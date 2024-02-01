What the Year of the Dragon Means for You

Whether you write down New Year's resolutions to hold yourself accountable or speak good things into existence through manifestation, there are various ways to bring about positivity this year. But if you're looking for a little more guidance on what's to come, you may want to consult your Chinese zodiac sign, as the upcoming Lunar New Year on Feb. 10 begins the Year of the Dragon.

"In Chinese astrology, the Year of the Dragon is a time of growth, prosperity, and change," explains Letao Wang, astrologer and certified spiritual counselor at Healing Kingdom, who adds that 2024 has implications for all 12 of the Chinese zodiac signs. Keep reading to hear from Wang and other spirituality experts to learn what the Year of the Dragon has in store for you.

Rat

Years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

This year is all about new beginnings for Rats. Because of the Dragon's daring energy, they might feel more compelled to leave their comfort zones than they have in the past.

"The celestial alignment favorably positions Rats with the Tai Sui (the divine god of luck) this year, casting a promising light on social interactions and relationships," says Wang.

Ox

Years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Success is in store for anyone with the Ox as their sign. "It comes with hard work and dedication, as the Dragon and the Ox form a side clash in the Chinese zodiac," explains Vicki Iskandar, Chinese metaphysics consultant and author of The Chinese Five Elements Oracle.

She adds that as earth signs, Oxen are known for their "resiliency" and "consistency," which they will need to overcome any unexpected hurdles. This year will also likely bring them relief since last year (the Year of the Rabbit) was much more unpredictable.

Tiger

Years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

This year, Tigers will not be staying put. "Whether it's for work or leisure, the Tiger will be going places near or far," says Iskander.

Wang adds that "a constellation of lucky stars is aligning" to bring new career opportunities and possible pay advancements to Tigers. "Business travel will serve as a potent luck enhancer this year," he says.

Rabbit

Years: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

After 2023 was the Year of the Rabbit, an especially busy time for this namesake sign, the Year of the Dragon will be more about introspection and self-improvement for Rabbits.

Iskander suggests that Rabbits celebrate their wins from last year and use them as a stepping stone for something even bigger. "The Rabbit is visionary and able to turn the mundane into extraordinary, original works," she says, recommending that this sign follows their curiosity.

Dragon

Years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

It's the Dragons' world, and the rest of us are just living in it—at least for 2024. "The Dragon's energy is at its peak, making it an excellent time to pursue new passions or deepen existing hobbies," explains Wang.

He goes on to say that "good luck can pirouette into the spotlight by seizing auspicious moments—tying the knot, welcoming a little one, diving into the real estate pool, or embarking on an entrepreneurial journey."

Snake

Years: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Iskander says the Year of the Dragon is a time of preparation for Snakes, as next year will be their moment in the spotlight.

To that point, Wang says, "This year bursts with opportunities for expanding… horizons, cultivating new skills, or diving into unexplored hobbies."

He also says Dragons' love lives will "take a glorious turn," and that those who are unattached will be "struck by Cupid's arrow" as a soulmate is likely to enter their life.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Horse

Years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Like the Rabbit, those with the Horse as their sign are expected to have a calmer, quieter year. "The Dragon will likely leave the Horse alone, giving [them] a chance to create their own stories this year and carve their own path," explains Iskander.

She advises optimistic Horses to "keep a positive mindset" and "thrive in their love for freedom and independence."

Goat

Years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

In the Year of the Dragon, Goats are set up to experience change. "The Dragon's transformative energy may shake things up, leading to personal and professional growth," says Wang.

However, he does note that Goats could struggle with financial turbulence and relationship disagreements. "Thus, Goats are advised to tread cautiously when it comes to monetary transactions with friends and family, or when considering acting as loan guarantors," he explains.

Monkey

Years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Iskander shares that those born in the year of the Monkey can expect a more harmonious 2024 because they're allies of the Dragon.

The Dragon provides support and a grounding presence for the always-on-the-move Monkey. With that backbone, Iskander advises Monekys to expand their boundaries and rely on their "sharp instinct to take a leap into the unknown."

Rooster

Years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Iskander shares that the Rooster is the Dragon's special friend, so things are looking up for these folks—which is a relief from their previous year.

"The Bird loves being the center of attention, and in 2024, everyone wants to be their friend," she says. "Sacrifices made in 2023 will pay off in the next two years, as they will also have support in 2025 as an ally of the Snake." And if they do encounter any unexpected bumps along the way, their luck will help them through.

Dog

Years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Those born under the sign of the Dog may find themselves at a crossroads in one or more aspects of their life, as the Dragon is their total opposite. "It's a transformative, pivotal year whenever the animal sign of your birth year opposes the sign of the year," explains Iskander.

"Initiating their own changes instead of fighting them can help them gain the upper hand in managing the challenges coming their way," she adds. In other words, change is inevitable this year, so it's best to embrace it rather than run from it.

Pig

Years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

The Year of the Dragon presents ample opportunity for Pigs to chase their dreams. Because of this, Wang shares that Pigs are set up to experience various opportunities across both their personal and professional lives: "An upward career trajectory is highly likely, with promotion prospects shining as brightly as the North Star."

He also notes that Pigs will have no problem building relationships, as "romance is set to bloom in the most unexpected places."

