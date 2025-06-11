Longevity Expert Says Don't Eat the 5 "Poisonous Ps" If You Want to Live to 100

For years, health experts have urged that the key to living a long and happy life is following a healthy diet. They've studied the food secrets of the longest-living people and have even identified the "world's healthiest breakfast" for you to copy. But, following a healthy diet also includes what you don't eat.

In a major interview with The New York Times in March 2024, Valter Longo, PhD, a professor of gerontology and biological sciences and the director of the USC Longevity Institute in California, shared the remarkable findings he's learned about longevity by studying his home country of Italy. Here's what Dr. Longo dubs the 5 "poisonous Ps" in your diet, how they could be wrecking your overall health, and what you should be eating instead if you'd like to live to 100 or beyond.

Dr. Longo believes there's a reason so many people in Italy live to 100. Shutterstock Italy is known for having one of the world's oldest populations. In fact, the city of Sardinia, Italy, was the first of the five Blue Zones (parts of the world with the most centenarians) to be discovered. "For studying aging, Italy is just incredible," Dr. Longo, who runs a lab at a cancer institute in Milan, told The New York Times. "It's nirvana." He grew up in the city of Genoa but often visited his grandparents in Molochio, another part of Italy known for its high number of centenarians. He's dedicated his career to learning how people can age well into the future—and he's personally looking to make it to at least 120 or 130. "It really makes you paranoid now because everybody’s like, 'Yeah, of course you got to at least to get to 100,'" he said. "You don’t realize how hard it is to get to 100." RELATED: 116-Year-Old Woman With No Major Health Issues Reveals Her Longevity Diet

He believes the original Mediterranean diet helps boost longevity. Shutterstock Hard as it may be to live to 100, Dr. Longo advocates for longer and healthier living by eating a plant- and nut-based diet that he created called "Lite Italian." "It’s very similar to the original Mediterranean diet, not the present one," Romina Cervigni, PhD, a resident nutritionist at Dr. Longo's private foundation based in Milan, told the NYT. The original Mediterranean diet consists of plant-based foods, healthy fats (like olive oil), and moderate amounts of fish, dairy, and poultry, with very limited red meat. Whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, and nuts are also staples in the diet. "Lite Italian" is very similar, Dr. Longo claims. He goes into more detail about his longevity diet on his website. "Eat mostly vegan, plus a little fish, limiting meals with fish to a maximum of two or three per week," he writes. "Consume beans, chickpeas, green peas, and other legumes as your main source of protein."

He suggests avoiding the 5 "Poisonous Ps." Yulia Grigoryeva / Shutterstock Unfortunately, the original Mediterranean diet has been lost in recent years, according to Dr. Longo. "Almost nobody in Italy eats the Mediterranean diet," he told the NYT. Instead, daily meals consist of cured meats, layers of lasagna, and fried vegetables, which Dr. Longo considers to be "horrendous and a source of disease." He's particularly worried about what Italian children are eating these days—noting that many are battling obesity due to the five "poisonous Ps." These are: - Pizza - Pasta - Protein - Potatoes - Pane (Italian for bread)