7 Best Nike Early Black Friday Sales Starting This Week

Nike’s early Black Friday deals just dropped with big savings on sneakers and apparel.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The swoosh is always in style, but it’ll usually set you back. Not as much today, now that the early Black Friday Nike sales have officially kicked off.

We prioritized fly kicks—because that’s the whole point of Nike—but we included a few solid activewear picks, too. Those are toward the bottom of the list. “OMG shoes” to the front. And if you’re strictly here for trainers, we start with those right up top.

Everyone rediscovered the saturated, logo-fied sportswear of the ’90s back in 2010—hence stores like vintage purveyor Brian Procell. Disappointingly (and predictably), Nike’s Jacquemus collab modeled by Mr. Saltburn Jacob Elordi hasn’t budged in price. The crossbody bag is still $420, so we’ve saved you the search.

We want to give you options at Best Life, so if you fall in love with a pair, also consider the outlets or DSW. I just grabbed a great pair for under $40 at Journeys.

These are the seven best early Black Friday Nike sales.

1 Nike Air Max Excee Sneakers

The Nike Air Max Excee Sneakers, knocked $25 off so they’re $75 down for $100. It’s a coveted shoe, which is why it caught the attention of The Street, which praised the extra midsole, the nostalgia and that cushiness. Men’s sizing begins at size 6 and and goes up to size 14, and women’s sizing starts at 7.5 and goes up to 15.5. This is a fairly versatile one with a strong footbed. These could be in your steady rotation. Again, they’re $75.

2 Nike Air VaporMax Plus

We took a screenshot of the base of this shoe because holy smokes, what a sight. This design’s a hat tip to the ’98 Air Max Plus. (OG as they say.) The wavy design will definitely make this your statement shoe. It’s enough to pull focus from everything else. It’s got “ultra” lightweight cushion for your street pushing, and it’s scoring positive reviews recently. “I love them! They are the most comfortable and stylish, got great compliments,” one reviewer said. These are selling like hot cakes, and they’re $165.97 (24% off of $220.)

3 Men’s Roadrunning shoes

We threw in a black tie sneaks in case you’re hitting the red carpet Robert Downey Jr. style anytime soon. This is a sleek shoe. “Super comfortable and light. Perfect for long walks or if standing for long periods of time,” one reviewer said. They feel like you’re walking on air apparently. Thank the fabric — a breathable knit. The laces are effortless and make them that much sleeker. Plenty of sizes available as of 11/19 They’re $75.97, 25% off.

4 Nike Structure 26 SE

I love these flaming hot cheeto like fire walkers — my own product description. But they come in mint green or boring old white or black. These have a plush collar, a foam under the foot to help with stabilizing you and a rubber that’s built to last. These fit small so Nike recommends ordering a size up. These are definitely for the athlete.

5 Nike Air Force 1 Big Kids’ Shoes

Adults can wear these! A (smoldering) fashion blogger Nadia Aboulhosn once wore black Nikes with a neon green swoosh for boys and they were so affordable — a little chunky and masculine but they fit well. If you have procreated and you like these for your spawn, check out these shoes. But if not, consider them for yourself. Just subtract 1-2 sizes from your adult size and bam, that’s likely your kids size. There’s 18 different colorways and the mustard ones look richest. They’re $76.97. (14% off, extra 25% off with the code ACCESS as of 11/19.) They’re $90.

6 Cropped Tee

I just love the fit of the tee and how sporty the fabric is. It doesn’t get simpler or more iconic than this and the swoosh is there, but it’s a subtle one. “I LOVE this shirt!!! Love the color, the fit, and the material. It’s super soft (my fave!!) and the crop length is just right!! I’d buy all the colors if I could!!” one reviewer said. “I purchased this top in multiple colors. Super soft material. Great quality. My go to brand to wear,” another said. It’s $30. (If you’re saying $30 is bonkers for a white tshirt, here’s a similar one at Walmart for $12.95.)

7 Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Just love that this one zips all the way up to your neck and has “darts” (style term) at the elbows and practical pockets. It comes in a rainbow of colors including deep pink and raspberry. It’s pricy, but the way the shoulders drop and the sculptural panel hood are very nice. “I wanted a hoodie that was a step up from my usual schlubby gray hoodie and this fit the bill! Nice details, beautiful light blue color,” one reviewer said. Another praised its versatility. “This is comfortable and versatile. I am pleased with the purchase,” gushed another. It’s $135 but 25% off with the access code as of 11/19.