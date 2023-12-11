5 Tips for Wearing Uggs If You're Over 60, Podiatrists and Stylists Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Who can deny the appeal of the Ugg boot? These cozy shoes are lined with sheepskin, keeping your feet cozy even in frigid temperatures. For many of us, they feel like a throwback, conjuring images of teens in the early 2000s who paired them with everything from yoga pants and leggings to jeans and going-out tops.

But the boots are back—and this time, we're all participating in the trend, no matter our age. However, as we get older, there are a few things to consider when wearing them, both for comfort and style. Read on to learn stylists' and podiatrists' best tips for pulling off Ugg boots and keeping your feet happy if you're over 60.

1 Add an insert.

One of the first things you'll notice about Ugg boots is that they lack support—and that's something you can't mess with in your 60s, as it can lead to foot and even back pain.

Fortunately, this can be easily fixed with an orthotic, which is a shoe insert that helps the foot remain in a supported position. (There are different orthotics for different needs, and you can visit your podiatrist to get fitted for one.)

However, just because you use an orthotic doesn't mean you have to miss out on the coziness that probably drew you to Uggs in the first place.

"If someone is very attached to their Uggs, I have had patients purchase the Tread Labs Shearling Topcover, says Elizabeth Piselli, DPM, a podiatrist at Balance Podiatry and the first vice president of the American Association for Women Podiatrists. These toppers go over the orthotic to ensure you still get the plush, sheepskin experience.

2 Pair them with quality pieces.

One of the biggest arguments against Uggs is that they look like slippers and shouldn't be worn outside the home. Keep that in mind when styling them, especially in your 60s.

"Uggs have a tendency to look sloppy quickly, which is neither age-appropriate nor attractive," says Elizabeth Kosich, certified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. "It's okay to keep it casual, but elevate your Uggs with quality materials, flattering proportions, and fashion-forward looks."

A simple upgrade from a baggy sweatpant to a tailored pair can make all the difference.

3 Wear a monochrome outfit.

An easy way to create a polished look with your Uggs is to wear them as part of a monochromatic outfit in either black, winter white, or beige. Just make sure to invest in a boot that coordinates with the majority of your existing wardrobe.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Try skinny jeans or leggings, a T-shirt or turtleneck, and a long cashmere duster," suggests Kosich. "The rich, simple palette doesn't compete with the Uggs and instead supports them, keeping the look quiet and chaos-free."

Again, you'll want to comprise this outfit of elevated basics to give it a put-together aesthetic.

4 Go boho.

You could also lean into your Ugg's boho vibe. "Pair with a tiered maxi skirt, belted blazer, and top-handle handbag that polishes the look with a touch of sophistication," says Kosich. "Try crushed velvet, ombré, or frilly tulle skirt styles for a high-low look, and cinch any tailored blazer with a decorative belt—tooled, studded, corset-style—to add texture and visual interest."

5 Limit your wear time to 30 minutes.

Finally, you'll want to consider limiting the time you spend in your Uggs.

"At any age, it is not great to wear Ugg boots for more than 30 minutes if walking rigorously," says Pisselli. "They are a boot that is for casual use."

Throw them on for quick errand runs, but slip into something more supportive for days you'll be on your feet for hours.

