Simple Diet Change Can Reduce Postmenopausal Hot Flashes by 92%, New Research Finds

Hot flashes are a difficult part of postmenopause, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer alone. From avoiding spicy foods and dressing in loose layers to stress-relief practices and portable fans, you can find simple ways to alleviate those sudden waves of intense heat. But perhaps the easiest form of treatment lies within your fridge. According to a new study published in BMC Women’s Health , maintaining a plant-based diet can help soothe postmenopausal symptoms.

To analyze the impact that plant-based foods have on hot flashes, 84 postmenopausal women (ages 40 to 65) experiencing two or more moderate-to-severe hot flashes per day followed varying diet regimens for 12 weeks.

Half of the participants adhered to their regular diet, acting as the control group. The remaining participants were randomly assigned to either a “healthy” plant-based dietary index (hPDI) or an “unhealthy” plant-based dietary index (uPDI) plan.

Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, oils, coffee, and tea, fall under the hPDI umbrella and are better for you than uPDI foods, such as fruit juice, refined grains, potatoes, and sugary drinks/desserts.



For the study, both the hPDI and uPDI groups maintained a low-fat, vegan diet that included a daily half-cup serving of cooked soybeans (measured out to 30 grams of fat per day). All participants were given a vitamin B12 supplement, limited to one alcoholic beverage per day, and encouraged to keep up with their regular exercise routines.

Measurements, including body weight and intensity and frequency of hot flashes, were taken at baseline and study completion—as were three-day dietary records, though “dietary adherence” was observed weekly. In these statements, plant-based foods cushioned scoring, while animal products took points off. From here, researchers were able to form a comprehensive dietary assessment.

According to findings, plant-based foods can significantly reduce the frequency and intensity of postmenopausal hot flashes and aid with weight loss. The vegan group (both hPDI and uPDI dieters) reported a 92 percent drop in hot flashes. Additionally, they lost an average of eight pounds. Meanwhile, the control group didn’t see any noticeable improvements in hot flashes or weight loss.

“Simply replacing meat and dairy products with plant-based foods can lead to weight loss and a reduction in hot flashes in postmenopausal women,” study author Hana Kahleova, PhD, director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, said in a press release.

Furthermore, the study proves that “unhealthy” plant-based foods—despite their nickname—can still be wise alternatives to meat and dairy. Substituting animal products with foods on the uPDI scale can help alleviate postmenopausal symptoms, said Kahleova.

“The good news is that our new analysis helps clarify that even plant-based foods that are defined as ‘unhealthy’ by the plant-based index are better than animal products in terms of weight loss and reduction in hot flashes,” she explained.

She concluded, “If you want to lose weight, fight hot flashes, or improve other diet-related conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease, it’s always best to choose the plant-based option over animal products.”