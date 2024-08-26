The Best Colors to Wear on a Job Interview, According to Experts

Interviewing for a new job is both exciting and nerve-wracking. Especially if you're up for a position that you’re really passionate about, you want to ensure you make the right impression—and a lasting one. Of course, how you answer questions and conduct yourself are the key components of securing a new position, but how you present yourself is also important. In fact, experts say that certain colors are the best to wear to an interview.

"Studies have demonstrated that people typically identify competence and dependability with professional attire," StephenGreet, CEO and co-founder of BeamJobs, tells BestLife. "This psychological association can significantly affect how well your interview goes and is engrained in our professional culture."

But while your clothing choice can convey your attention to detail, your color choice can also help communicate different aspects of your personality.

"If you employ the psychology of color, which tells us that colors influence emotions, perceptions, and behaviors, you'll be able to subtly affect the decision-making of your interviewers with the impact of the colors you choose to wear," adds TramelleD.Jones, a strategic success and workplace wellness coach with TDJ Consulting. "This is why it is best to wear colors that convey professionalism, confidence, and approachability."

Shopping for a new interview outfit or searching for one in your closet? Read on for the top colors to pull.

RELATED: How to Accept a Job Offer, According to Career Experts.

1. Gray iStock If you want a classic choice, you can’t go wrong with gray. According to the psychology of color, "gray suggests balance and reliability, reinforcing a professional image," Jones says. TaraBodine, HR expert and founder of True North People Consulting, says it can also give you that air of confidence and reliability.

2. Dark green Shutterstock If you prefer to wear a little bit of color, Greet suggests going with something dark green. "Regarding particular color suggestions, dark green can be a great choice, especially in more artistic domains," he says. "In sectors that respect creativity and new ideas, this color is connected with development, harmony, and balance—qualities that can help to build a good impression." RELATED: How to Ace Every Common Job Interview Question.

3. Black Shutterstock Black is the "old reliable" in many situations, and a job interview is no exception. Not only is it slimming for many of us, but it’s also a color that makes you feel powerful. "Black signifies authority and sophistication, enhancing your confidence," Jones says. BeccaSiegel, lifestyle blogger at Half Half Home, also finds that dark hues like black are the best options for job interviews, allowing her "experience and demeanor" to stand out. "If I'm interviewing someone, I also tend to appreciate it if they wear something dull or dark so that it doesn't distract from the conversation," Siegel shares.

4. Burgundy Shutterstock Burgundy or wine is another darker hue with a little more "pop." Greet cites it as a "conservative choice that stays appropriate for most professional environments." He adds, "Without being unduly forceful or distracting, these deep, rich tones can express confidence and sophistication."

5. Navy blue Shutterstock If you don’t like to wear black, navy blue is a perfect alternative—and it’s a great choice for a job interview. "Navy blue conveys trust and professionalism, making you appear competent and reliable," Jones says. Certified image stylist ElizabethKosich, founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling, recommends picking out a navy blue blazer, dress, power suit, or outerwear coat "to flaunt your credibility and honesty."

6. White Shutterstock Some might prefer lighter colors—maybe they’re more flattering for their skin tone or what they feel their best in. If this sounds like you, experts recommend going for something classic and clean in white. "White symbolizes cleanliness and precision, adding a touch of simplicity," Jones says. Greet adds, "White is a classic color whose adaptability and favorable connotations make one want to think about it. White is sometimes seen as neat and orderly, implying dependability and attention to detail. These are very appreciated traits in every sector." It also works as a great base color that you can build an outfit around. "Whether it's a white blouse worn with a colored blazer or a neat white shirt under a dark suit, this color offers a basis of professionalism while yet allowing for personal style expression," Greet suggests.

7. Your eye color Ukraine_riakhin / Shutterstock If you want to appear more trustworthy during the interview process, Kosich recommends matching your wardrobe to your eye color. "This is perhaps the most powerful wardrobe tool of all time, so leverage it by investing in a power suit or smart shirt dress in your exact eye color," she says. She explains, "For blue eyes, go for a medium-to-dark blue neutral, while green eyes should try olive or forest green shades. Hazel eyes can play with both light and dark flecks by choosing a wardrobe in the dark hue and shirting and accessories in the light one for a tone-on-tone effect."

8. Blue Shutterstock More colorful options aren't limited to darker shades. You can also choose a lighter blue hue. "Blue telegraphs peacefulness and calm, which helps emanate tranquility and diffuse stress," Kosich explains. "Sincere connections often stem from a place of calm, so use the full range of blues to your advantage." If you have cool undertones, French blue or cobalt may be flattering. Azure or medium royal blue are good choices if you have warm undertones, says Kosich.

9. Brown Oleksandr Berezko / Shutterstock For a look that conveys security, responsibility, and comfort, you'll want something in brown. "Consider pairing a dark chocolate wide-leg trouser with simple white shirting and a brown tweed jacket, or perhaps investing in a tailored brown suede blazer that can double as suiting," Koisch suggests. She also recommends applying dark brown mascara and eyeliner (instead of black) to "round out the look with head-to-earth tones that convey a simple yet secure character."