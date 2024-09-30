7 Best Menopause Supplements, According to Doctors

By definition, menopause marks the end of your years of menstruation, usually occurring between the ages of 45 and 55. Yet as anyone who has actually gone through menopause will tell you, the changes associated with this life stage tend to go far beyond the cessation of your cycle.

Many menopausal women notice a spate of symptoms affecting their physical and mental health as their body adjusts to new levels of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone.

"There are 34 common symptoms associated with menopause, with most concerns surrounding weight gain, trouble sleeping, hot flashes, fatigue, night sweats, and changes in libido,” explains Pamela M. Peeke, MD, MPH, FACP, FACSM, a physician at Solaray , a supplement company specializing in addressing women’s health issues at various life stages.

The good news? You don’t have to suffer in silence. Though there is no treatment for menopause—this is a normal and necessary stage of your body’s development—there are ways to reduce your discomfort. Interventions may include hormone replacement therapy, topical estrogen, mood-altering medications, dietary changes, as well as the use of certain supplements.

Wondering which natural remedies might offer the most relief? Read on to learn the seven best menopause supplements, according to doctors.

1 | Green tea extract Shutterstock Studies have shown that green tea extract supplements can help menopausal women manage their weight , reduce depression , and relieve inflammation . “Green tea extract is also rich in antioxidants and is a great way to support energy when levels are low,” says Peeke.

2 | Black Cohosh iStock Black cohosh is an herbal supplement commonly used to help reduce a wide range of menopausal symptoms. Peeke says it may reduce the intensity of hot flashes and night sweats and support a balanced mood. Sabrina Solt, NMD, a medical director of R3 Anti-aging MedSpa, explains, “It is thought to act on serotonin (the happy neurotransmitter) receptors in the brain, which can balance mood and regulate body temperature. Additionally, black cohosh can act as a ‘phytoestrogen,’ which means it can bind to estrogen receptors in the body, providing relief from low estrogen symptoms like hot flashes.” However, Solt warns that side effects of black cohosh can include gastrointestinal discomfort and, in rare cases, liver toxicity, so monitoring liver function may be advised.

Peeke also suggests taking supplements containing trans-resveratrol if you're looking to prevent brain fog and boost cognitive function. In fact, a 2017 study analyzed the effects of trans-resveratrol in menopausal and postmenopausal women aged 45 to 85 over the course of 14 weeks and found that even a low-dose regimen improved cerebrovascular (blood flow in the brain) and cognitive functions.

4 | B Complex iStock According to a 2018 study in the journal Menopause Review, “The role of compounds from the group of vitamin B cannot be overestimated in menopause.” Solt explains that B vitamins are important for keeping energy levels high, fighting fat gain, and contributing to stable moods. “Vitamin B6 is particularly important for the synthesis of your happy neurotransmitters like serotonin, which helps keep mood swings to a minimum,” the doctor tells Best Life. “Vitamin B12 is known for keeping people happy and reducing fat, and it does this by supporting overall energy levels and cognitive function, helping combat fatigue and depressive symptoms.” Meanwhile, vitamin B1 may help manage your cortisol levels, which can spike your stress. “A B-complex supplement (ideally look for one that is "methylated") can provide these benefits,” Solt notes.

5 | Calcium with vitamin D Shutterstock Menopause can cause changes to your bone health, and many postmenopausal women are vulnerable to osteoporosis. Taking a calcium and vitamin D supplement can help raise your calcium levels and optimize absorption. “Due to changes in bone health, additional calcium is often recommended to menopausal women,” says Kristin Kirkpatrick, MS, RDN, a “Due to changes in bone health, additional calcium is often recommended to menopausal women,” says, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic Department of Wellness and Preventive Medicine. “The amount and type should be measured against personal health risk, weight-bearing exercise, and calcium content in the diet.”

Maca root is a plant that has been used for centuries in the Andes to manage anemia, infertility, and hormone balance in women, according to a 2011 report in the journal Maturitas. Solt says it's one of the most effective supplement ingredients for reducing the symptoms of menopause. "Maca root is something that's known as an 'adaptogen,' meaning it can help the body adapt and bring it back into balance. This root that comes to us from Peru is known to boost energy levels, improve libido, and help with mood regulation. It does this by balancing hormone levels naturally," she explains. The doctor adds that some people may experience digestive issues or insomnia, so starting with a lower dose is advisable.