This Is the Most Popular Coffee Drink in Your State, Data Shows

Whether you enjoy a casual cup or two to start the day or drink it around the clock (be careful if you fall into the latter category), chances are you rely on coffee in some way to get you through a long day at work or give you a boost to tackle whatever daily responsibilities and tasks await you everyday when you wake up. And while your choices in how you take your java were once limited to cream and sugar or black, today the list of coffee drinks available to you is seemingly endless. And according to a recent study, the most popular coffee drinks in America vary pretty significantly depending on which state you call home.

To determine which coffee drinks Americans love the most, software developer WorkWise Software examined internet search volume for basic types of coffee drinks, as well as a few specialties from the menus of the top ten most searched for coffee chains in the United States. Read on to discover the most popular coffee drink in your state.

RELATED: If You Drink Your Coffee Like This, Your Cancer Risk Could Skyrocket, Study Says.

Alabama

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Mocha

Alaska

Most popular coffee drink: Caffe Mocha

Arizona

Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Dolce Latte

Arkansas

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Caramel Macchiato

California

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

RELATED: This Is the Most Unpopular Coffee Chain in America.

Colorado

Most popular coffee drink: Nitro Cold Brew

Connecticut

Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato

Delaware

Most popular coffee drink: Flat White

Florida

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Latte Macchiato

RELATED: If You Use This to Make Coffee, Stop Immediately, Authorities Say.

Georgia

Most popular coffee drink: Americano

Hawaii

Most popular coffee drink: Matcha

Idaho

Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew

Illinois

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Mocha

Indiana

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

Iowa

Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino

Kansas

Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew

Kentucky

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Mocha

Louisiana

Most popular coffee drink: Caffe Latte

Maine

Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew

Maryland

Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato

Massachusetts

Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato

Michigan

Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Shortbread Latte

Minnesota

Most popular coffee drink: Caffe Latte

Mississippi

Most popular coffee drink: Flat White

Missouri

Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino

Montana

Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew

Nebraska

Most popular coffee drink: Cordusio

Nevada

Most popular coffee drink: Frappuccino

New Hampshire

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Coffee

New Jersey

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Latte

New Mexico

Most popular coffee drink: Frappuccino

New York

Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino

North Carolina

Most popular coffee drink: Americano

North Dakota

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

Ohio

Most popular coffee drink: Americano

Oklahoma

Most popular coffee drink: Flat White

Oregon

Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Shortbread Latte

Pennsylvania

Most popular coffee drink: Latte Macchiato

Rhode Island

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Coffee

South Carolina

Most popular coffee drink: Flat White

South Dakota

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

Tennessee

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

Texas

Most popular coffee drink: Caramel Macchiato

For more fascinating state facts delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Utah

Most popular coffee drink: Flat White

Vermont

Most popular coffee drink: Cold Brew

Virginia

Most popular coffee drink: Cinnamon Macchiato

Washington

Most popular coffee drink: Espresso

West Virginia

Most popular coffee drink: Iced Coffee

Wisconsin

Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino

Wyoming

Most popular coffee drink: Cappuccino

RELATED: This Is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Your State, New Research Shows.