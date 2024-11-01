Struggling With Belly Fat After Menopause? Trainer Shares the Simple Way to Slim Down

When you reach menopause, the cessation of your menstrual cycle is just the tip of the iceberg: You’re likely to experience many additional physical changes you weren’t expecting. Many of these changes involve actual menopause symptoms—hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, trouble sleeping, and brain fog, to name just a few—all of which tend to ease in the postmenopausal stage.

However, you may also experience more generalized and persistent changes, which can endure for the rest of your lifetime. Weight gain is one such symptom that tends to stick around. Many women experience an increase in belly fat during their menopausal years. This can mean more subcutaneous fat—the kind you can pinch between your fingers—and visceral fat, which wraps around the organs.

Though many women focus on the aesthetic impact of such a change, it’s important to note that this can become a health risk factor over time. “Visceral fat is sometimes called ‘active fat’ because it plays an active role in how your body functions,” explains Cleveland Clinic. “Too much visceral fat can lead to serious health issues such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke.”

The good news? Even though stubborn belly fat might be harder to shed during and after menopause, it’s not impossible to lose weight in this life stage. Petra Genko, a 56-year-old fitness influencer who shares weight loss and workout tips for menopausal women, says there are a few simple exercises that can help you reach your goals. Even better? They require no equipment, can be done anywhere, and work well for women at all fitness levels.

First, she recommends trying this standing elbow-to-knee exercise , focusing on one side at a time.

“This simple, easy move will help you start to lose that menopause belly. The more you move, the more calories you will be burning. Do the left knee for 30 seconds, rest for 15 seconds, then do the right knee for 30 seconds. See how many times you can repeat this,” she says in the video’s caption.

In another video tutorial Genko posted on TikTok, she adds two more exercises: a knee lift combined with punches, and an alternating “step and reach” exercise.

“Do this quick six-minute workout every morning to get you moving and help you start to lose that belly. Make sure you look at what you’re eating too, cutting out processed food and sugar,” she says.

Finally, pull up a seat and follow Genko’s chair workout series , which includes seated toe touches, punches, and two variations on a leg lift. Though the sequence of exercises can burn calories, these are ideal for anyone with mobility issues or for beginners looking to ease into a routine.

“Grab a chair and do these four moves to help flatten and strengthen the menopause belly!” Genko says. “Stay consistent and do them every day to get the best results.”