Wellness

I'm a Doctor and These Are the 5 "Food Secrets" of the Longest-Living People

Find out what healthy eating habits you can incorporate into your daily diet.

By Kali Coleman
January 4, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
January 4, 2024

The "Blue Zones" have become a hot topic of discussion as we continue to fixate on what we can be doing to live longer. Coined by National Geographic researcher Dan Buettner in the early 2000s, these zones represent the five regions of the world with the highest rates of people who live to be over 100: Ikaria, Greece; Loma Linda, California; Sardinia, Italy; Okinawa, Japan; and Nicoya, Costa Rica.

But if you don't live in one of these places, don't feel like you can't still reap the benefits of their residents' lifestyles. There are many things we can learn from the people who live in the Blue Zones that can help us live longer no matter where we are.

Now, Poonam Desai, MD, a double-board certified physician and longevity expert, reveals how she has been influenced by the diet of these individuals in a TikTok video posted to her account @doctoranddancer.

According to Desai, the world's longest-living people share several specific healthy eating habits that she tries to incorporate into her own daily routine. Read on to find out the five food secrets you should know.

RELATED: 116-Year-Old Woman With No Major Health Issues Reveals Her Longevity Diet.

1
Fruits and vegetables

woman buying fresh fruit at the grocery store
Jelena Red Riding Hood / Shutterstock

If you've ever been hounded about your fruit and veggie intake, there's probably a good reason. In her TikTok video, Desai shares that the first tip we can take from the world's longest-living people is "maximizing fruits and vegetables" in our diets.

"So really aiming for about five to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables per day," the doctor says.

RELATED: People Who Live to 100 Have These 3 Things in Common, New Research Shows.

2
Nuts

peanuts in shell
Cryptsie/Shutterstock

Next up? Nuts. Desai says she usually has a handful every day.

"I make sure that the nuts are not packed with sugar, salt, and oils," she clarifies.

3
Beans

Assorted legumes in burlap sacks in a row as a full frame background with chickpeas, lentils, soybean and beans
iStock

While you're busy with your fruits, veggies, and nuts, don't forget about your beans. Desai says the third food secret from the world's longest-living people involves a cup of these per day.

"Beans are packed with fiber and protein," she explains. The types you should look for include garbanzo beans, pinto beans, black beans, and lentils, according to Desai.

RELATED: People Who Live to 100 Eat the "World's Healthiest Breakfast," Researcher Says.

4
Oils

Bottle pouring virgin olive oil in a bowl close up
iStock

You don't need to shy away from incorporating oils into your regular diet either—just make sure that they're healthy oils, according to Desai.

"That includes oils like extra virgin olive oil," the doctor notes.

5
Processed foods

Closeup image of friends sharing and eating potato chips
Farknot Architect/Shutterstock

The fifth food secret from the world's longest-living people involves what you should be avoiding in your diet: processed foods.

"So when you're hungry, instead of going for the pretzels, chips, cookies, muffins—going for whole foods like broccoli and green beans and whatnot," Desai advises.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Two rows of empty seats on an airplane
    Two rows of empty seats on an airplane
    Travel

    Reclining Seats Are Disappearing on Airplanes

    Trends are making it harder to kick back in the sky.

  • lancashire heeler walking
    lancashire heeler walking
    Smarter Living

    Meet the AKC's Newest Dog Breed

    The Lancashire Heeler is loyal and intelligent.

  • sam's club exterior
    sam's club exterior
    Wellness

    Meat Sold at Sam's Club Recalled

    There are concerns of Salmonella contamination.

  • Vili Fualaau in 2018 interview with 7NEWS; Julianne Moore and Charles Melton in "May December"
    Vili Fualaau in 2018 interview with 7NEWS; Julianne Moore and Charles Melton in "May December"
    Entertainment

    Vili Fualaau Breaks Silence on "May December"

    It's inspired by him and ex Mary Kay Letourneau.

  • Businessman Donating Blood For People In Need In Bright Hospital
    Businessman Donating Blood For People In Need In Bright Hospital
    Wellness

    How Your Blood Type Affects Your Stroke Risk

    Researchers have found a new connection.

  • Pedestrians crossing a street during a snow storm
    Pedestrians crossing a street during a snow storm
    Smarter Living

    Major Winter Storm Hitting This Weekend

    How much snow will you get in your region?

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.