4 Types of Magnesium Supplements—And Which One’s Right for You

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of biochemical reactions, playing a vital role in nearly every system of the body.

“Magnesium is an element, much like sodium and calcium, which is crucial for keeping your body healthy,” Richard Scanlan, MD, FCAP, clinical pathologist and chairman of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) Council on Accreditation previously told Best Life. “Magnesium is important for maintaining normal heart and lung functions and is also important for controlling blood pressure and other functions of the brain and nervous system.”

However, despite its importance, many people fall short of their recommended daily intake, which varies by age and gender. Adult men need around 400 to 420 mg per day, and women require 310 to 320 mg. Pregnant women and older adults may need even more.

While a well-balanced diet should cover your needs, supplementation can be especially helpful for those with absorption issues, dietary restrictions, or increased magnesium demands due to medications or chronic health conditions.

With magnesium supplements lining store shelves in a dizzying array of forms—citrate, glycinate, oxide, malate, and more—it’s easy to get overwhelmed trying to choose the “right” one.

The different names refer to specific salts formed when magnesium is combined with other substances, which can influence how well the mineral is absorbed and how it behaves in the body. These subtle differences can matter, especially if you’re targeting specific symptoms or health goals.

Still, not everyone needs to stress over the finer points, suggests Denise M. Millstine, MD, an assistant professor of medicine and the director of integrative medicine and health at Mayo Clinic in Arizona. “Often, too much emphasis is placed on the type of magnesium in your supplement,” she said while speaking with Mayo Clinic Press.

That said, some distinctions are worth considering—especially when it comes to digestive effects. For example, magnesium citrate is often chosen for its laxative effect. “If you’re prone to constipation, this might be a benefit,” Millstine added.

Wondering which type to try? Here’s everything you need to know about the four most popular types of magnesium supplements.

1. Magnesium citrate

Magnesium citrate is one of the most popular and widely used forms of magnesium, especially for people dealing with occasional constipation or muscle cramps.

It’s known for having good absorption compared to other types, which makes it effective for boosting magnesium levels in the body. Many people also find it helpful for promoting relaxation and better sleep, which is why it’s often included in nighttime supplements.

That said, because it has a mild laxative effect, it can cause loose stools in some people—especially at higher doses. For that reason, it’s often recommended to start with a small amount and see how your body responds.

2. Magnesium oxide

Magnesium oxide is one of the most common types found in generic supplements and multivitamins, largely because it’s inexpensive and has a high amount of elemental magnesium by weight. However, it’s not very well absorbed by the body, which means it may not be the best choice if you’re trying to correct a deficiency.

Still, it’s useful in specific situations—particularly for relieving constipation and acting as an antacid for heartburn or indigestion. Because of its strong laxative effect, people who are sensitive to gastrointestinal issues might want to avoid it or use it only as needed.

3. Magnesium malate

Magnesium malate is a go-to option for people dealing with chronic fatigue, muscle pain, or fibromyalgia. It’s a form of magnesium bound to malic acid, a compound that plays a key role in energy production at the cellular level.

People who take magnesium malate often report improvements in energy levels, less muscle soreness, and even better focus. It’s also generally well absorbed and gentle on the digestive system, making it a solid choice for long-term supplementation.

While it’s less known than citrate or glycinate, it’s gaining popularity among people who want both muscle and metabolic support without the laxative effects of some other forms.

4. Magnesium glycinate

Finally, magnesium glycinate is a favorite among people looking for a calming, gentle form of magnesium that won’t upset the stomach. It’s bound to the amino acid glycine, which itself has calming properties, making this form a popular choice for managing stress, anxiety, and sleep problems.

Unlike citrate or oxide, it doesn’t usually cause digestive problems, even at higher doses. According to Janine Bowring, ND, a naturopathic doctor and content creator, this form also has higher levels of bioavailability compared with magnesium malate, magnesium citrate, and magnesium oxide.

Though magnesium glycinate is often a bit more expensive than other forms, it’s often worth the investment for those who tolerate it well.