This Is the Most Popular Coffee Drink in Your State, Data Shows
Study shows the most popular coffee drinks in the U.S vary from state to state.
Whether you enjoy a casual cup or two to start the day or drink it around the clock (be careful if you fall into the latter category), chances are you rely on coffee in some way to get you through a long day at work or give you a boost to tackle whatever daily responsibilities and tasks await you everyday when you wake up. And while your choices in how you take your java were once limited to cream and sugar or black, today the list of coffee drinks available to you is seemingly endless. And according to a recent study, the most popular coffee drinks in America vary pretty significantly depending on which state you call home.
To determine which coffee drinks Americans love the most, software developer WorkWise Software examined internet search volume for basic types of coffee drinks, as well as a few specialties from the menus of the top ten most searched for coffee chains in the United States. Read on to discover the most popular coffee drink in your state.
Alabama
Most popular coffee drink: Iced Mocha
Alaska
Most popular coffee drink: Caffe Mocha
Arizona
Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Arkansas
Most popular coffee drink: Iced Caramel Macchiato
California
Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato
Colorado
Most popular coffee drink: Nitro Cold Brew
Connecticut
Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato
Delaware
Most popular coffee drink: Flat White
Florida
Most popular coffee drink: Iced Latte Macchiato
Georgia
Most popular coffee drink: Americano
Hawaii
Most popular coffee drink: Matcha
Idaho
Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew
Illinois
Most popular coffee drink: Iced Mocha
Indiana
Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato
Iowa
Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino
Kansas
Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew
Kentucky
Most popular coffee drink: Iced Mocha
Louisiana
Most popular coffee drink: Caffe Latte
Maine
Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew
Maryland
Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato
Massachusetts
Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato
Michigan
Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Shortbread Latte
Minnesota
Most popular coffee drink: Caffe Latte
Mississippi
Most popular coffee drink: Flat White
Missouri
Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino
Montana
Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew
Nebraska
Most popular coffee drink: Cordusio
Nevada
Most popular coffee drink: Frappuccino
New Hampshire
Most popular coffee drink: Iced Coffee
New Jersey
Most popular coffee drink: Iced Latte
New Mexico
Most popular coffee drink: Frappuccino
New York
Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino
North Carolina
Most popular coffee drink: Americano
North Dakota
Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato
Ohio
Most popular coffee drink: Americano
Oklahoma
Most popular coffee drink: Flat White
Oregon
Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Shortbread Latte
Pennsylvania
Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato
Rhode Island
Most popular coffee drink: Iced Coffee
South Carolina
Most popular coffee drink: Flat White
South Dakota
Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato
Tennessee
Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato
Texas
Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato
Utah
Most popular coffee drink: Flat White
Vermont
Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew
Virginia
Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Macchiato
Washington
Most popular coffee drink: Espresso
West Virginia
Most popular coffee drink: Iced Coffee
Wisconsin
Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino
Wyoming
Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino
