10 Clothing Items You Shouldn't Wear on a Walk, Doctors Say

Whether you're power walking to boost heart health or taking a stroll with your dog, what you wear matters more than you might think. According to the CDC, you should be getting over 150 minutes of physical activity a week, and walking can be a great part of your routine. However, the wrong outfit can make this simple, healthy habit uncomfortable, unsafe, or even harmful.

"Carefully choosing what to wear on walks helps you make sure you’re comfortable, safe, and protected from the elements," says Raj Dasgupta, MD, FACP, FCCP, FAASM, a medical reviewer for the National Council on Aging (NCOA).

With warmer months encouraging more people to head outdoors—searches for "morning walk outfit" and "what to wear hiking" are spiking now—it's the perfect time to assess what not to wear when walking. From painful footwear to moisture-trapping fabrics, here are 10 clothing items doctors and fitness experts say you should avoid before your next walk.

RELATED: Why Walking Just 4,000 Steps a Day Is All Your Brain Needs, Science Says

1 | Items with inside seams Soloviova Liudmyla / Shutterstock Milica McDowell, MS, DPT, certified exercise physiologist and vice president of operations at Gait Happens, recommends avoiding clothing with inside seams, specifically those that go down your armpit or along the inner thigh. “These are locations where you could have chafing issues where your skin can get irritated when doing arrhythmic activity like walking," McDowell says. "It's best to wear attire that is more suited for athletics, such as things with flatter seams or seamless outfits if possible."

2 | Jackets that prevent airflow 3 | Non-breathable rain jackets iStock / deimagine It's easy to throw on a jacket when the air is a bit cooler, but you should consider the outer layer you select. According to Rachel MacPherson, CSCS, CPT, author at Garage Gym Reviews, you should avoid any that may inhibit airflow on your walk. "Unless you're dealing with a lot of heavy rain or wind, you should avoid wearing coats or jackets that aren't breathable and prevent moisture from moving through them,” she cautions. “It's important for your body to dissipate heat through sweat to avoid overheating." RELATED: Walking for Just 11 Minutes a Day Can Help You Live Longer, New Research Shows

3 | Expensive jewelry Shutterstock It's an unfortunate reality that we have to be mindful of our personal safety when out for a walk. That's why you might want to consider leaving any expensive jewelry at home before lacing up your sneakers. If you prefer to leave them on, consider concealing them from sight, suggests McDowell. "When I go on a walk, I tend to wear long sleeves for sun protection, but also to avoid displaying any expensive pieces I may be wearing that day," she says.

4 | Dark colors Walking More Can Help Relieve Depression, Research Shows—Here's How Many Steps You Need iStock You might not immediately think of it, but color choice is crucial with walking gear as well. As Dasgupta points out, you should avoid dark colors when going for a walk when it's dark out (like in the early morning before the sun is up or after sunset). "Wearing dark colors at night can reduce your visibility to passing cars and drivers, increasing the risk of accidents," Dasgupta warns. RELATED: 10 Clothing Items You Shouldn't Wear on a Run

5 | Unsupportive footwear Shutterstock Juju Sheikh, a personal trainer and founder of the fitness app Cloud Nine Collective, says that you should never take a walk in unsupportive footwear. These include flip-flops, sandals, high heels, and sneakers without adequate arch support. "Walking shoes should provide suitable support around the balls of your feet and your ankles while also being resilient enough to sustain various types of terrain," she says. Caroline Grainger, an ISSA-certified personal trainer at FitnessTrainer, agrees that proper footwear is non-negotiable. "While most people will be fine wearing sandals or unsupportive sneakers during a walk around the block, if you’re going for a longer walk, you want to make sure you’re wearing the right shoes," she notes. "Wearing the wrong shoes while walking can lead to blisters, cramps, and even stress fractures."

6 | Shoes that aren’t specifically for walking avtk / Shutterstock Speaking of unsupportive shoes, experts also recommend leaving all non-walking-specific footwear at home. That includes hiking boots—unless you're setting out on a trail with rough, uneven terrain. "Avoiding unsupportive shoes is important, but it's also wise to choose shoes that are designed specifically for walking, especially if you will be walking long distances," MacPherson says. "Hiking boots will be too heavy and cumbersome and potentially cause your feet to overheat as well." Interestingly enough, your running shoes are a no-no as well. "Running shoes also aren't a great fit because they typically have features that help propel you forward and use a rocking motion which could cause you to become unsteady while you're walking, particularly if you're on uneven surfaces or have poor balance," MacPherson explains. "Instead, choose shoes that are specifically made for walking and offer enough foot and ankle support and cushioning to keep you comfortable and safe." RELATED: 7 Worst Shoes for Knee Pain, Podiatrists Say

7 | Skirts or dresses without shorts underneath 7 | Skirts PeopleImages / iStock Taking longer walks, especially in high heat, can lead to sweating and chafing. Kevin Le Gall, a fitness expert and the owner and lead editor for Climbing House, says that wearing skirts or dresses without shorts underneath can exacerbate the problem. "While skirts and dresses can keep you cool, they’ll do nothing to prevent chafing in hot temperatures. When you're going for a longer walk, you want to ensure your inner thighs are protected from rubbing against one another," he says.

8 | Heavy, non-breathable fabrics Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock If you’re going for a longer walk or hike, experts recommend opting for breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics. "Non-breathable fabrics are a bane for a lot of walkers; they are bulky, heavy, and can cause sweating and discomfort," Sheikh says. "They’re particularly bad for long walks because they don’t let air or moisture pass through very easily, resulting in a lot of heat retention and poor ventilation." The personal trainer recommends avoiding synthetic blends of fabrics, vinyl, PVC, rubberized fabrics, and heavy denim clothing when out on a walk. Even everyday clothing items such as jeans and cotton t-shirts can prove heavy and unabsorbent on a walk, says Adrian Todd, an occupational therapist, hiking coach, and founder of Great Minds Think Hike. RELATED: If You're Over 65, Don't Wear These 7 Clothing Items on a Walk

9 | Unsupportive bras Sveta SV / Shutterstock Wearing an unsupportive or uncomfortable bra can also tarnish your walking experience, Sheikh cautions. Underwires, too-tight straps, and unforgiving materials are all common culprits. "Having an unsupportive bra results in discomfort and strain on your back and shoulders, as well as restricted natural movement," she says. "Collectively, this can cause imbalances in your body, potentially resulting in injury if sustained over a long period of time."