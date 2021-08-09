Smarter Living

This Is the Most Popular Coffee Drink in Your State, Data Shows

Study shows the most popular coffee drinks in the U.S vary from state to state.

By Paul Thompson
August 9, 2021
Avatar
By Paul Thompson
August 9, 2021

Whether you enjoy a casual cup or two to start the day or drink it around the clock (be careful if you fall into the latter category), chances are you rely on coffee in some way to get you through a long day at work or give you a boost to tackle whatever daily responsibilities and tasks await you everyday when you wake up. And while your choices in how you take your java were once limited to cream and sugar or black, today the list of coffee drinks available to you is seemingly endless. And according to a recent study, the most popular coffee drinks in America vary pretty significantly depending on which state you call home.

To determine which coffee drinks Americans love the most, software developer WorkWise Software examined internet search volume for basic types of coffee drinks, as well as a few specialties from the menus of the top ten most searched for coffee chains in the United States. Read on to discover the most popular coffee drink in your state.

RELATED: If You Drink Your Coffee Like This, Your Cancer Risk Could Skyrocket, Study Says.

Alabama

Iced Mocha Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Mocha

Alaska

Caffe Mocha Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Caffe Mocha

Arizona

Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Dolce Latte

Arkansas

Iced Caramel Macchiato
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Caramel Macchiato

California

Caramel Macchiato Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

RELATED: This Is the Most Unpopular Coffee Chain in America.

Colorado

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Nitro Cold Brew

Connecticut

Latte Macchiato Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato

Delaware

Flat White Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Flat White

Florida

Iced Latte Macchiato
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Latte Macchiato

RELATED: If You Use This to Make Coffee, Stop Immediately, Authorities Say.

Georgia

Americano Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Americano

Hawaii

Best Foods for Maximizing Your Energy Levels
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Matcha

Idaho

Cold Brew Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew

Illinois

Iced Mocha Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Mocha

Indiana

Caramel Macchiato Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

Iowa

barista secrets cappuccino
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino

Kansas

Cold brew coffee with cream
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew

Kentucky

Iced Mocha Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Mocha

Louisiana

Barista making latte swirl art with golden creamer
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Caffe Latte

Maine

Cold Brew Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew

Maryland

Latte Macchiato Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato

Massachusetts

Latte Macchiato Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato

Michigan

Cinnamon Shortbread Latte
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Shortbread Latte

Minnesota

two lattes barista secrets
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Caffe Latte

Mississippi

Flat White Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Flat White

Missouri

Cappuccino
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino

Montana

Cold Brew Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew

Nebraska

Cordusio Coffee Starbucks
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cordusio

Nevada

Frappuccino
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Frappuccino

New Hampshire

Iced coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Coffee

New Jersey

Iced Latte
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Latte

New Mexico

Frappucino
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Frappuccino

New York

Cappuccino
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino

North Carolina

Americano Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Americano

North Dakota

Caramel Macchiato Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

Ohio

Americano Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Americano

Oklahoma

Flat White Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Flat White

Oregon

Cinnamon Shortbread Latte
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Shortbread Latte

Pennsylvania

Latte Macchiato Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato

Rhode Island

Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Coffee

South Carolina

Flat White Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Flat White

South Dakota

Caramel Macchiato Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

Tennessee

Caramel Macchiato Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

Texas

Caramel Macchiato Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

For more fascinating state facts delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter

Utah

Flat White Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Flat White

Vermont

Cold Brew Coffee
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew

Virginia

Cinnamon Macchiato
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Macchiato

Washington

Espresso machine
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Espresso

West Virginia

close up of woman drinking black iced coffee
iStock

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Coffee

Wisconsin

Cappuccino
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino

Wyoming

Cappuccino
Shutterstock

Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino

RELATED: This Is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Your State, New Research Shows.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Cropped shot of a couple having an argument at home
    Cropped shot of a couple having an argument at home
    Relationships

    37 Percent of People Hide This From Their Partner

    Your spouse could be keeping this secret.

  • changi airport rain vortex
    changi airport rain vortex
    Travel

    20 Secret Perks For You at Major Airports

    You won't believe what you'll find in these terminals!

  • Meghan McCain on "The View"
    Meghan McCain on "The View"
    Culture

    Meghan McCain's Surprising "The View" Apology

    The host singled someone out in her last speech.

  • Black bear
    Black bear
    Smarter Living

    If You Live Here, Look Out for Black Bears

    Here's how to stay safe if you encounter one.

  • A middle-aged woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker
    A middle-aged woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker
    Health

    Fauci Predicts More Vaccine Mandates After This

    This new development is coming soon.

  • Frontline medical worker in PPE
    Frontline medical worker in PPE
    Health

    Half of New COVID Cases Are in These States

    According to the White House.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group