Is Magnesium the New Miracle Sleep Supplement? Doctors Weigh In

It’s not often that medical experts endorse viral health trends, but the “sleepy girl mocktail,” a popular sleep-inducing drink making the rounds on TikTok, recently earned an endorsement from a surprisingly well-qualified source: the Cleveland Clinic.

Combining prebiotic soda, tart cherry juice, and magnesium powder, this pre-bedtime elixir uses the latter two ingredients to enhance the quantity and quality of your sleep. “There’s sound science to back up the idea that a drink like this could help you relax and possibly fall asleep faster,” DevonPeart, RD, MHSc, a registered dietitian, said in an interview with the health authority.

RELATED: 11 Bedtime Routines That Will Help You Sleep Through the Night.

Tart cherries are known to have naturally high levels of the hormone melatonin and the amino acid tryptophan, both of which have been linked to better sleep. However, people are increasingly turning their attention to the drink’s other active ingredient—magnesium—and exploring how supplementation may help improve their rest.

ShelbyHarris, PsyD, DBSM, Director of Sleep Health at Sleepopolis, says there are several ways that taking magnesium could, in fact, help you catch more z's.

"Magnesium can help you sleep better by calming your body and mind, setting the stage for sleep. It boosts levels of GABA, a chemical in the brain that promotes relaxation and sleepiness," Harris tells BestLife. "It also supports the production of melatonin, the hormone that helps control when you feel sleepy or awake and can relax your muscles to prevent cramps or discomfort that could wake you up."

Though there’s not enough data to definitively prove that magnesium will help you fall asleep faster, many doctors have shared anecdotal success stories from their patients who say it works. ChesterWu, MD, a psychiatrist and sleep specialist based in Houston, recently told NPR that he’s seen a spike in interest in magnesium over the last two years and that the results have typically been positive.

“Whether it's the placebo [effect] or actually, like just simply benefiting from the magnesium—I try not to worry too much about that, because at the end of the day, they're feeling better,” Wu told the outlet.

Harris notes that magnesium supplements are likely to be most effective for individuals who don’t get enough of the mineral through their diets. If you believe your levels could be low, you should begin by eating more foods rich in magnesium, including salmon, chia seeds, bananas, tofu, beans, leafy greens, nuts, and more, before beginning supplementation.

As with any supplement you’re considering taking, it’s also important to discuss the risks and benefits with your doctor. Harris warns that taking too much magnesium can cause diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps.

“People with kidney problems need to be cautious because their bodies may not handle extra magnesium well,” she says.

However, the sleep expert notes that despite their risk of side effects, magnesium supplements might be preferable to other sleep aids for people with minor sleep issues.

“Magnesium is safer and has fewer side effects than many sleep medications, which can be addictive. Unlike melatonin, which directly influences when you feel sleepy, magnesium works more gradually by helping you relax and improving your overall sleep quality,” she says, adding that supplements are “not a solution for more serious sleep disorders.”

Even if you do choose to try a supplement or sleep aid, it’s still important to maintain good sleep habits, such as having a consistent bedtime, avoiding caffeine later in the day, and keeping your bedroom dark, quiet, and cool. Speak with your doctor to learn more about practicing good sleep hygiene and to find out whether a magnesium supplement may be right for you.