. I think my serious face is punishment enough. I don't want them to have had some of the struggles I had as a child, but you do need to know how to make your bed, do your laundry and how to make a meal. These are important life skills. They have to run their own race."

The actor also opened up about raising teenagers.

Roberts has also talked about how raising kids in the 21st century has its challenges, because of social media and smart phones. In a 2018 interview with Oprah Winfrey for Harper's Bazaar, Roberts said, "It's different than when I might have said to my mom, 'Mom, you don't know what it's like to be a teenager today,' even though she probably did. Danny and I really don't know what it's like to be a teenager today. Sometimes my kids ask me things and I just say to them, 'I'm going to say no, and I'm going to look into it because I don't even know what we're talking about.'"

