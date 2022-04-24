A Weekly Horoscope for Your Best Life: April 24 to April 30

It's Taurus season, and that means a new era of grounding and patience. Thanks to several key transits happening this month, you can expect some revelations, too. With Taurus influencing both romantic communication and finances, there will be an increased focus on saving money and recommitting to the people in life who matter most—including yourself.

On April 29, Pluto goes retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, which means there will be a period of fresh starts and personal transformations. The very next day, we'll experience the first eclipse of the year with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus. And with it comes the possibility of entirely new life paths in a matter of weeks, so prepare yourself! Read on to discover your weekly horoscope for April 24 to April 30.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Taurus season will be bringing major changes to your finances, Aries. Last season, the focus was on your sense of identity and ego. Now, it's time to buckle down and get back on your grind in terms of money. The New Moon Solar Eclipse on April 30 will have you rethinking your personal finances and spending habits, meaning this is a good time to plan a budget for yourself. While the desire to burn through cash will be at an all-time high during Taurus season, it's best to focus on building security and saving your pennies for a rainy day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You've been working toward some major changes in your life the last few months, and Taurus season will have you making some big choices. Since you've been stretching yourself thin for everyone lately, this month is about putting yourself first. The New Moon Solar Eclipse on April 30 is kicking off a cycle of self-discovery for you, and this week will bring an energetic surge of authority, passion, and independence your way. Don't be surprised if you find relationships, jobs, or friendships coming to an end during this time—you're taking charge.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You'll be feeling a deeper connection to your spiritual side this week, Gemini. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30 invites you to focus on healthy habits and routines. Work-life balance is a topic that will almost certainly come up during this time, and you'll want to pivot to prioritizing your self-care and mental health. So, this is a good month to ground yourself, meditate, and focus on your spiritual practice; you may just end up receiving clarity around relationships through your dreams and subconscious.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

All eyes are on you, Cancer! March marked a major shift in your career, and this month that energy will be focused on your social life. Expect a shift in how you see yourself and embrace this new confident version of yourself. The spotlight may not be your favorite place, but there's some potential to make new connections among your peers. The New Moon Solar Eclipse on April 30 will make you want to reconnect with friends and loved ones. Embrace being a social butterfly.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The last two months have been a bit slow for you, Leo. With Taurus season bringing your public image and career to the forefront, it's time to wake up from your catnap. You can expect to be very busy at work, and the potential for switching careers or receiving that well-deserved promotion is at an all-time high. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30 might have you considering whether you want to switch career fields. Stay focused on producing quality work, and don't be afraid to take credit for the things you create.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relationships have been on your mind the last few months, but it's time to get to know yourself again. You'll be expanding your horizons over the next few weeks and may even be interested in learning a new skill or hobby. It's also an ideal time to go on a solo trip for some self-discovery since you've been making major strides in how you connect with others. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30 marks the perfect time to reflect on all the ways you've grown and focus on where you're headed next.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Relationships are on your mind, too, Libra. However, things aren't always what they seem. Taurus season is casting a shadow over your decision-making, and you may find yourself needing to lean on others more than usual. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30 might have you feeling more drained than usual. Don't be afraid to ask for help from those you hold dear, and keep an eye out for the people who don't seem to have the time for you when you need them most. Relationships are changing for you this month—release what doesn't serve you and focus on growth.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Love is in the air for you, Scorpio. With Taurus season heavily influencing your partnerships and relationships, you might find yourself making some serious commitments this month. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30 is an ideal time to create harmony in all of your relationships, romantic or otherwise. If you have a long-term partner, now might be the time to take the next step in your relationship. You'll be feeling more romantic and open with your emotions during this time, so embrace the vulnerability, and speak your mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Last month was full of excitement and adventure for you, Sagittarius. Now, Taurus season is asking you to reevaluate your partying ways and focus on structure and routine. Although you're known for your fun and flirty side, people underestimate your savviness. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30 is a chance for you to step into your leadership potential. It's time for you to align your daily habits with your long-term goals and look toward the future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your focus has been on your home life this last month, and now it's time for a bit of fun. Taurus season is asking you to get back in touch with your playful side by embracing fun and creativity. You'll be feeling less of the burden of responsibility this month as a carefree energy comes your way. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30 will illuminate all of the ways you've let life get too serious. If you've been kicking around the idea of starting a new hobby or reconnecting with old friends, this is the ideal time to do so.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family is the focus for you this month, Aquarius. Taurus season is the perfect time to set some boundaries with loved ones and turn your home into a safe haven. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30 will help you feel empowered in speaking your truth. Tough conversations make for stronger bonds, so be honest with those around you and work toward building the secure home life of your dreams.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're feeling inspired by Taurus season this month, Pisces. This is a great time to express yourself in artistic ways: Make art, write poems, or switch up your personal style. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus on April 30 is paving the way for a brand new you. You'll find it easier than ever to communicate your thoughts and dreams with others. Taurus season is bringing a sense of dreamy and grounded energy your way. Don't spread yourself too thin, however: Focus this inspiration on a few projects you're hoping to nurture this year. It's time to share your gifts with the world.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.