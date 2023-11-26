Smarter Living

Side Hustle Pro Shares 3 "Disappearing" Jobs That Can Make You Rich If You Start Now

No one's learning to do them anymore—which is where you come in.

By Juliana LaBianca
November 26, 2023
It's a tough economy, and we're all doing what we can to bring in cash and save what we already have. For many people, that means taking on an extra job to make ends meet. In fact, one survey found that 39 percent of Americans had a side hustle; that number rises to 50 percent for millennials. So, when choosing your side hustle, you'll want to select something that brings in as much cash as possible and has longevity. In a recent TikTok video, @sidehustlerealist outlined three jobs that have both. The reason why? No one's learning to do them anymore, so you'll face very little competition in the job market. Here's what you need to know to get started.

1
Seamstress

Woman seamstress with sewing machine
iStock

In his video, Side Hustle Realist says that a seamstress or tailor is one of the first jobs that is quickly disappearing and could make you big bucks.

"People that are doing it right now are making a killing, and it's going to be even better in the future because no one wants to get into it," he explains. "People are always going to need their clothes to be altered, whether it's having their pants hemmed or putting a patch on whatever it is."

Indeed, many professional tailors see the craft falling out of favor among job hunters. "I think young people are just not educated on what this trade can do for their lives because you can make a good living out of it, support your family," one tailor told The Fashion Studies Journal.

To get into the industry, most people work an apprenticeship and learn under the tutelage of an experienced worker.

2
Shoemaker

Businessman clothes shoes, groom dressing up with classic elegant loafer shoes for men collection on wooden background.
iStock

A similar craft that Side Hustle Realist sees disappearing is shoemakers. "People think that a shoemaker is someone that repairs shoes only or just makes shoes, but it's more than that," he explains. "They fix leather and suede, so they're one of the few people that have those tools."

The expert says he knows of a shoemaker who makes close to a million dollars per year. According to Career Explorer, a more realistic salary estimation might be $21,000 to $48,000—which is still incredible for a side hustle.

3
Dry cleaner

hanging dry cleaning
Ivan-balvan / iStock

The Side Hustle Realist explains he is a bit biased toward this industry because he works in it. However, it's also a great opportunity for those looking to bring in more cash.

"If you go to a dry cleaner near you, you're going to notice the owners are usually pretty old," he says. "I'm talking about in their 70s or 80s because their kids don't want to take over." Because of that, he says the industry is slowly dying.

"Most people don't understand it," he continues. "They don't know that they can train to be a dry cleaner and open a dry cleaner without even being a dry cleaner."

Commenters on the video agreed.

dry cleaning things to throw away
Shutterstock

Many commenters on Side Hustle Pro's video found the information insightful.

"My brother's girlfriend is a seamstress and she's booked for months with custom dresses," commented one person. "Just started tailoring at a local dry cleaner this year! You're absolutely right. I'm absolutely slammed and considering opening my own spot now," said another. Yet another person commented that they are a professional tailor who makes six figures a year.

Others shared the businesses they're in that are similarly disappearing. "Upholstery is another one. My mom and I had an [upholstery] shop in a tiny town and she always [had] a long list," responded one person. "I'm a clockmaker. I take home 240-375 thousand a year," added another.

One person summed up another pro for these careers: "Jobs AI can't do."

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
