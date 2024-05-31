10 Most In-Demand Jobs in 2024

Right now, the employment market is strong, with plenty of job postings to go around. However, as many actual job hunters will tell you, this doesn't mean it's easy to land the role of your dreams. According to a recent report released by the staffing firm Aerotek, almost 70 percent of the 1,500 job candidates they surveyed say their current employment search is more challenging than job hunts they've conducted in the past. Many factors seem to contribute to this difficult hiring environment, including employers having increasingly high expectations, fear of over-hiring in an uncertain economy, and mismatched expectations surrounding remote work and job flexibility.

Today, having the relevant education, skills, and experience is just the beginning of finding the right hiring fit. From there, you'll need to work strategically to position yourself within a booming field where opportunity is abundant. Wondering which jobs are most in-demand for 2024? These are the best fields to break into if you hope to get hired.

1 Registered nurse

Some career fields will always be in demand, and nursing is one of them. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says the nursing field is projected to grow six percent from 2022 to 2032, which is considered "faster than the average for all occupations."

Registered nurses can work in a range of healthcare settings, including hospitals, physicians' offices, nursing care facilities, and private homes. Salary can vary depending on the location and work setting, but the median annual wage for registered nurses was $86,070 as of May 2023.

2 AI or machine learning engineer

As the tech industry continues to expand, AI and machine learning are now at the forefront, says Allan Vu, founder of the remote job board and recruitment service Work Remote Now! He says software developers working in AI and machine learning can easily earn six-figure salaries developing algorithms, creating models, and integrating them into products.

"These technologies are transforming many industries, and I expect it to continue as the technology progresses," he tells Best Life.

To position yourself as a great candidate as a machine learning engineer, Vu says you'll have to develop strong coding skills in languages like Python, Java, and C++.

"I would gain experience with AI and machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch. Contributing to open-source projects can also enhance your portfolio. Candidates should aim for a degree in computer science for this position as it's a more advanced position; they may even need a master's degree depending on the role," he says.

3 Critical trade worker

Critical trade workers are trained to work in specialized, hands-on fields. Carpenters, construction workers, electricians, iron workers and welders, plumbers, and industrial mechanics are all examples of critical trade workers.

According to a recent report from McKinsey, you should have no trouble landing a skilled trade job if you commit to getting the right training.

"The US skilled labor market is facing record-high pressure, particularly for companies with manufacturing and construction operations," the report states. "For these roles, we found that from 2022 to 2032, annual hiring is expected to be more than 20 times the projected annual increase in net new jobs."

4 Finance professional

According to Susan Levine, CEO at Career Group Companies, finance roles are also in demand for 2024. These include positions in private equity, hedge funds, mergers and acquisitions, real estate finance, and more, she says.

"Candidates can take a look at the sectors in need of talent and invest in upskilling to bridge the gap," Levine tells Best Life. "So, for example, in 2023, there was a noticeable CPA [certified public accountant] shortage, but companies still need great accountants. So, if you're currently in the accounting field and looking for your next level-up, it would be smart to acquire your CPA certification."

"Across industries, clients are looking for niche backgrounds and skill sets, and candidates with specific expertise are standing out over generalists," she adds.

5 Truck and delivery driver

Truck driving roles have always been in high demand, and 2024 has seen an especially notable surge in hiring.

"The need for qualified truck drivers is increasing at an all-time high all over the US," writes Liberty Cargo Company. "With the economy bouncing back [post-pandemic] and e-commerce sales reaching a record high, surely truck drivers from local to national supply are very much needed. This constitutes an example of a demand from truckers that spans the retail and manufacturing industries, all requiring timely and safe delivery of goods."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 Customer service representative

Customer service representative roles are also among the most in-demand jobs in the U.S. right now. This career field encompasses a wide range of positions, including call center representatives, bank tellers, receptionists, patient coordinators in hospitals, flight attendants, and more. In 2022, there were nearly three million people working in customer service positions.

"Customer service representatives are employed in nearly every industry. Most work full time," says the BLS. "Customer service representatives typically need a high school diploma to enter the occupation and are trained on the job. They should be good at communicating and interacting with people."

However, it's important to note that this field is projected to decline over the coming 10 years due to widespread automation. By choosing an in-person customer service role, you're more likely to remain in demand going forward.

7 Cybersecurity expert

Cybersecurity experts are also in a power position in today's hiring world.

"As hackers become more sophisticated, it's becoming more important to protect company assets and users. A single attack can cost millions of dollars for a company and loss in public brand trust," Vu says. "Responsibilities usually include securing networks, preventing data breaches, and developing security protocols."

To enter this field, there are a few key qualifications you'll need to get under your belt.

"Obtain certifications such as Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) or Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH). Stay updated on the latest cybersecurity trends and threats, and develop skills in network security, cryptography, and risk management," Vu recommends. "Candidates should get a degree in computer science for this position as it's going to be necessary to have a deep understanding of software and networking."

The payoff could be well worth it: Cybersecurity experts can earn between $80,000 and $150,000 annually, Vu notes.

8 Manager

Managers—especially those for consumer product goods companies—are also in high demand, says Levine.

"Many industries are growing because there's money out there through venture capital and private equity—these people want to acquire businesses and get back to investing in entrepreneurs and great ideas. Overall, the economy in these areas is strong and growing," she tells Best Life.

She says she's also noted a recent increase in professional executive search roles. "I'm seeing a lot of Director of Operations roles and the need for strong HR talent across industries," she adds. "The market is strong from the recruiting industry standpoint."

9 Cook

Cooks are also experiencing a major surge in hiring—roughly three million people worked as cooks in 2022, according to the BLS.

"Cooks work in restaurants, schools, hospitals, private households, and other places where food is prepared and served. Their work hours may include early mornings, late evenings, holidays, and weekends. Most cooks work full time, although part-time work is common," the labor authority writes.

Levine notes that in this fast-moving field, resume tenure is very important: "It's hard to convince someone today to hire you when you've gone from job to job. It's a tough story to overcome because you can only say that it wasn't the right fit so many times before it comes down to an employer not trusting your judgment."

10 Data scientist

Companies now collect more information than ever, meaning they need professionals to analyze and interpret larger sets of data to make more informed business decisions, Vu explains. He sees this role—which involves data mining, statistical analysis, and creating machine learning models to help companies further their goals—as a leading field within tech.

"Candidates should gain proficiency in the standard data programming languages like Python and R to position themselves well in the future. They'll need to become adept at using data analysis tools and build a portfolio showcasing their projects. A degree in statistics, mathematics, or computer science would also be ideal," he says.

Data scientists can expect to earn between $95,000 and $130,000 annually, depending on the candidate's experience and location, Vu adds.