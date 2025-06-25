Doctors Share 10 Simple Tricks to Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day

A recent survey found that over a third of working Americans don't drink any water until after 3 p.m., which is a pretty good indicator that far too many of us are going through our days dehydrated. As Cleveland Clinic notes, dehydration can lead to headaches, fatigue, dizziness, high heart rate accompanied by low blood pressure, muscle cramps, constipation, and a host of other side effects. In prolonged or severe cases, it can even cause kidney stones or kidney failure, electrolyte imbalances, and coma. And on extra-hot days, not keeping your body hydrated can result in heatstroke.

In reading this information, you may be saying to yourself, "Well, I'll just drink more water." But try as we might, sometimes we're too distracted or busy to keep that water bottle filled. That's why we consulted doctors to get their best tricks for staying hydrated throughout the day. These work great 365 days a year, but they can also give you an added boost when the temperature is climbing or you're extra active.

1. Set reminders Drinking This Much Water Every Day Can Help You Lose Weight, New Study Finds iStock "The most important times to hydrate are when you wake up for an energy boost, before bed, and before meals, but sipping throughout the day is helpful as well," says Josh York, certified personal trainer and founder/CEO of GYMGUYZ. To help you hit these markers, Sandip Sachar, DDS, a dentist in New York City, recommends setting reminders: "Smartphone alarms or apps gently prompt people to drink water regularly." You can even purchase a smart water bottle that tracks your water intake and links with a hydration-tracking app. "This is especially helpful for patients on medications like GLP-1 agonists, diuretics, ACE inhibitors, and many other medications that may reduce thirst," she adds.

2. Make it part of your daily routine 2 | Drink water Shutterstock To get yourself in the habit of drinking more water without reminders, Sachar suggests making it part of your regular daily routine: "Link hydration to daily habits such as drinking a glass of water after brushing your teeth or before meals." If you take medications or supplements, you could also give yourself a minimum amount of water to drink when you take these pills.

3. Add some (healthy!) flavor to your water 1 | Water Shutterstock In the aforementioned survey, 70 percent of respondents said they would drink more water if it tasted better. Adding fresh citrus slices, cucumber, or mint to water is a great way to enhance its flavor naturally. You can simply pop them in your glass, or invest in a water bottle or water pitcher with a separate infusion compartment. Amanda Sauceda, registered dietitian at the Mindful Gut, says her go-to is frozen blueberries: "They are natural ice cubes, and then, as they melt, I smash them with a spoon for blueberry-flavored water." Registered dietitianYaa Boayke suggests keeping things interesting by planning "theme" water days. For example, "minty Mondays," when you add fresh mint to your water, or "watermelon Wednesdays."

5. Drink water before a workout. iStock Drinking water during a workout isn't necessarily the best way to rehydrate, according to Turner, who advises doing so before exercising. "Two hours before your workout, try to drink at least 2 to 3 cups of fluid, which can be a mix of water and electrolytes, such as a sports drink," Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, a Miami-based board-certified sports dietitian, told Peloton. At the two-hour mark, she recommends drinking about 16 to 24 ounces of water, then drinking another 8 to 16 ounces 15 minutes before starting your workout. If you exercise first thing in the morning, she says it's important to hydrate well the day before. If you are heading into a workout slightly dehydrated, Ehsani's advice is to "steadily sip" water every five to 10 minutes as you're exercising. But the worst thing you can do is chug a ton of water right before a workout, as it can lead to an uncomfortable, full feeling in your stomach.

6. Exercise in the morning or evening. The Top 4 Walking Routines for Weight Loss After 60, Trainers Say iStock When it's hot and sunny out, Joy Puleo, NPCP, ACSM, the education director at Balanced Body, advises keeping your outdoor workouts to early mornings or evenings. "Exercising raises your core temperature, and it is through perspiration that the body can manage and mitigate the heat that is generated," she explains. "In hot weather, especially hot and humid weather, this natural cooling mechanism may not work efficiently." She adds that you'll want to wear loose, cooling clothing to prevent dehydration.

7. Eat hydrating foods. 10 Most Hydrating Foods to Eat This Summer Shutterstock Liquids aren't the only way to stay hydrated. Some hydrating foods include watermelon, cucumbers, leafy greens, strawberries, celery, papaya, squash, tomatoes, and cantaloupe. Eating such foods can actually have additional benefits beyond strictly drinking water. Avery Zenker, RD, nutritionist and writer for Everflex Fitness, previously told Best Life that water consumed through foods is absorbed more slowly in the body, "leading to more sustained hydration." "This slow release helps prevent the sudden influx of water into the bloodstream, which can sometimes lead to overhydration or dilution of essential electrolytes," she explained. "Foods high in water content often also provide essential electrolytes (such as potassium, sodium, and magnesium) and vitamins (like vitamin C and A) that are important for maintaining fluid balance."

8. Get yourself a fun water bottle. iStock "The trend of emotional support water bottles may seem silly to some, but having a reusable water bottle in your favorite color, or decorating it with stickers, can make it more enticing to carry around with you," points out Rebecca Stewart, PPSC, pain-free performance and mobility specialist, and ISSA elite-certified personal trainer at Movement FX LLC. Additionally, Ellen Thompson, CPT, head personal trainer at Blink Fitness, says that water bottles with built-in straws (yes, we're looking at you, Stanley tumbler!) "may help you take larger sips, or just make it easier to drink water." Once you've found a water bottle you like, Sanchar advises keeping it with you all day: "Many people forget to drink water simply because it is not in their line of sight."

9. Avoid alcohol and caffeine. 3 | He abstains from drinking alcohol. Shutterstock One of the quickest ways to undo all your hydration efforts is by drinking alcohol or caffeine, both of which are diuretics and "can worsen dehydration," says Selika Gutierrez-Borst, RN, injection specialist at Impressions Chicago: Face + Body.

10. Keep tabs on your pee. 4 | Pipes and sewer lines iStock You might think it's gross, but every time you pee, take note of the color of your urine. If it's dark yellow or orange, it's usually a surefire sign that you're dehydrated (if this persists, it could also be an indicator of a larger health issue, so see your doctor in that case.) "The closer the color of your urine is to light yellow, the more hydrated your system is," pelvic floor rehabilitation expertLiz Simons, DPT, previously told Best Life. However, if your urine is completely clear, this could be a sign of over-hydration, which can cause serious adverse effects.



