5 Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women, Podiatrists Say

If lacing up is slowing you down, slip-on sneakers can give you the convenience you need to get out the door and on with your day. Even better? You don't necessarily need to sacrifice comfort for convenience. Though not all slip-ons are created equally, some brands prioritize sound design features, such as arch support, cushioning, and foot-healthy fit, making them a reasonable choice for everyday wear. In fact, doctors say there are just a handful of brands to reach for to avoid strain or injury. Read on to find out which features to look for and which brands podiatrists recommend.

Are Slip-On Sneakers Good for Foot Health?

Daniel Gellar, DPM, a podiatrist, board-certified foot and ankle surgeon, and the chief medical officer at Kane Footwear, says he often recommends slip-on sneakers to his patients for a variety of reasons.

"For starters, we all need a break from our daily work and athletic shoes and want to switch things up to make things fun and easy," he says. They can also make a good house sneakers, offering added support and cushioning during your "off" hours at home.

However, slip-ons can also be damaging to your foot health if you choose the wrong ones.

"The perils of such a shoe comes when we trade ease for support," he says. "Just because we are just sliding in and heading out doesn't mean we should forgo protection from the ground reaction forces or daily impact."

What to Look for in a Slip-On Sneaker

When choosing a slip-on sneaker, there are a handful of key features to look out for. Before you buy, Gellar says that you should consult this checklist to ensure you're getting a top-quality shoe.

Materials

When you're browsing for slip-on shoes, you're likely to notice a range of materials, including leather, faux leather, knit or woven fabric, and more.

Choosing shoes made of the right materials is of the utmost importance. "Ensure the shoe has a little stretch and a softer material but isn't flimsy," Gellar suggests. "Breathable materials are also great to prevent moisture build up," the podiatrist adds, noting that this will help prevent friction and blisters.

Fit

"A well-fitting slip-on sneaker should be snug but not tight, with enough room in the toe box to allow your toes to move freely," suggests Derek Roach, owner of Flow Feet Orthopedic Shoes. "Ensure your foot does not move too freely as you walk and that it is not too tight around the instep."

Arch support

Regardless of what type of shoe you're wearing, you should always prioritize looking for adequate arch support. This can improve your balance and posture, which can, in turn, prevent pain or injury in the feet, ankles, legs, and back.

Cushioning

It's also important to ensure your slip-on shoe has proper cushioning. "You may find yourself walking miles and miles and will want to make sure the shoe is absorbing the stress of daily impact," Gellar says.

"If you plan to wear the slip-ons regularly, cushioning is an important feature to reduce foot fatigue and prevent discomfort," adds Roach. "Choose slip-ons with cushioned heel and toe areas on the insole and a midsole made of cushioning materials like EVA or polyurethane. The heel and toe areas, which impact the ground most as you move, benefit greatly from cushioning that absorbs shock and reduces pressure during walking or light activities."

5 Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women

1. Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay

Allbirds Tree Dasher Relays are among the most popular slip-on sneakers, offering both style and comfort.

"These provide a one-piece upper shoe for comfort, padded heel counter that locks the heel in comfortably, and has a flexible midsole with nice cushioning for an easy ride," Gellar says.

$135 at Allbirds Buy Now

2. Skechers Arch Fit Arcade

Don't be fooled by the laces on Skechers Arch Fit Arcades; they're purely decorative.

Gellar notes that these sneakers have "the same great cushioning that you'll find in Skechers lace-ups, a canvas upper shoe for easy on and off, and a comfy fit." Additionally, they have excellent arch support for those who need it.

$56.95 at Amazon Buy Now

3. Nike Reina EasyOn

Next, Gellar recommends Nike Reina EasyOns, a versatile shoe ideal for day-to-day errands and "more sporty endeavors."

"These have a sleek look, typical of Nike, and provide an innovative sock liner to help conform to foot shape and structure," he explains.

$140 at Nike Buy Now

4. Under Armour Unisex UA SlipSpeed Training Shoes

Gellar also suggests Under Armour's UA SlipSpeed Training Shoes, a unisex shoe that he describes as "super versatile, cushioned, and comfy."

Their signature convertible heel goes up for training mode and flips down for recovery mode. "The foldable heel counter allows an easy transition between endeavors," Gellar notes.

$120 at Under Armour Buy Now

5. Kane Revive

Finally, Gellar says that his all-time favorite slip-on shoe is the Kane Revive.

"The proprietary blend of EVA foam known as RestoreFoam is excellent at providing control and shock absorption," he explains. "Tiny nodes throughout the footbed feel like a massage with every step and help to increase local blood flow and activate healing.

The podiatrist adds that the shoes feature a nine-millimeter heel lift relative to the forefoot, which increases shock absorption and relieves stress on the calf and Achilles tendon. "Arch support medially prevents pronation and stress to the lower legs," he adds.

$75 at Kane Buy Now

Who Shouldn't Wear Slip-On Sneakers?

Gellar notes that slip-on sneakers aren't for everyone.

"For some folks, slip-ons should be used with caution," he tells Best Life, explaining that diabetic patients should be particularly careful when selecting a slip-on shoe. "Support and protection are of utmost importance for this patient population as their feet can be much more prone to injury and stress."

Roach adds that people with certain foot conditions might find that slip-on sneakers exacerbate their discomfort.

"Those with severe arch issues, such as flat feet or high arches, might require more structured footwear with customized arch support. Slip-on sneakers, especially those without adequate insole cushioning or arch support, may not provide the necessary stability and alignment for these conditions, potentially leading to discomfort or worsening existing problems," he tells Best Life.

Roach notes that people with significant foot deformities or orthotic needs should also be cautious. "Slip-on sneakers often lack the adjustability that laced shoes provide, making it harder to achieve a secure and supportive fit. For those who need to accommodate orthotics or have specific fit requirements, adjustable laced shoes or those with straps might be a better option," he says.