5 Magnesium-Rich Fruits a Gastroenterologist Swears By for Gut Health

Magnesium supplements are all the rage right now and for good reason. Research shows that magnesium can aid with sleep, reduce signs of anxiety and depression, support bone health, regulate blood sugar levels, alleviate constipation, and lower cardiovascular risk. But you don’t have to jump straight to supplements to reap these benefits. Magnesium naturally occurs in green leafy vegetables, seeds, whole grains, and more. In a TikTok video , gastroenterologist Joseph Salhab, MD, shares his top five favorite magnesium-rich fruits for gut health.

1. Watermelon ​4. Melons Shutterstock Watermelon is the perfect post-workout snack. "It’s like nature’s Gatorade," Salhab tells followers. "It’s a fantastic source of protective chemicals, water, and electrolytes like magnesium." The red and green fruit is a refreshing treat during the summer months. However, if you find watermelon on its own too plain or boring, try incorporating it into other everyday dishes you enjoy. Here are some ideas to help get you started: Adding it to smoothies

Making watermelon salsa

Tossing it on the grill

Adding it to salads

As part of a charcuterie board

Making watermelon juice

2. Avocado 10 | Avocados Shutterstock Avocado is a "remarkable source of healthy fats and fiber" and contains "more magnesium than any other fruit," according to Salhab, who refers to it as "nature’s multivitamin." Not only do avocados provide nourishment, but they also "keep your digestive system running smoothly," he says. The fun part about avocados is that you can add them to virtually anything. Try spreading it on toast or making avocado-inspired hummus. Or, you can simply slice the fruit and add it to: Smoothies

Salads

Sushi

Salsa

Tacos/burrito bowls

Eggs

Sandwiches and burgers

Don't let their tiny shape fool you—berries are "one of the most antioxidant-rich fruits" out there, and they pack a ton of "fiber, water, and natural sweetness," Salhab says. In terms of magnesium-rich berries, Salhab recommends golden berries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries: "They're like nature's candy that supports gut health with every juicy bite." Try adding any (or all!) of these to smoothies, salads, yogurt, cereal, homemade energy bars, or oatmeal. Or, add them to chia seed pudding, as these seeds are also a good source of magnesium.

4. Pineapple 6 | Pineapple Shutterstock Salhab considers pineapple to be "nature’s digestive enzyme." "It’s packed with bromelain, vitamin C, and hydrating properties, and it helps break down proteins while delivering fresh hydration and magnesium to your system," he explains. Similar to avocados and berries, pineapple can easily be added to smoothies, yogurts, and salads. It also pairs well with grilled meats, especially hamburgers and steak kabobs. For a sweet treat, try blending chunks of pineapple and pouring it into ice cube trays to make popsicles.