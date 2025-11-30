Score major savings on Glow Recipe, Fenty, Laneige, Nudestix, and more.

Listen up, beauty enthusiasts: Now through Dec. 4, products from coveted brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, Laneige, Too Faced, and Tarte are up to 50 percent off during Sephora’s Cyber Week sale. Whether your beauty cabinet needs replenishing or you’re getting an early start on Christmas shopping, now is the best time to stock up on makeup and skincare essentials from Sephora. Plus, each day brings additional discounts on specific items. Here are the 11 best Sephora Cyber Week sale items flying off shelves right now.

1. Glow Recipe’s Best of Glow Hues Gift Set

Looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping? During Sephora’s Cyber Week sale, shoppers can nab Glow Recipe’s Best of Glow Hues Gift Set for only $31. The trio includes Glass Balm, Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops, and Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush.

2. Dolce&Gabbana Devotion Eau de Parfum Travel Spray

Devotion by Dolce&Gabbana has subtle notes of candied citrus, orange blossom, and vanilla. It typically retails for $38, but right now it’s on sale for $27.

3. Sephora Overnight Hydrating Mask

Sephora slashed the price of its Overnight Hydrating Mask by 50 percent, bringing it down to just $8. The cream is pumped with hyaluronic acid and helps with fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, and skin elasticity.

4. Laneige Minty Lip Duo

Laneige’s Minty Lip Duo (on sale for $17) makes an excellent stocking stuffer or white elephant gift. The set comes with a Candy Cane Lip Glowy Balm and Peppermint Lip Sleeping Mask.

5. Milk Makeup Kush High Volumizing Mascara

For bolder, fuller lashes, give Milk Makeup’s Kush High Volumizing Mascara (on sale for $14) a try. It’s 50 percent off for a limited time.

6. Nudestix Nudeglow Hydrating Peptide Lip Butter Set

Free of parabens and sulfates, the Nudeglow Hydrating Peptide Lip Butters are formulated with avocado butter (for hydration), shea butter (to protect against dry, chapped skin), and peptides (to seal in moisture). The $14 duo pack includes the shades Vanilla Sprinkle and Rose Sparkle.

7. Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit

This week, Glamnetic’s Press-On Nail Kit is on sale for $14—that’s pennies compared to how much you’d pay at a salon for an acrylic set. Choose from six designs.

8. Too Faced ‘Born This Way’ The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

One of the best bargain finds we came across is Too Faced’s Born This Way Eyeshadow Palette, which features 16 nude shades in both matte and shimmery finishes. The palette has racked up nearly 152,000 likes from customers, and it’s currently on sale for $27 (originally $54).

9. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Weightless Hydrating Mask

Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day Mask (on sale for $27) is a lightweight, silicone-free hair mask that targets dryness, breakage, and split ends. It’s recommended for fine/medium straight, wavy, and curly hair.

10. Farmacy Lip Smoothie Vitamin C + Peptide Lip Balm

Infused with vitamin C and peptides, Farmacy’s Lip Balm (on sale for $17) is “clinically proven to visibly plump, smooth, and reduce lip lines while locking in moisture.” It can be used as both a primer and gloss.

11. Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer

Available in four shades, the Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer has nearly 166,000 likes from shoppers who claim it’s “the perfect everyday concealer for a fresh, natural look.” Try it for yourself while it’s on sale for $14.